We think revenues can potentially grow 5x over the next 2 years, with possible upside to those numbers from the future gaming pipeline.

The success of "Next" (and future games pipeline) yet to be reflected in the financials.

Why do we like it?

We think there is a massive upside to the stock price of Gravity Co. (GRVY). Gravity is a Korean gaming company, growing its top line at 70% and profits at over 200% but available for less than 7x EV/EBIT. We think the mispricing arises from zero analyst coverage, tight-lipped management and challenges of a Korean language company being listed in US.

Because of these reasons, the shares do not reflect the immense improvement in the company's fundamentals over the last 5-6 months. Until now, only one mobile game “Eternal Love” was driving the majority of revenues for Gravity (as per the annual report, in 2019, the game contributed to 80% of the revenues). However, this year (Q3'20 and Q4'20), the company has scored two major hits in Ragnarok Origin ("Origin") and Ragnarok X: Next Generation ("XNEXT").

Going forward, as the company expands the geographical footprint of Origin and XNEXT, the top line can potentially grow by 5x over the next two years (calculations below). Against this strong growth potential, the stock is trading at bargain valuations of 6.7x trailing Q3 annualized EV/EBIT. This looks even cheaper if one considers: 1) Net cash in hand of ~US$150 million; 2) Strong pedigree, as the company is controlled by Taizo Son (Masayoshi Son's brother); 3) Partnerships with marquee names such as Tencent Holdings (TCEHY, 700 HK) and ByteDance (BDNCE); 4) Strong Ragnarok IP built over 20 years; 5) Robust future pipeline, and 6) A business model that transfers almost the entire game development risk to third parties while retaining upside of any success.

About Gravity Co.

Gravity is a South Korean company owned 60% by GungHo Online Entertainment (GUNGF, 3765 TYO), which, in turn, is controlled by Taizo Son. Gravity is a gaming company in the broader sense, but essentially, its main asset is IP rights to the Ragnarok gaming franchise.

As a background, Ragnarok is one of the most successful games launched in South Korea and the wider SEA region. Launched in 2002, it still sees active gamer interest. As a result, the franchise has built a loyal base over the last twenty years, and with the advent of mobile gaming, has been able to bring around the PC fan base to mobile (as of last quarter, mobile gaming contributed to 70% of the revenues).

In terms of the business model, while the PC game was developed and owned by Gravity, it does not develop any of the mobile games. Gravity simply lends out the IP rights to other game developers, who develop games on the Ragnarok franchise and share a part of the revenues (typically ~30%, as can be estimated from company reported gross margins of 43%). This de-risks the cost side, as the majority of the development and marketing costs are paid by the developer/publisher. For Gravity, each game essentially becomes a low-cost option value.

Going forward though, the company is also working on self-developing some mobile titles and has built a team of 140 developers. Gravity will be able to retain 100% of the revenues for these titles.

Challenging to keep track of pipeline and release dates

It is a challenge to follow Gravity, which has a huge pipeline (exhibit ahead in the article) of games and a staggered release schedule. Additionally, there is absolutely zero analyst coverage because of the relatively low market cap. But these circumstances also create an opportunity to benefit from the potential mispricing of the stock.

Investment thesis - The success of games

The main reason to invest in the stock is the runaway success of two of Gravity’s games - Origin and XNEXT, of which only Origin's revenues have been reflected in the Q3'20 results, while revenue contribution from XNEXT (which was launched in October) will only be seen from Q4'20.

Largely on the back of Origin (launched in July ’20), the company reported a great set of Q3 numbers, with revenues increasing by 70% yoy and operating profit jumping by 236%. Given that XNEXT has also seen great success, the strong growth in numbers should continue in Q4'20 and beyond. We will discuss some aspects in more detail.

#1 Grossing by XNEXT in all 3 markets of launch

While Origin was successful in Q3’20, the company hit upon another big success in XNEXT (MMORPG) launched in Q4 (October '20) in the relatively minor markets of Hong Kong, Taiwan and Macau. The game was released in partnership with ByteDance (publisher), which meant the game could leverage the strong on-ground capabilities of the partner. It has been close to 30 days since the launch of the game, and it continues to be #1 on grossing charts for all three markets, which is indicative of the strength of the Ragnarok franchise and the quality of distribution partners. Conservatively, based on the grossing indicated by Sensor Tower and the size of the gaming markets, we think the company can add an incremental quarterly revenue run rate of 40 billion Kr (or 135% revenue growth yoy) in Q4'20, solely based on this launch - hence providing good visibility to earnings.

(Source: Sensor Tower rankings as of November 17, 2020)

Launch of Origin and XNEXT in other markets

Although the company has seen major success in both games, the overall potential is much bigger. Until now, these games have only been deployed in select markets, but they will eventually be released in all of Gravity's geographies. Going by the past experience, Gravity takes close to 2 years to roll out games in all its markets, after incorporating feedback from the earlier launches and further tweaking the games for local markets. This provides revenue stability and visibility for at least the next two years.

As shown below, the company has a good geographical diversification, with none of the markets contributing to more than 17% of total revenues. To give an indication of the future monetization potential of the two games, Origin has been launched in the region contributing to just 12.5% of Gravity’s current revenues, and XNEXT has been launched in the region categorized within "Others", which in total contributes to less than 18% of the company’s revenues.

While it is not an exact science to calculate the revenues from the game, even if we assume similar geographic contribution (Korea at 12.5%), then Origin could alone generate 320 billion KrW of quarterly top line once it has launched in all the markets. A similar amount can be attributed to XNEXT. Given that the company reported a top line of 132 billion KrW in the last quarter, this would present a potential 5x growth in revenues over the next two years. In terms of disclosed launch schedule, Origin will launch in Japan in H1’21 and XNEXT in H1’21 in Southeast Asia. Additional optionality value comes from potential gaming approval in China (the company has a contract with Tencent to release Origin in China, which significantly improves the chances of approval coming through).

(Source: Company 2019 20F report)

Pipeline of future Gravity games

Gravity also has a huge pipeline (exhibit below) of both small and big games (potential revenue contribution not included in the above calculation), which will continue to add to the top line. Given that all games are launched within the same Ragnarok universe, the games already have a loyal fan base waiting to sample the games, which vastly increases the probability of success.

Some of the games to be launched over 2020/2021 are:

Ragnarok Begins - A PC game to be launched in Korea in 2021. We do not expect much top line contribution from this game, but PC games tend to have higher margins and may lead to more meaningful growth in EBIT.

Ragnarok Battle Academy - This is potentially the biggest game under development, and is expected to launch in H1 2021, initially in Thailand. Developed by Electronics Extreme, this is a Battle Royale game in the same genre as PUBG and Free Fire.

RO2 Spear of Odin Action RPG (appears to be based on its PC game) - The game is delayed, but finally expected to launch in H1’21 in Indonesia/Malaysia/Singapore/Philippines and Australia.

In its quarterly presentation, the company disclosed an indicative pipeline (below) for H1'2021, though exact timelines may vary based on development progress and market conditions.

(Source: Gravity Q3'20 results presentation)

Valuation

We think EV/EBIT is the correct metric to value this company, as P/E does not account for the large cash balances that Gravity (and other gaming companies) tend to hold.

Because of a lack of analyst coverage, and the relatively small size of the company, the market has not been giving due credit for the two-step changes (Origin, XNEXT) in the company's fortunes.

Taking Q3'20 annualized numbers (as Q3'20 saw the launch of Origin and is more indicative of the future revenues rather than trailing 12 months), the company is trading at only 6.7x EV/EBIT. This valuation compares favorably to the wider gaming universe, which is trading at an annualized EV/EBIT of 26x, making a strong case for a rerating for Gravity. Even if we assume Gravity rerates to trading up to its peer set (though it has better growth rates), there is a potential ~300% upside to the stock from current levels.

(Source: Author, with data from CapitalIQ)

Risks

Expiry of current Ragnarok IP contract in 2033 - Gravity had bought the rights to Ragnarok IP from Mr. Myung Jin Lee in return for 1-1.5% revenue share. That contract will be up for renewal in 2033 and presents a risk to the continuity of business if the company is unable to renew the deal.

Gaming revenues by nature are fickle - Although some games like Fortnite, Free Fire and even Ragnarok manage to build an enduring appeal, most games have a shelf life and tend to see declining revenues after the initial spurt. While the company’s main revenue generators are still relatively new and the pipeline large, like any other gaming company, it will have to continuously keep innovating its gaming pipeline to ensure revenue growth.

Lack of communication from the company - The company is inaccessible because of language challenges and no earnings conference calls. All major developments are communicated only through the earning releases, making updates on Gravity less frequent than ideal.

How should investors position themselves?

After seeing a strong run until September '20, the share price has hovered around the $130-150 band, where I believe some profit-taking has happened from the early investors who have seen a handsome gain. However, now that the profit-taking is behind us, with demonstrable growth, visibility, and cheap valuations, we believe this is a good time to buy the stock.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GRVY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.