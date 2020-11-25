Summary

Fresh off record earnings, Planet 13 continues to build on investors' excitement about cannabis in general and the US in particular.

Co-CEO Bob Groesbeck talks to us about being positioned for growth once more markets open up and protecting margins.

The importance of liquidity and avoiding debt. Fighting for reform. Experiential retail.

Encouraged by the critical mass of the States and hope to see a bill soon that acknowledges that. Visions of dividends.