Hawaii has the highest electricity rates in the U.S, with robust rate growth over the years. Management expects rate growth to continue going forward.

Hawaiian Electric has a massive moat due to providing electricity for 95% of residents of the State of Hawaii on Oahu, Maui, Molokai, Lanai, and Hawaii Island.

Whether it's investors betting on Blue-Wave bump hoping to accelerate a shift to greener energy, or the sector's higher yield presenting a more attractive option for income-oriented portfolios, utilities have slightly outperformed the overall market over the past six months. The Street seems to like the outcome of the presidential election, as the divided government scenario should result in a more stable market going forward, causing indices to rise higher.

However, this means that for income-oriented investors, identifying attractive dividend-paying stocks can be hard, as yields have been moving lower all over the board. In this article, we want to take a look at one of the most stable utility companies, offering an above-average yield that could possibly accommodate some investors' needs for low volatility returns, featuring a massive moat.

Hawaiian Electric - A unique utility stock

Hawaiian Electric Industries (HE) is a truly unique stock in the sector. The holding company is divided into two main businesses: electricity (Hawaiian Electric Company) and banking (American Savings Bank), which is a rather unusual structure. The company has been historically managed very prudently, with risk mitigation being always a primary objective.

Electricity segment

Its Electric business accounts for around 71% of its net income and has a massive moat due to providing electricity for 95% of residents of the State of Hawaii on Oahu, Maui, Molokai, Lanai, and Hawaii Island. Hence, by enjoying a massive market share, potential competitors have no chance to threaten its operations, especially when it comes to such a regulated and capital intensive business.

Additionally, the company benefits from a heavy earnings driver catalyst, as Hawaii has the highest electricity rates in the U.S., with robust rate growth over the years.

Source: Paylesspower

The rate base has been consistently expanding, while management estimates a 4-year CAGR of ~4-6% including some plant additions.

Source: Investor presentation

Additionally, the company's Renewable Portfolio Standard is gradually growing and is on course to exceed the company's 2020 milestone of 30%. With renewable energy costs continuously declining, Hawaiian Electric's goal to reach 100% carbon neutrality by 2045, and a steady base rate growth, we can see the company's earnings positively improving over the next few decades.

Source: Investor presentation

Banking segment

First Hawaiian Bank (FHB) and Bank of Hawaii (BOH) are the state's largest banks, featuring a 36.6% and 31.4% market share, respectively. Hawaiian Electric's very own bank, American Savings Bank, has around 12.95% of the market share and is the third-largest.

The bank's operations remain very conservative, with its earning assets 100% funded by core and low-cost deposits. Around ~78% of its nearly $5.5B loan portfolio is secured by real estate assets, with only 3% of it on active deferral as Q3. Of loans that had a deferral at any time from March 2020, 76% have returned to payment, which is definitely a promising outcome for more of the remaining deferrals to be collected relatively soon based on the current collection rate.

Source: Investor presentation

The fact the majority of the bank's loans are secured by real estate assets further adds to its lower risk profile, as Hawaii's residential market is one of the most resilient when it comes to retaining value. As you can see, compared to some of the most attractive real estate markets in the U.S., Urban Honolulu saw incredibly low volatility during the Great Financial Crisis while showcasing robust appreciation over time, shielding the bank's credit risk exposure. Source: Investor presentation

Dividend safety

Hawaiian Electric's massive moat due to the monopolistic power it holds over the State of Hawaii, combined with management's prudent behavior, has allowed the company to deliver a very stable and low volatility performance that is less correlated to the state of the overall economy compared to other companies in the sector.

The company features an uninterrupted dividend record through every business cycle since 1901, including through the 2008-2009 Great Recession. For nearly 2 decades, the company was paying a stable dividend of $1.24/share annually. However, in 2018 and 2019, the company increased its DPS by 3.2% and 3.1%, respectively. With its EPS improving (including the future catalysts mentioned earlier) and two consecutive DPS increases, we believe that the company will continue growing the dividend at a similar rate going forward. Additionally, based on the century-long dividend record and current EPS expansion, we can confidently say that Hawaiian Electric's dividend should be quite safe.

Valuation

As we mentioned, Hawaiian Electric showcases some high-quality characteristics, though it doesn't come cheap. The company has undergone a gradual and consistent valuation expansion over the past decades. As investors keep steadily buying shares, capturing its safe dividend, the stock is currently trading at 20 times the company's forward net income.

The lack of competition and a favorable future rate outlook may justify the valuation, though shares are definitely not a bargain at their current price.

Consequently, the stock's yield has been consistently falling, currently hovering at its lower range, at around 3.58%. Still, the yield is higher than the sector's average, as utilities have also been becoming more expensive over time as well.

Investor returns and conclusion

Going forward, we expect the company to grow its EPS at a CAGR of around 7%, in line with consensus estimates, primarily boosted by rate increases and a transition to a more efficient renewable energy portfolio.

Source: Seeking Alpha

By plugging in the stock's current price of $36.67, an EPS and DPS growth rate of 7% and 3.2%, respectively, and a set of future potential valuation multiples, we get the following results:

As you can see, near its current valuation levels, we expect Hawaiian Electric to deliver somewhere around high single-digit and low double-digit annualized returns as it accelerates its current EPS levels (we have assumed dividends are reinvested).

Source: Author

In our view, Hawaiian Electric is one of the most reliable utility stocks, featuring an impenetrable market share and a favorable market environment. The stock's low volatility and stability characteristics are evident from the low variance in its stock price and century-long dividend record. Over the past 10 and 20 years, the stock has delivered CAGR of around 10% in both cases, which is another confirmation of the company's consistent performance. We believe that the stock will continue delivering similar returns as investors appreciate its solid financials, and shares retain their current valuation. We conclude that Hawaiian Electric could be a prime pick for those seeking low volatility returns in their income-oriented portfolios.

Wheel of FORTUNE is a one-stop-shop, covering all asset-classes (common stocks, preferred shares, bonds, options, commodities, ETFs, and CEFs), across all sectors/industries, through single trading-ideas and model-managed portfolios.

The extremely-wide scope of the service allows us to cater all types (of investors) and (investment) needs/goals, making WoF a true one-service-fits-all. Our offering includes, but isn't excluded to, the following: Weekly macro coverage of the markets.

Trading Alerts. We generate >250 suggestions a year, every year!

Trading Alerts Directory, where all trades are monitored.

Funds Macro Portfolio, comprised of up-to-25 funds. Join Wheel of FORTUNE to Increase Your Portion!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.