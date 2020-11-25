Introduction

The list of Master Limited Partnerships at times can feel almost never-ending and whilst many have disappointing fundamentals, Westlake Chemical Partners (WLKP) stands out differently. Throughout this severe economic downturn, they have proven superior to many of their peers and have kept their high 9% distribution yield safe, as my previous article analyzed. This article provides a follow-up analysis that incorporates their subsequently released financial results as well as considering their prospects to restart their distribution growth and make future capital investments.

Executive Summary & Ratings

Since many readers are likely short on time, the table below provides a very brief executive summary and ratings for the primary criteria that was assessed. This Google Document provides a list of all my equivalent ratings as well as more information regarding my rating system. The following section provides a detailed analysis for those readers who are wishing to dig deeper into their situation.

Image Source: Author.

Detailed Analysis

Image Source: Author.

Instead of simply assessing distribution coverage through distributable cash flow, I prefer to utilize free cash flow since it provides the toughest criteria and best captures the true impact to their financial position. The main difference between the two is that the former ignores the capital expenditure that relates to growth projects, which given the very high capital intensity of their industry can create a material difference.

Sitting at the core of their relative strength that sets them apart from many other high-yielding investments is their consistent distribution coverage, which was a strong 165.11% during the first nine months of 2020. This was essentially unchanged year on year and was thanks to their resilient cash flow performance that allowed them to defy this economic downturn. Their operating cash flow increased by a slight 1.71% year on year during the first nine months of 2020, however, if working capital movements are excluded this expands to a desirable 7.24% year on year. When drilling down deeper into just the third quarter of 2020, their operating cash flow excluding working capital movements increased even more at 9.21% year on year and thus indicates that they are not seeing any slowdown.

Considering this strong and resilient cash flow performance and the margin of safety afforded by their strong distribution coverage, it appears that they could once again afford to restart their distribution growth. They were regularly providing small but still meaningful distribution increases every quarter up until the start of 2020 when the COVID-19 economic crisis began, as the graph included below displays.

Image Source: Seeking Alpha.

Following this continued strong financial performance and history of distribution growth, it was only natural that analysts were going to ask for clarity around their prospects to begin increasing their distributions again. When this was asked during their third quarter of 2020 results conference call, their management provided the following commentary.

"If you look at our current yield, you can see that we're a top-tier yielder in this space, and we think that, that valuation should be better reflected in unit price. When you think of the peer sets of those companies that we think we benchmark against, very well-structured partnerships that provide stability of earnings and cash flows. And to be able to grow this {distribution}, we feel like we need {a valuation} that makes more sense in this current lower interest rate environment."

-Westlake Chemical Partners Q3 2020 Conference Call.

After reviewing this commentary it appears that they feel minimal need to increase their distributions since they already have a high yield that they seem to feel is unrecognized by the equity market. When looking at their current distribution yield versus its history, its current 9.36% yield sits noticeably above its pre-COVID-19 levels that often ranged from around 5% to 7%, as the graph included below displays.

Image Source: Seeking Alpha.

The timeline for their unit price increasing and thus their distribution yield decreasing remains highly uncertain and thus their unitholders will have to remain satisfied with their current high yield right now, but be prepared to wait for potentially more one day. Even though my goal is not to offer unsolicited advice to management, in my opinion I feel that increasing their distributions would actually help achieve this by bringing greater attention to their largely underfollowed partnership.

It interestingly appears that management is prepared to pursue growth via acquisitions and organic capital investment, as per the commentary below taken from their third quarter of 2020 results conference call. Even though their situation already appears quite favorable, given the possibility of pursuing growth it nonetheless is still worthwhile to assess their capital structure, leverage and liquidity to ensure their financial position retains sufficient strength.

"As we continue to navigate these market conditions and prepare for a return to normalized market, we will evaluate opportunities via our 4 levers of growth in the future, including the increases of our ownership interest of OpCo; acquisitions of other qualified income streams; organic growth opportunities, such as expansions of our current ethylene facilities; and negotiation of a higher fixed margin in our ethylene sales agreement with Westlake."

-Westlake Chemical Partners Q3 2020 Conference Call (previously linked).

Image Source: Author.

Following their previously discussed resilient and strong cash flow performance during the third quarter of 2020, it was not surprising that their capital structure is virtually unchanged since my previous analysis. Given their equity stands around two-and-a-half times higher than their net debt, it provides a solid base for them to support large future investments if desired by management.

Image Source: Author.

The second core attribute that separates them from almost all of their high-yielding peers is their very low leverage, which is seldom ever observed. When conducting these analyses virtually every high-yielding partnership has either high or very high leverage, which is undesirable since it decreases their ability to sustain their distributions and pursue growth. Following their previously discussed cash flow performance and capital structure, it was expected that their net debt-to-EBITDA would still be sitting at its very low level of only 0.80. Meanwhile, their interest coverage sits at a level normally reserved for large blue-chip investments at 28.39 and thus they can easily afford to service significantly more debt if required.

This strong financial position leaves them ample room to make growth investments and in theory, even if these were to fail, they would still not likely endanger their distributions. To provide an example, even if they were to invest $1.5b and thereby increasing their net debt five-fold with no additional earnings, their net debt to-EBITDA would still only be 4.00. Whilst this would be considerably higher than the present, it would not necessarily endanger their distributions and once again, this was created from a worst-case scenario whereby their large investments were a complete failure, which is very unlikely but done so to illustrate a point.

Image Source: Author.

Their very low leverage is further amplified by their strong liquidity, as primarily evidenced by their very high current ratio of 6.67 and solid cash ratio of 0.56. Whilst these are down slightly since my previous analysis, it is only marginal at worst and simply does not change the situation. Due to their steady operating cash flow, relatively large cash balance and most importantly, their ability to consistently generate free cash flow after distribution payments they have a desirable situation of not relying on credit facilities to support their liquidity. One final favorable consideration is that the entirety of their debt is held by their parent company, Westlake Chemical (WLK) and thus there are no reasons to be concerned about any upcoming debt maturities since they would never be forced into bankruptcy by their own parent.

Conclusion

Finding such a combination of a high distribution yield, strong coverage, resilient cash flow performance, very low leverage and strong liquidity is extremely rare and very desirable. Whilst the timeline for growth in their distributions remains uncertain, thankfully their high 9% distribution provides plenty in the interim. Given their continued strong performance, I believe that once again maintaining my bullish rating is appropriate. The only reason this investment has not yet entered my personal portfolio is due to individual tax reasons as I am a foreign resident.

Notes: Unless specified otherwise, all figures in this article were taken from Westlake Chemical Partners' Q3 2020 10-Q, 2019 10-K and 2017 10-K SEC Filings, all calculated figures were performed by the author.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.