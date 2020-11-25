One of the more intriguing balance sheet transformations ongoing in the market today is happening at Lumen Technologies (LUMN). The company, formerly known as CenturyLink, has been working to reduce a massive debt pile and get its interest expense down since it completed a major acquisition a few years ago. On Monday, the company announced its latest debt move, one that helps set things up nicely for 2021.

Earlier in the day, it was revealed that the company was looking to raise $750 million in a private placement. After the day's close, however, the deal was upsized to $1 billion, with a 4.5% annual coupon on notes maturing in 2029. As the press release in that link details, management is using these funds mainly for further debt repayments:

"Lumen plans to use the net proceeds from the offering to redeem all $775 million aggregate principal amount of outstanding 6.125% Notes due 2053 issued by its subsidiary Qwest Corporation, and for general corporate purposes, including reducing Lumen's revolving or other indebtedness."

The company had previously announced a move in October to repay $160 million in Qwest notes that were costing 50 basis points more than the above cited ones. By combining the two transactions, this total repayment of $935 million in outstanding notes will save a little over $58 million in annual interest. Since the cost of the new debt is only $45 million a year, this is another net positive refinancing. There's also a little extra money left over to work on other corporate needs or other debt reduction.

As I mentioned in my recent article about the company's strong Q3 earnings report, quarterly interest expense of $409 million was the lowest it's been in a couple of years. As the table below shows, interest costs and total debt (start and end of each quarter) has been coming down nicely over time, even if there's a slight one-quarter increase here or there. Dollar values are in millions. The average rate is the quarterly interest cost divided by the average interest balance in the period, which for simplicity the start plus finish divided by two.

(Source: Company quarterly and annual filings, seen here)

With the debt moves that have been announced so far in the back half of this year, I think it is possible to see total interest expense under $1.5 billion in 2021. That would be down more than a quarter from the $2.02 billion that was reported in 2019, but it does require LIBOR rates to stay low for a little while longer. Also, the company's total amount of debt could get under $30 billion in the next couple of years, which helps since certain variable rate debts have costs that are based on the company's leverage ratio.

Currently, Lumen is producing almost $3 billion in annual free cash flow. This year, total dividend payments are expected to be about $1.1 billion, with the rest of that cash flow going towards debt repayments. I previously stated that the company could raise its dividend next year, and given the continued progress we are seeing on the debt front, I think a 5-10% raise is justified. That still leaves plenty of extra cash for further repayments, while giving shareholders a little extra for holding on through this transformation.

Lumen shares rose by more than 4% on Monday, finishing the day with an annual yield of 9.55%. For most of this year, the trading range has been between $9 and $11, and the 50-day moving average currently sits at $9.75. While I like the income potential and improvement in long-term financial prospects, I'd probably wait before buying as the stock likes to bounce down to that $9 area quite often. Waiting for opportunities like that also lock you in for a higher dividend yield.

In the end, Lumen Technologies announced its latest refinancing effort on Monday. Another $1 billion in new debt was borrowed to help repay higher interest rate debt, which has helped to significantly reduce debt expenses in the past two years. With more of these moves likely to come and free cash flow allowing for overall debt reductions in addition to a tremendous dividend yield, this is one name that every income investor should keep their eye on.

