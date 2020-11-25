Exelon Corporation (EXC) is one of the largest and most widely held utilities in the United States. Utilities have become very much a popular investment in our current pandemic-plagued world due in large part to their stability and the fact that they provide a very necessary service to people that are stuck at home. The fact that the utilities sector delivered very strong performance in 2019 likely only adds to their appeal. Exelon benefits from many of these same characteristics but also has a few more things going for it. Chiefly among these is the fact that the company is by far the least carbon-intensive of any electric utility in the country. We have seen very strong performance among “green” energy companies this year due to the rising popularity of environment, social, and governance investing, and the entrance of Millennials into the capital markets in force. Exelon has thus far not benefited from this trend, though, and so far the stock is actually down over the past twelve months. Thus, there may be an opportunity to capture a reasonably high dividend yield and some potential capital appreciation here.

About Exelon Corporation

As already mentioned, Exelon is one of the largest electric utilities in the United States. The company was originally created via a 2000 merger between PECO Energy Company of Philadelphia and Commonwealth Edison in Chicago, but today operates in several more areas. The company today operates regulated utilities in Illinois, Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, and Washington D.C. These are some of the most populated regions in the United States, giving Exelon a customer base of more than ten million people. This is more than any other regulated utility in the United States.

Source: Exelon

One of the most significant trends in the utility sector over the past few years is a focus on carbon emissions reductions. This is due largely to fears of climate change. These fears have resulted in governments throughout the United States and the world imposing a variety of mandates and other incentives meant to reduce carbon emissions. Consumers of electricity have also joined in this trend and have started demanding that the electricity that they consume come from low carbon sources. Fortunately, Exelon is a leader in this area. In fact, as we can see here, Exelon has the lowest carbon emissions per unit of power generated of any electric utility in the country:

Source: Exelon

In fact, we can clearly see that Exelon’s operations are much less carbon-intensive than even NextEra Energy (NEE), which has become something of a green energy darling among investors. It is worth noting, though, that Exelon primarily achieves this impressive performance through the use of nuclear energy. Exelon Corporation is the largest operator of nuclear power plants in the United States and the largest non-governmental operator of nuclear power plants in the world. Nuclear energy is generally free of carbon emissions. In fact, according to Nobel prize-winning physicist Burton Richter, nuclear power produces lower carbon emissions over its lifecycle than solar power:

Source: ZDNet.com

Many green energy investors do not like nuclear power despite its low carbon emissions due to the perception of the amount of nuclear waste that it produces. According to the Department of Energy, though, all of the nuclear waste produced by every nuclear plant in the United States over the past sixty years could fit on one football field with a depth of less than ten yards. In addition to this, the nuclear waste produced by a power plant can be reused and recycled. Thus, in actuality, these plants are much more “green” than any form for renewable power except for wind. These misperceptions are likely the reason why Exelon’s stock has not seen the same strength as NextEra Energy’s has this year, though.

As everyone reading this is certainly very well aware, the biggest economic event this year was the outbreak of the global COVID-19 pandemic. The United States was certainly not spared from this as governments throughout the country ordered non-essential businesses to close down and instituted a variety of quarantine and stay-at-home orders. This has resulted in many business failures and drove the unemployment rate to levels that have not been seen since the Great Depression. Utilities have generally held up well, however. This is likely due to the very nature of utilities. In short, utilities provide a product that most people consider to be necessities, especially when they are stuck at home. As such, they will generally do everything in their power to ensure that the utility bills get paid because they do not want to have these services cut off. While the lockdowns have made it more difficult for utilities to cut people off, they will generally pay as much as they can because the bills are not being forgiven, so every month that passes without payment will make it that much harder to afford the bill once these restrictions are lifted. We can in fact see this in Exelon’s third-quarter results, which saw the company delver year-over-year growth in adjusted operating earnings despite the pandemic:

Source: Exelon

This strong performance is one reason why the company raised its guidance in response to this performance:

Source: Exelon

The stability and strength that we see in the company’s cash flows has allowed it to maintain a relatively steady capital expenditures budget even when companies in many other industries are being forced to cut back due to the uncertainty surrounding the ongoing pandemic. As we can clearly see here, Exelon plans to spend about $6.5 billion annually through 2023, which is very much in line with this year:

Source: Exelon

This money will be spent improving the company’s power grid, which is something that many utilities have been investing in during recent years. During the aftermath of the Great Recession and the debate over the stimulus package, there were a great number of reports in the media about the aging and obsolescence of the American power grid. This is one of the biggest reasons why many of these firms have been investing so heavily in these types of things. In addition, there is a very real probability that the electrical grid will require much higher capacity over the coming years as things such as electric vehicles put an ever-greater amount of strain on the grid. Thus, these upgrades are needed if for no other reason than to ensure appropriate levels of customer service so that we do not wind up with other areas encountering the rolling brownout problems that California has been plagued by over the past decade or two.

As I mentioned in a recent article on Edison International (EIX), another impact that utilities are expecting their capital expenditures to have is an increasing base rate for the electricity that they sell. As we can see above, Exelon expects this too, and if the company is correct, then this should lead to revenue growth. It is somewhat uncertain how the capital spending will result in a rising base rate, though. As is the case with Edison International, Exelon is a regulated utility. This means that unlike most companies, Exelon is not free to raise its prices whenever it feels like it. The company instead has to get the approval of government regulators any time it wishes to change its prices. These regulators generally allow the company to charge a high enough price to allow it to make a profit but only what they consider to be a “reasonable” profit. This comes about because utilities are historically monopolies, so the lack of a fully competitive market requires regulators to look out for consumer interests. Presumably, Exelon expects that regulators will allow it to raise its prices in order to recoup the costs of these capital expenditures, but this is by no means certain. Thus, there is a risk that the projected base rate growth will not transpire the way the company expects in which case it will likely have to change its capital spending plans or see its cash flows strained.

Exelon And Clean Energy

As we have already shown, Exelon has by far the lowest carbon emissions per unit of generation of any utility in the United States. This speaks well for the company’s green credentials. With that said, though, a great deal of this is due to the company’s nuclear power plants, which many people do not consider to be a “green” source of power despite its incredibly low carbon emissions. Nuclear energy is not the only way that Exelon is using to keep its carbon emissions down, though. The company also operates an impressive array of both solar and wind power plants.

Back in September 2011, the United States Department of Energy issued a $646 million loan guarantee to construct the Antelope Valley Solar Ranch 1 in Southern California. The project was originally developed by First Solar (FSLR) but was later bought by Exelon. The Antelope Valley Solar Ranch 1 is one of the largest solar plants in the world, boasting 3.8 million solar panels producing 242 megawatts of power, which is enough to power about 75,000 homes. The plant commenced operation in 2014 but to date it is still the only solar plant in Exelon’s portfolio. The company’s acquisition of this plant could be a very real indication of the way that it is heading, though, so we might begin seeing the company acquire or construct more solar facilities over the next few years.

Exelon Corporation is much more active in the wind power space, which, as we have already pointed out, is somewhat cleaner than solar. The company currently operates more than forty of these power plants capable of producing more than 1.5 gigawatts of power. These power plants are fairly widely dispersed too as they are located in ten states:

Source: Exelon, Google Maps

Exelon does not specifically state if it intends to increase the number of wind farms in its portfolio or even if some of the already discussed capital spending is allocated towards the construction of more green projects. It is reasonable to assume that the company will attempt to expand its footprint in this area. The company has been hyping and focusing on its “green” credentials at a number of industry conferences, though. The company is also substantially well ahead of meeting its obligations under the Paris Climate Accords:

Source: Transition Pathway Initiative, Exelon

It seems likely that Exelon will wish to maintain its reputation here rather than risk taking the reputational damage from a reversal in course. Thus, there is every reason to expect that the company will work to continue expanding its renewable footprint.

As I have discussed in various previous articles, there is a great deal of growth potential in the renewables space. This is due largely to the increasing fears of climate change in all levels of society that has led governments to impose various mandates and consumers to demand renewable power for their homes and businesses. According to the Energy Information Administration, natural gas and renewables will see growing use over the next thirty years for power generation while all other sources will see declining usage:

Source: U.S. Energy Information Administration

The two types of renewables that are expected to see the greatest growth over the period are wind and solar:

Source: U.S. Energy Information Administration

This actually makes a great deal of sense. Many types of renewable power, such as hydroelectric, are very location-specific. For example, you can only construct a hydroelectric dam in an area where there is a sufficiently strong source of running water. In contrast, a wind or solar power plant can be constructed anywhere that there is sufficient wind or sunlight. These areas are much more plentiful, so it makes sense that they would wind up being exploited to a much greater degree. These are also the renewable energy sources that Exelon is focused on, so the growth potential should be obvious here.

The Opportunity

Ever since the pandemic-related lockdowns started, we have seen a surging demand in the market for pretty much everything related to renewable energy. It is this demand that has resulted in NextEra Energy becoming the largest publicly traded energy company in the United States. As already shown, though, Exelon actually has stronger clean energy credentials than NextEra does. Despite this, though, Exelon’s stock has languished in the market. So far this year, Exelon’s common stock has lost 8.99% while NextEra Energy’s is up 25.29%:

This share price decline came despite Exelon delivering a reasonably strong financial performance this year. As already shown, Exelon managed to grow its adjusted operating income year over year. The company’s return on equity (a measure of performance that basically tells us the return on invested capital) held up reasonably well. This is a testament to the general stability of utility businesses:

Source: Exelon

Admittedly, we do see a slight decline here in the most recent quarter but that was due to the impact of bad weather. Overall, we can clearly see that the stock has fallen out of favor with the market for what appears to be no good reason. This is especially evident when we compare it to other electric utilities that are heavily focused on clean energy.

Finally, Exelon appears to be reasonably priced when compared to other clean energy-focused utilities. We can clearly see this by looking at a metric known as the price-to-earnings growth ratio, which is a way of adjusting the more familiar price-to-earnings ratio to take a company’s forward growth into account. As with the regular price-to-earnings ratio, a lower number generally means that the stock offers a greater value to investors. According to Zacks Investment Research, Exelon will grow its earnings at a 4.00% rate over the next three to five years, which gives the company a price-to-earnings growth ratio of 3.48 at the current stock price. Here is how that compares to some of the company’s peers:

Company PEG Ratio Exelon 3.48 NextEra Energy 4.10 Eversource Energy (ES) 3.74 Edison International 4.66

As we can see here, Exelon boasts the lowest price-to-earnings growth ratio of any of its large clean energy-focused peers. This could be a very real sign that the market is not appreciating the potential here and that the stock is currently undervalued relative to its peers.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Exelon is one of the largest and most widely held electric utilities in the United States. Despite this, though, the market does not appear to recognize the company’s clean energy potential. While most of its other clean energy-focused peers have surged this year on strong demand from green investors, Exelon’s stock price has languished. This is despite the fact that the company has the lowest carbon footprint of any electric utility in the country. The company also looks very likely to build up its renewable generation capacity, which will likely result in forward growth. The company is currently cheaper than any of its peers, but it likely will not be once the market realizes its potential, so it could be very much worth considering for your portfolio.

