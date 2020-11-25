We think the company will experience tailwinds from the PS5 launch and a recovery in mobile and automotive.

Despite pandemic headwinds affecting mobile and automotive segments, the company enjoyed its highest profitability quarter in two and a half years.

Immersion (IMMR) is a haptic feedback technology licensing pure play that sells its IP to three different segments:

Mobile

Automotive

Gaming

Of these, mobile is by far the largest (74% of revenue) as the technology is most established here, but it's beginning to make inroads in other segments like automotive, gaming and even adult entertainment.

Investment thesis

Our investment thesis rests on the following elements:

Unique IP in the field of haptic feedback

Dominant in mobile

Increasing TAM in emerging applications like automotive, gaming, adult entertainment.

Attractive high margin, high operational leverage business model

Likely to produce lots of free cash flow going forward with plenty to use for R&D and share buybacks.

Growth

Data by YCharts

The revenue decline over the last 12 months might seem disappointing but there are a few things investors should realize that the revenue decline has been the result of two forces:

Lumpiness in fixed license fees The pandemic

We think the right way to look at the graph above is to focus on the dramatic improvement of GAAP operating metrics, which happened despite the revenue decline.

The revenue decline this year is almost entirely due to the fixed license fees, from the 10-Q:

Mobile

Mobile is still by far the biggest segment for the company as it is not only a huge market but also one where haptic feedback is most established. The mobile market has been shrinking somewhat as a result of saturation, a lengthening replacement cycle and the effects of the pandemic and shipments were expected to decline 9% this year:

However, Q3 basically came considerably stronger than these projections, from IDC:

The worldwide smartphone market showed signs of improvement in the third quarter of 2020 (3Q20) with shipments declining just 1.3% year over year, according to preliminary data from the International Data Corporation (IDC) Worldwide Quarterly Mobile Phone Tracker. In total, 353.6 million smartphones were shipped during 3Q20 and while the market declined, the results were stronger than IDC's previous forecast of a 9% year-over-year decline. This is largely attributed to the re-opening of economies around the globe as COVID-19 restrictions were gradually relaxed.

So we're seeing the first signs of a bottoming out although this could of course still career off path due to the resurgence of the pandemic in Europe and the US. But eventually replacement and the 5G upgrade cycle will do the work and we can expect growth again from this segment.

And recently the company renewed its license deal with LG Electronics (OTC:LGEAF). and it's making progress in China (Q3 CC):

We also continue to address the China market through our channel partner program and continue to see revenue growth this quarter.

Automotive

At first, the use of haptic feedback was the exclusive territory of some top-end models, but more recently this is changing and we see some mid-tier cars including the technology, like Nissan (OTCPK:NSANY) for its Ariya EV crossover vehicle and the Jeep Wagoneer. There are also deals with important suppliers like:

We're still in the early innings here though, plenty of room for growth, especially now that car sales are coming back from their pandemic slump.

Gaming

The big event was of course the introduction of the PS5 from Sony (NYSE:SNE) with its new dual shock technology licensed from Immersion for the controllers, which have gotten rave reviews. Note the following:

The sale of controllers will exceed those of devices due to replacement sales and multiplayer games.

There is likely to be a halo effect, opening doors to other console makers as the technology has significantly increased the bar in haptic feedback, a field where there was significant room for enhancing the immersion for players.

The launch of the PS5 seems to have gone very well, with most retailers running out of stock pretty fast.

The company has had a history of patent problems with Sony (as well as with Microsoft), but the one with Microsoft settled (and they took a 10% stake in Immersion) and Sony lost and had to pay a $97.2M fine in 2009, and the two companies entered into a license deal in 2019. There were other deals/renewals, like (Q3 CC):

In Q3, Glimo [ph] Corporation, a designer of interactive entertainment hardware and accessories renewed its license with Immersion for use of haptic technology in its gaming peripherals and products under the subs [ph] master brand.

Other segments

And there are other markets where Immersion could be in the early innings (company PR):

Immersion Corp. (IMMR), the leading developer and licensor of touch feedback technology, and Feel Robotics B.V., a high-tech robotics company, announced the signing of a commercial agreement for the use of Immersion’s haptic software and technology stack on FeelRobotics’ cloud-based platform solution for interactive adult experiences. The agreement enables the companies to jointly introduce new advanced haptic experiences to the sexual wellness market.

Q3 results

From the 10-Q:

Earnings came in way ahead of expectations with GAAP EPS ($0.11) and non-GAAP EPS ($0.15) both $0.10 better than expected.

The company was GAAP and non-GAAP profitable and generating positive cash flow ($1.9M) and expects this to increase in the coming quarters.

It had the best profitability quarter in 2.5 years and management expects continued improvement both in GAAP and non-GAAP profits, even if they don't provide specific Q4 guidance.

Q3 revenue: 74% mobile 12% automotive 14% gaming

There is $5M in escrow for LGE Korean Tax settlement, a case they expect to win with the next hearing this month

OpEx $17M-19M run rate exiting Q4, some room for additional marketing spend.

The shares sold off pretty hard after touching a high above $10 in August, some possible explanations:

The CEO departure, for which there were no reasons.

The resurgence in the pandemic and lack of fiscal stimulus.

Guidance

Management didn't put out formal guidance, but instead argued this (Q3 CC):

we do expect growth in revenues and growth in bottom line, profitability on both a non-GAAP and GAAP basis, as well as growth in positive cash flow. So we're looking forward to Q4. And as I also said earlier, we are expecting Q4 to be better than we expected it to be before the pandemic hit.

That is of course hardly surprising, given that they see a recovery in automotive and mobile, and then there is the PS5 launch (November 12) coming in which should bring quite a boost.

Margins

Data by YCharts

As an IP licensing business, gross margin is as close to 100% as you can get of course, while GAAP operating revenue has fluctuated substantially over the past five years.

However, management argues that they will exit the year with running OpEx on $17M-19M a year due to cost cutting. How do they do that? Well (Q3 CC):

reducing litigation expenses; shifting resources to Montreal, where we have lower personnel expenses; exiting our San Jose facility; and reducing other costs such as professional services... resulted in $2.7 million lower litigation, patent related and general legal costs; $1.5 million lower salaries and benefits expenses as well as $0.8 million lower professional service costs in the quarter.

Given the near 100% gross margin, this promises to produce tremendous operational leverage going forward.

In what is a pretty bad year for revenue, the company still managed to produce $32M in revenue in the past 12 months, and we have the PS5 bonanza yet to come but even just on this $32M revenue run rate, the company will be extremely profitable.

Cash

Data by YCharts

The company generated $1.9M in cash flow in Q3 which left it with $56M in cash at the end of the quarter.

During the year, the company spent $30.6M to buy back 4.9M shares, resulting in quite a considerable reduction in the number of outstanding shares:

Data by YCharts

We have a feeling we haven't seen the end of this.

Valuation

Data by YCharts

Here a little scenario exercise for next year

Revenue $30M $35M $40M $45M OpEx $18M $18M $18M $18M Earnings before tax $12M $17M $22M $27M Tax (21%) $2.5M $3.6M $4.6M $5.7M Net earnings $9.5M $13.4M $17.4M $21.3M EPS $0.35 $0.50 $0.65 $0.80

Note that this 21% tax rate is likely to be a huge overestimation, this quarter its effective tax rate was just 3% and then there is the outstanding issue in Korea with the LG withholding tax for which the company put $5M in escrow, but it's pretty confident it will win the case.

Analysts expect an EPS of $0.05 this year, rising to $0.42 next year on $36M of revenue in 2021 so our scenarios look to be in tune with analysts.

Conclusion

With the company drastically lowering OpEx to $17-19M a year, it has greatly reduced its break-even point. Even on the past 12 months revenue run rate, which have hardly been the most successful in terms of revenue, the company would be very profitable already had it managed to achieve that OpEx run rate a year earlier.

Add to that the recoveries in automotive and mobile, the PS5 bonanza and a return of the odd fixed license fee, and the shares seem unduly cheap. All the cash that it will be generating can be put to good work, cementing its leading position in haptic feedback technology, producing new IP and buying back even more shares than the company managed this year already.

If you are interested in similar small, high-growth potential stocks you could join us at our marketplace service SHU Growth Portfolio, where we maintain a portfolio and a watchlist of similar stocks. We add real-time buy and sell signals on these, as well as other trading opportunities which we provide in our active chat community. We look at companies with a defensible competitive advantage and the opportunity and/or business models which have the potential to generate considerable operational leverage.

Disclosure: I am/we are long IMMR. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.