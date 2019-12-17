Investment Thesis

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) operates in life science. It has a very sticky platform and highly enticing profit margins reaching ~33%. Veeva's Rule of 40 reaches 68% for its guided quarter ahead, thus far surpassing the typical SaaS company by some distance.

What's more, Veeva has very high clean profit margins, reflecting its high-quality business. Thus, even though the stock trades at 23x forward sales, which has the illusion of being expensive, there's more here than meets the eye.

Why Veeva Systems?

Veeva is a cloud solution specifically for life sciences. Veeva builds close strategic relationships with customers and thoroughly understands their requirements, consequently, Veeva is better able to serve doctors and customers in general by having a clear understanding of their requirements than just a generic hybrid cloud provider.

Bad News: Revenue Growth Rates Are Tapering Off

Source: author's calculations, **high-end company guidance

Above I've noted the high-end of Veeva's guidance for Q3 2021 and Q4 2021.

Even if we assume that Veeva has a truly impressive Q4 2021, it's still likely to be growing at just 20% y/y, this isn't particularly attractive, especially compared with the astonishing Q1 2021 which saw its top-line grow by 38% y/y.

In short, from the start of fiscal 2021 towards the end, its growth rates are implying a deceleration to its top-line of 1,800 basis points.

Thus, for all Veeva's promise, the facts show that Q4 2021 is likely to be guided for unappetizing growth rates.

Source: SA Premium Tools

Furthermore, as we look ahead, we have to keep two noteworthy aspects in mind.

Firstly, that Veeva's Q4 2021 exit rates are unlikely to dramatically reaccelerate anytime soon.

Secondly, when Veeva comes to lapping its performance with Q1 and Q2 of this year, it will have very difficult comps to overcome.

Positive Aspects Bulls Need to Consider

Source: Investor Presentation 2020

Not only are Veeva's customers locked into sticky cloud operations, which is incredibly attractive economically. But going beyond that, we can see that Veeva's non-GAAP profit margins consistently hover around 75%. Given that Veeva is a very high-profit margin is evidence that this a high-quality business.

What's more, for the quarter ahead, Veeva's Rule of 40 puts the company at 68%, not only demonstrating that it's doing a terrific job of balancing growth and profitability, but that it still punches very high against other SaaS peers.

What's more, while other companies have had to struggle to adapt during COVID, many of Veeva's customers that are doing clinical trials which are deemed to be vital work and have had to bounce back rapidly.

Source: Investor Presentation 2020

Consequently, in-office patient visits are trending back up, and critically the number of telehealth visits has dramatically increased, as shown above.

Moving on, as we look ahead, Veeva has ambitious financial targets where it looks to more than double its top-line over the next 4 years:

Source: Investor Presentation 2020

Indeed, not only is Veeva guiding for $3 billion in revenues, but it also notes that it's not looking to meaningfully sacrifice its operating margins to reach that target.

As Veeva looks ahead it argues that it must invest heavily in new products and services as it looks to grow its total addressable market.

Valuation -- Still Some Upside Potential

Assuming that Veeva reaches the high-end of its fiscal 2021 guidance this January (when Veeva's fiscal 2021 finishes) and that its top-line impresses next calendar year and grows by 22%, thereby beating investors' expectation, at that point its revenues would finish fiscal 2022 at $1.7 billion.

With $1.7 billion in revenues next year, this implies that Veeva is trading at roughly 23x forward sales. However, this is not the most shocking valuation, particularly as I noted above that Veeva is already hugely profitable.

Having said that, compared with the likes of Salesforce (CRM) where investors have a huge amount of visibility well into next year, where Salesforce expected to grow its top-line at 20%, that stock is priced at less than 10x forward sales, which many could make the case is a cheap valuation.

On the other hand, Salesforce's use and abuse of stock options dampen its profitability, whereas Veeva's profitability is impressively strong, thus reinforcing that it should trade at a premium to Salesforce.

The Bottom Line

At the most superficial level, Veeva strikes one as richly valued.

However, as we dig further and not only consider its sticky customer base, its solid growth rates, and very high profitability, altogether implies that this investment is still not expensively valued.

Veeva reports its Q3 2021 earnings next week, Tuesday after hours, stay tuned.