A 1% growth in sales during the first nine months of 2020 at constant exchange rates, despite significant COVID-19 and biosimilar impact.

Roche Holding AG (OTCQX:RHHBF) showed relatively negative stock performance in the last three months decreasing by nearly 6%. However, the company enjoys strong fundamentals and sound financials which were clearly visible in their third quarter filings with group sales increasing by 1% assuming constant exchange rates. The company has a large portfolio of potential products in its pipeline that are relatively not reflected in its current market price.

Investment Thesis

Looking ahead to the fourth quarter of 2020 and year 2021, Roche remains one of the best EU Pharma companies with a substantial growth potential driven by an extensive pipeline and a strong product portfolio. We valued the company using the free cash flow valuation model and we reached a fair value of CHF 380.57, concluding that the stock has a potential 25% increase in value based on some low growth assumptions we made.

Resilient Revenue Mix

The COVID-19 pandemic outbreak had a direct impact on Roche's revenues similar to all healthcare companies worldwide. However, Roche's business has so far been resilient despite the unprecedented working environment. The company's revenues managed to slightly recover in the third quarter of 2020; on the pharmaceuticals division side, new medicine products managed to offset part of biosimilar products' impact; on the Diagnostics Division side, COVID-19 tests were the main driver that led to an increase in the division's sales.

As shown in the above chart, growth in revenue experienced a decrease during the second quarter of 2020. The main reason behind this slowdown in growth is mainly due to restrictions on travel, and patients visiting physicians for emergency cases only while neglecting their regular visits. If we compare the geographical distribution of revenue for the pharmaceutical division, we can clearly conclude that the pandemic had equal impact on regions worldwide. During the second and third quarter of 2020, the geographical breakdown of revenue did not change.

Strong Fundamentals

Despite this unprecedented working environment, Roche was able to maintain a strong financial position and delivered high sales volume for new products.

Profitability Ratios: If we compare the company's return on equity and return on assets to its main competitors, we conclude that management was able to deliver higher profits to its shareholders than peers in the industry.

Furthermore, we compared some ratios of Roche with its competitors, and highlighted in green the best company and in red the company with the worst ratio as depicted in the below table.

From the above comparison, we can conclude that Roche has the best interest coverage ratio and a relatively low financial leverage implying that it can have easy access to debt funding compared to its competitors and raising additional debt if needed will not have adverse impact on its solvency.

Furthermore, among the main ratios presented, Roche does not have any red flag that might indicate weak performance or efficiency.

Valuation

In our valuation, we assumed that Roche will show a 5% decline in revenues in FY2020 despite that this scenario is very conservative. For the coming year, we forecast a mid-single digit growth rate of 6% decreasing by 1% yearly to reach 3% in FY2024. We used the average gross profit margin of the previous four years (72%) to calculate the gross profit over the valuation period.

In addition, in order to estimate the after tax operating profit during our valuation period, we list below some assumptions used:

Selling, General and Administrative expenses calculated as 21.0% of revenues which is the average of the previous four years;

Amortization of goodwill of CHF 227 Million is assumed to remain constant over the coming five years;

R&D assumed to increase yearly by 5%

Tax rate of 17% (during the first of half of 2020, the company disclosed that the effective tax rate was 16.9%).

To estimate the Free Cash Flow of Roche, we have to deduct the amounts reinvested in the company. Accordingly, we calculated the reinvestment rate over the previous four years which stood at -1.10%, and assumed it will remain the same over the valuation period.

Cost of Capital

On the equity side, given that Roche is a multinational company with revenues generated from different regions, we assigned an equity risk premium for each region based on Aswath Damodaran's estimations and reached a weighted average equity risk premium of 6.65%. We used the revenue distribution of the pharmaceutical division as proxy for the company's consolidated revenues.

Given the current Risk Free Rate of 0.38% and based on a beta of 0.94, we used the Capital Asset Pricing Model to calculate the required return on equity which is estimated at 6.63%.

On the debt side, we calculated the average cost of debt of the previous four years and added a 1% additional spread for the current uncertainties and reached a fair value cost of debt (before tax) of 4.57%.

Based on a current market price of CHF 304.7 per share and 866 million diluted shares outstanding, the market capitalization of the company is estimated at CHF 263,870 Million. In addition, based on their most recent filings, long term debt stood at CHF 14,417 Million implying a current capital structure of 5% debt and 95% equity. As such, the weighted average cost of capital of Roche is estimated at 6.48%, which will be used a discount rate in the valuation model.

Terminal Value

We assumed a long-term growth rate of 2.00% beyond FY 2024, neglecting the impact of new products and their revenue generation potential. Accordingly, the terminal value of Roche Holding at year 2024 is estimated at CHF 406,643 Million.

Fair Value per Share

By discounting the yearly estimated Free Cash Flows along with the estimated terminal value, the estimated current value of the company's operating assets is CHF 366,830 Million.

With a book value for minority interest of CHF 3,306 Million and a P/B in the industry of 8.05, we can estimate its market value at CHF 26,613 Million.

Moreover, the company's cash position is CHF 3,770 Million, long-term debt as stated earlier is CHF 14,417 Million. Accordingly, the estimated fair value per share of Roche is CHF 380.57.

Exploring different scenarios

Our base-case scenario was driven by a long term growth rate of 2.00% and a cost of capital of 6.48%. It is useful to check the impact of varying some of the main assumptions in the valuation model, as such we stressed our assumptions and estimated a better scenario value per share along with a worst case scenario value per share.

Better case scenario: Assuming a long term growth rate of 2.50% and a cost of capital of 6.00%, the fair value per share will reach CHF 490.

Worst case scenario: Assuming a long term growth rate of 1.00% and a cost of capital of 7.50%, the fair value per share will decrease to CHF 259.

Key risks for consideration

After presenting Roche's valuation, it is worth mentioning that some major risk might have a direct impact on the company's future performance.

Disappointing pipeline data, since the outcome of the medical phases is highly uncertain;

Faster than expected erosion from biosimilar products might impact the company's revenues, in fact the negative impact of biosimilar competition during 2019 was estimated at CHF 1.5 Billion.

Lower than expected revenue generation from newly launched and approved products;

Loss of market exclusivity for any of the company's major products might have an adverse impact on its bottom line.

Conclusion

It is true that this year posed unprecedented challenges for all sectors globally, however Roche was able to operate and generate revenues with minimal impact on its bottom line. For 2021, we expect the stock to trade at a fair value of CHF 380 per share implying a 25% potential increase in price from current market prices. This value is estimated based on the Free Cash Flow valuation of the company's operations over the coming five years while making some conservative growth assumptions. In addition, we believe that current pipeline products present an opportunity that remains underappreciated by the market. Accordingly, we estimate that current price may present a good entry point for investors looking to secure positions in the pharma industry.

