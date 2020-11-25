Seen in its own context and without comparison to peers, PFG is appealing. Seen next to sector alternatives, the company is still a "BUY", but you should look at alternatives.

PFG has lagged other investments ever-so-slightly. It's a great company, A-rated with a great track record and what looks as an appealing valuation.

I wrote about the Principal Financial Group back in 2019. Back then I had gone ahead and invested, and the position was generating nice returns - until COVID-19.

Principal Financial Group (PFG), which I presented in this article, is a global investment management and insurance company operating out of offices worldwide but headquartered in Iowa, USA.

The company has been in my portfolio for a number of years, providing a roughly 5% yield-on-cost basis dividend income. Over the past years, the total returns have been sub-par due to the coronavirus pandemic, but things are turning around.

While the overall amazing investment opportunity found in COVID-19 is more or less over - and it's debatable on a peer-basis whether you should have invested in PFG at all, with better alternatives out there - there is still upside to be had here both on a discounted basis and forecasted returns.

The purpose of this article is to, in no uncertain terms, shed some light on this upside that exists despite the recovery we've seen.

Principal Financial Group - How has the company been doing?

Like most investment and insurance companies, PFG has taken a veritable beating on the market for some months due to COVID-19. This is neither unique nor has it affected PFG especially hard, it's been hard for all companies. With things recovering and normalizing, however, the situation have been improving at PFG as well.

3Q20 is the last report we have - came in fairly affected by non-recurring COVID-19 variances. Much more so, perhaps, than insurance peers. A total of $233M of non-GAAP impacts on a pre-tax basis, including:

$142M from an annual actuarial review.

$48M directly from COVID-19 related claims.

Lower than expected variable investment income.

...as well as other negative variables that drive down non-GAAP operating EPS to $0.85 for the quarter, or $235M. The market failed to account for this, and the company failed to guide for this, meaning 3Q20 came in at a miss of nearly $0.55 in terms of EPS, which caused the stock to take a momentary beating on the market. Compared to peers, PFG certainly seems more affected out of the bunch.

That isn't to say that there weren't positives or that the company is in trouble, however. The company's investment performance, while lower YoY, is still impressive and continues to be high-rated...

(Source: Principal Financial Group 3Q20 Presentation)

...and the company's available capital, based both on its credit rating and balance sheet is still well in excess of $3B, meaning that any fundamental worry for the company's survival at this stage can be considered extremely premature. The company's AUM increased to over $730B, an inflow of over $30B sequentially.

The integration of the Institutional Retirement & Trust (also known as IRT) continues to progress well despite the environment during which the company has been forced to do it. The integration will continue through 1H20, but already synergies are materializing and will continue to clarify in the results starting 2H20. Still, as it stands, the integration is costing $17M for the quarter, and around $36M since the beginning. The assumption was a total of $55-65M of annual integration costs here, meaning the company is actually well on track to deliver according to forecasts.

The news continues to focus on COVID-19 impacts. Management has cut expenses by more than $100M, but expects sales to drop. The mixture of impacts to this type of business is massive, and a quick read into the company's financials finds a myriad of them in each business unit - both positive and negative.

(Source: Principal Financial Group 3Q20 Presentation)

Some effects were to be expected - such as mortality benefits, lower sales, higher withdrawals but higher deposits as well (higher circulation/volatility as a net result). Some were not so expected - such as the Chile hardship withdrawals, as the country has been especially hit from a mixture of COVID-19 and political factors.

The general trend seems to be lower overall sales, pressured premiums, and impacts from the low interest rate, but some positives offset the negatives as well. If these variables had been in any way permanent, then we would have been in rather serious trouble with a company like PFG. However, because COVID-19 is a non-recurring factor (even if disease is recurring), the spotlight shines on the company's ability to weather these troubles, for which fundamentals become crucial.

Thankfully, these fundamentals remain extremely solid.

(Source: Principal Financial Group 3Q20 Presentation)

With no maturities until 2022, $800M on a revolver and no forced asset selling during the entire pandemic thus far, things are looking at the very least fundamentally positive for the company.

The company has also not touched its reputable dividend during the crisis, electing to both purchase shares on the market as well as pay out the common dividend to the tune of $679M in total during 2020. Share repurchases have been paused since March, but the company expects to deploy a total of $800M to $1B for 2020, which mathematically still could include some more repurchases.

The company's investments can be considered solid, with many risk-managed assets including nearly 90% of US-invested assets in fixed maturity securities and commercial mortgages. Only 5% of the company's investments is below investment grade, and 89% of the company's commercial mortgage investments are rated A- and above, with a debt service coverage ratio of 2.6X on an average basis. Things, as they say, are safe.

On a segment-specific basis, the company's 3Q20 revenues were actually up on a YoY basis, but with operating earnings impacted by COVID-19. Once these variances fade, it seems intuitively obvious that things will normalize. The same can be said for the company's PGI segment, the global investment segment, which actually came in positive overall.

(Source: Principal Financial Group 3Q20 Presentation)

Unfortunately, the insurance-specific segments and benefits segments came in at losses, with individual life showing a 16% YoY drop in premiums and fees. The company does point out, however, that excluding the direct effects of COVID-19, the segment actually reported a 6% YoY increase.

So, in closing to 3Q20 results - the pandemic continues to impact the company negatively, but with offsetting positive effects as well. However, the effects, as with all companies in this segment, are in the end, non-recurring. This emphasizes the importance of company fundamentals, and there PFG shines, not unlike its peers such as Prudential Financial (PRU) and others.

Let's look at how this has translated to company valuation.

Principal Financial Group - What is the valuation?

Despite the recent reversal caused by the vaccine, PFG still looks rather impressive in terms of valuation. Take a look.

(Source: F.A.S.T graphs)

Despite the bounce-back, we still have ways to go before things are back up above historical norms. That's not even considering that the coming few years are expected to bring about significant EPS growth as a result of the IRT integration as well as other effects. PFG is expected to grow EPS around 6.6% over the next few years, and that's even with a significant 13% drop in 2020. The potential outperformance simply based on maintaining its historical discount of 10-11X earnings brings us to above 25% annually, or 60% in 2-3 years.

(Source: F.A.S.T graphs)

Even trading at current levels, you'd still earn the generous 4-5% dividend, making even a drop down to a P/E ratio of 6.7X (from today's 10X) no more than a zero-sum game to the positive return of 0.24%. To me, this translates to an extremely limited overall downside, and an impressive upside nearly promising the company's positive cash flows to your pockets, at the minimum in the form of appealing dividends, but also in the form of capital appreciation.

Analyst accuracy, while good, isn't perfect and misses about a quarter of the time. That makes the downside protection in the form of low valuation and high estimates not only a bonus but really a necessity as I see it.

(Source: F.A.S.T graphs)

Principal Financial Group is a very simple investment in my book. If you look at historical overall returns, you may be fooled into thinking that the company most likely would underperform based on its 20-year historical return of no more than 5% per annum. However, we need to realize that PFG has a substantial amount of volatility here. Based on the volatility pattern of the stock...

(Source: F.A.S.T graphs)

...we can see that any time the company is bought at a discount or trough, historically speaking, would have resulted in inevitable outperformance over the longer term. Bought during the crisis, the company would have brought nearly 20% annual rates of return, even until today's compressed valuation. We can even see valuation patterns where it suggests ideas for selling points for the stock - when the company starts approaching around 15X P/E.

PFG offers a solid business with a time-tested performance at what I see as undervaluation to both a historical norm and a future earnings context. My PT for PFG stands at $55/share, which suggests a 12.2% upside to today's valuation.

Granted, this is a few dollars higher than the S&P analyst mean of $49/share (Source: S&P Global), but I consider the integration and synergy efforts of IRT to be likely and ultimately positive.

I do acknowledge that we're approaching a point where if these synergies don't materialize, the overall double-digit upside of this company is very much in question - and it wouldn't take more than a few percent of growth to make me start considering the upside to be more limited. There's also the matter of peer appeal - despite growth, I still see the potential of Prudential Financial to be excellent here as well.

Thesis

This article is part of my ambition to write about undervalued dividend companies that I view as "safe" for investment. The purpose of these investments is never staggering amounts of capital appreciation or growth found in some of the more growth-oriented investment strategies - but a market-beating rate of return that combines an appealing 2-6% dividend yield with a high likelihood of short- to mid-term capital appreciation as the undervalued company reverts to a mean - and that is it.

It's my personal view that any investor should initially safeguard their life by first focusing on constructing a fundamentally safe stream of recurring income. Once this is achieved, one can focus on higher rates of capital appreciation which typically are accompanied by higher amounts of risk. My personal failures thus far have been limited to scenarios where I diverge from this logic, thereby putting this fundamental capital at risk. This doesn't mean that I view growth companies as uninvestable - the appeal of the two aren't mutually exclusive, but investors shouldn't mix the two up. When comparing the two, and when considering the target audience for the historically safer and dividend-paying companies, it seems intuitively obvious to me that the safer choice when building the basics of a portfolio is to stick to these companies.

When writing about these companies, I try to pick the most qualitative and secure investments, where a lack of significant downside is more important than a massive upside. The so-called best-of-breed, the best of their kind, the safest around - however you want to label them. I achieve this by picking companies with high credit ratings, good dividend coverage ratios, good historical results, good forecasts, and an appealingly fundamental operating model and market.

Principal Financial Group is one such company. The business is solid, fundamentals and balance sheet are impressive, and while there are peers that show appeal as well, I do believe that this company at this valuation should be considered a stop for you to at least look at.

The potential long-term upside and returns here are impressive, up to 25% even just on a reversion and the materialization of upsides over the next 1-2 years. Even in scenarios of less upside and less growth, your returns would still be market-beating.

This is what I look for, for my readers. No-nonsense undervalued, A-rated companies with at least 10-11 years of dividend growth, under 40% NTM EPS payout, under 30% debt/cap, and the "right" sort of historical trends. What is the "right" sort?

(Source: SimplySafeDividends)

That's the right sort, and that's PFG's post-2010 EPS stats. Combine all of these factors, and you get a company that lets you sleep well at night, and one I consider to be "class 2", only due to the slightly lowered dividend safety, to "safe", from "very safe".

PFG is undervalued around 10-12% with a potential long-term upside of around 25% at today's valuation. This makes it a "BUY" that you're likely to make money off in the long run.

Thank you for reading.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PFG, PRU. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: While this article may sound like financial advice, please observe that the author is not a CFA or in any way licensed to give financial advice. It may be structured as such, but it is not financial advice. Investors are required and expected to do their own due diligence and research prior to any investment.



I own the European/Scandinavian tickers (not the ADRs) of all European/Scandinavian companies listed in my articles.