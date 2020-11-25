Fresh off record earnings, Planet 13 continues to build on investors' excitement about cannabis in general and the US in particular.
Co-CEO Bob Groesbeck talks to us about being positioned for growth once more markets open up and protecting margins.
The importance of liquidity and avoiding debt. Fighting for reform. Experiential retail.
Encouraged by the critical mass of the States and hope to see a bill soon that acknowledges that. Visions of dividends.
Robert Groesbeck is a long-time entrepreneur and has been in the Las Vegas area for most of his life. He is currently Co-CEO, along with Larry Scheffler, of Planet 13 (OTCQX:PLNHF), hailed as the largest cannabis retail operation in the world. One of the top forty Southern Nevada Business Executives under the age of forty, Bob also has extensive experience in the legal field and even served as the Mayor of the City of Henderson from 1993-1997. For more color on the company, Planet 13 released earnings yesterday.
Topics include:
- Bob and Larry Scheffler have been in business together for 25 years, mostly in land development. Happened to be at the county meeting when they were setting up medical marijuana. Took Nevada's legislature many years to develop regulatory framework. Realized along with Larry that it was a once in a lifetime opportunity, much like when gaming became legalized. Did their due diligence and decided to put their hat in the cannabis space.
- A steep learning curve getting into the space. Comfortable in the tourism industry in Nevada, had been in that business many years, but reached out to consultants to learn the cannabis space - and got burned many times by charlatans. Surrounded themselves with people who understood the industry - Chris Wren, Planet 13's co-founder, is a second generation grower; his father had roots in the legacy market and one of the most knowledgable people in the space.
- Pandemic has been a game changer for the world and industry. What started as panic became a pivot into delivery and then curbside. Converting giant dispensary floor space into a processing room to ramp up delivery. Difficult for everybody but company rose to the challenge. Has now turned into another revenue stream. Still looking at new cities, building out California.
- Expanding cultivation, Bob and Larry are buying the land and leasing it back to Planet 13. Had cash in other deals and didn't want to go into the REIT market as rates aren't attractive. Larry and Bob have the wherewithal and leased it back to the company at good rates so makes good sense for everyone. Protecting the margins.
- Liquidity is important to be able to take advantage of opportunities. Looking to buy assets accretive to bottomline. Not a fan of debt - inherent risk is too significant. Planet 13 has less than a million. Debt is too onerous and if there's a hiccup it can be detrimental. Ultimately want to be in a position to pay a dividend. Getting rid of 280E is essential.
- Spending time lobbying and educating. Hypocrisy of cannabis discrimination when alcohol is freely available and used.
- Proud of Vegas and plans for expansion, but plans for Santa Ana is even beyond anything they've done. Drawing from residents and tourists, want to create a must-see destination in a high traffic area in California. Will announce third SuperStore. Covid notwithstanding, still looking at other markets. Not a traditional MSO, not looking to be the Walmart of cannabis. Want to replicate the Planet 13 experience in the large metro states. Spending time looking at Illinois and MA. Florida also attractive but not until they go adult-use legal.
- Investors gravitate towards MSO market because it has multiple state advantages. But no one formula will work. Lots of single state operators are attractive as well. In Nevada for instance, their single store does more in traffic and revenue than the next 5 single stores in the state. It's about scale.
- Building out experiential retail model - was initially met with much derision, but have capitalized on location and scale and a broader cannabis retail experience. Larry and Bob's multi-decade relationship.