Main concern is high pricing in many of NXRT's markets. It is a much less attractive acquisitions market than it was when NXRT went public.

COVID has accelerated positive trends that NXRT has benefited from in the past, and will continue to benefit from in the future.

NXRT is very low-covered stock, despite having massively outperformed the multifamily REIT industry over the past five years.

Thesis

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) is a multifamily REIT with properties across ten markets in the sunbelt region. NXRT has experienced tremendous growth in stock price and earnings since their IPO in 2015. The trends that have fueled its growth should accelerate over the next several years. Value-add redevelopments, strong market location, recent share repurchases, and attractive valuation have put the company in a strong position for continued outperformance over the next several years.

Tremendous Performance

For a variety of reasons, likely due to the company's small size and external management, NXRT has been ignored by retail investors and is one of the least actively-published companies on Seeking Alpha. This is to the detriment of investors. Their stock price has far outperformed that of other multifamily REITs. The competition has not even been close.

Source: Yahoo Finance

NXRT's 200%-plus gains far outpace the sub-80% gains in the stock prices of its peer multifamily REITs over the past five years. While past performance does not guarantee the future will produce the same level of gains, NXRT continues to position itself for outperformance.

Value-Add

One of the major drivers of NXRT's outperformance over the past several years has been its value-add program. The company has strategically upgraded properties acquired to drive strong rental rate growth.

Source: Q3 NXRT Financial Supplement

Since inception, the company has redeveloped a total of 7,584 units, representing nearly 60% of their portfolio. Its redevelopments have resulted in an average post-rehab rent change of 10.3%, and total return on investment of over 24%. Consequently, their portfolio quality has been enhanced, contributing to increased rent growth and the ability to compete with class A assets.

While management has recently decreased the number of units under renovation due to COVID, they expect to increase renovations in 2021 at approximately 2,500 units per year. With management aiming for continued renovations at 20-25% return on investment, the company's value-add program serves as a source of internal growth in a less attractive acquisitions market.

Market Consolidation

As a consequence of consolidating its investments in core markets, NXRT has achieved efficiencies in scale. Having exposure to the same markets for long periods of time has allowed the company to capitalize on local market knowledge and gain from expense savings. As a result, NXRT runs a leaner and more efficient operation. This is represented by its increasing NOI margins since its IPO.

Year 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 NOI Margins 51.80% 53.50% 54.30% 55.70% 55.70% 56.30%

In 2015, NXRT's NOI margin was 51.8%, which has increased to over 56%, per the 3rd quarter earnings report. Mid-America Apartment Communities (MAA), a large-cap peer multifamily REIT with much deeper concentration in its core markets, recently reported NOI margins of 61.7%. NXRT still has significant margin expansion potential.

Recent Capital Allocation

Demonstrating management's prudent capital allocation, NXRT took advantage of the extreme COVID-related sell-offs in March and repurchased shares at significantly discounted prices.

For 2020, management has issued approximately 800,000 shares at a weighted average stock price of $47.62. Much of this stock issuance was done pre-COVID.

In contrast, NXRT repurchased 1.64 million shares at a weighted average stock price of $27.07.

Buying shares at low prices and selling them back to the market at high prices has optimally-positioned the company's per share earnings generation. It also represents management's understanding of the portfolio's true value and aggressive strategy in taking advantage of market turbulence to shareholders' benefit. The vast majority of REITs were on the sidelines and did not take similar action during irrational market instability, greatly to the detriment of shareholders.

Trifecta - Class B, Suburbs, and Sunbelt

While NXRT's portfolio was well-positioned pre-COVID for operational outperformance, the company's positive trends will only be accelerated and enhanced by COVID's effects. Early data is already indicating that COVID will be a long-term growth driver for the properties and markets that NXRT is invested.

Class B

With an average rent per unit of just over $1,120 per month, NXRT's properties are class B apartments. Class B has experienced much better performance than class A since the start of the pandemic and should continue going forward.

Source: Marcus and Millichap

Class B benefits from having a stable renter base that has maintained high rates of rental payments, while also being a much more affordable option than class A apartments. NXRT is particularly well-positioned to benefit from class B's strength given that many of their units have incurred significant renovations over the past several years.

The trade down effect, in which class A renters are highly incentivized to rent NXRT's upgraded, class B apartments at a much cheaper price, has been demonstrated in the company's recent occupancy gains. At the end of Q3, NXRT's portfolio was 95% occupied, up from 93.6% occupancy rate from the previous year.

Suburban Sunbelt

NXRT's properties are primarily located in sunbelt region suburbs. The region was experiencing strong population growth pre-COVID due to its much more affordable housing stock and the elimination of the SALT deduction in the 2017 tax reform, which made it much more expensive to live in high-tax states.

Two emerging post-COVID trends involve

The migration of people to nearby suburbs in gateway markets. For example, many New York City residents have moved to places like Westchester County in recent months. Much of this movement has been prompted by the reduced activity in the city, as entertainment, amenities, and public transportation remain restricted and COVID has been more widespread. The value of the urban core is no longer being compensated by its high cost.

People from gateway markets are also increasingly moving to far-away metro regions, where the cost of living is much more attractive and the population is less dense. This trend has been significantly prompted by the emergence of remote work. Location of residence has ultimately become a much less important factor in location of employment. Employees from the high-cost urban cores can work from home in the low-cost, superior climate of the sunbelt.

Recent earnings reports have demonstrated this trend and how it's impacted multifamily REITs based on geographic location. REITs concentrating in the sunbelt region, with low population density, have experienced much greater portfolio stability than those heavily invested in the nation's urban core.

Company Market Location Average rents Average HH per square mile Median HH per square mile Q3 SS Revenue growth Q2 SS NOI growth NXRT Sunbelt $1,100 1,579* 1,438* 3.30% 4.50% IRT Sunbelt, Midwest $1,100 711 832 3.00% 0.50% IRET Midwest $1,100 746 1,215 1.10% -1.30% MAA Sunbelt $1,300 954 1,298 2.10% -1.10% CPT Sunbelt $1,600 1,425 2,334 0.80% -1.30% AVB Urban coasts $2,600 1,772 4,332 -6.10% -10.10% EQR Urban coasts $2,800 3,180 7,556 -5% -8.40% AIV Urban coasts $2,300 2,335 8,755 -4.90% -6.30% ESS West coast $2,400 1,959 3,414 -6.70% -10.80%

* Represents author calculations

Sources- Hoya Capital and REIT Data Market

Management teams for the REITs located in the urban core also widely noted they expect the deterioration in performance to continue over the next several quarters. Suburban apartments in the sunbelt should be beneficiaries of the urban cores continued underperformance over the course of the next several quarters.

NXRT confirmed in its most recent conference call that the trend of in-migration from high-cost, densely populated states has been taking place with its properties.

State % New leases from out of state markets California 19 New York 9 Illinois 7

35% of out-of-state applications came from California, New York, and Illinois for the most recent quarter, as residents flee the Los Angeles, San Francisco, New York City, and Chicago urban regions for much more affordable options elsewhere.

Valuation

NXRT's superior growth and strong portfolio position are not reflected in a premium valuation. Rather, they continue to trade in the average range of much of the multifamily REIT industry. The chart below annualizes each company's AFFO per share from the first nine months.

Stock AFFO per share P/AFFO NXRT 2.04 21.18 IRT 0.71 18.28 AVB 8.63 19.92 MAA 5.69 22.18 ESS 11.92 21.32 IRET 2.83 25.31

There are two important things to note. Some of these companies' AFFO per share may appear lower than reported. However, I accounted for recurring capital expenditures and subtracted that from many of their CFFO per share.

Q1 and Q2 were much less disastrous for urban core REITs. If just Q3 earnings were annualized, their results would be much worse, and their P/AFFO would be much higher. Sunbelt REITs would also have a slightly higher valuation in that case, but not nearly as high as their coastal multifamily REIT peer companies.

One last thing to note is that the large-cap multifamily REITs carry much less debt than the small-caps. Consequently, they carry less risk. However, given the strong performance and stability of sunbelt multifamily real estate, there is low risk of their asset values declining. With NOI around pre-COVID levels, sunbelt multifamily has been among the most stable asset classes in real estate.

Net Asset Value

NXRT publishes a range for its portfolio's net asset value, based on third party surveys and recent transactions. Their data demonstrates that cap rates have remained stable throughout the pandemic. A recent company disposition in Irving, Texas, was completed at a 4.8% cap rate.

Source- NXRT Q3 Financial Supplement

As shown by the company's chart above, management estimates NAV to be around $42 per share, just below what the company is currently trading at.

Stock NAV per share Premium (discount) to NAV NXRT 42.08 2.66% IRT 13.2 -1.67% AVB 174.87 -1.70% MAA 116.4 8.40% ESS 253.96 0.06% IRET 71.11 0.72%

Source: Simon Bowler Monthly REITs Report

By and large, the multifamily REIT industry is generally trading around its estimated net asset value. Post-COVID downward revisions have been much worse for coastal REITs than sunbelt REITs.

Potential Concerns

NXRT's amazing run of stock price appreciation is at risk because of a potential slowdown in operational growth. Two reasons why this may be likely include

Cap rates are at much lower levels than when they went public. They can only compress so much more, so NXRT's asset value appreciation may be a larger function of changes in net operating income going forward.

NXRT trades at a higher valuation than it historically has. Consequently, multiple expansion does not appear too promising at the company's current valuation levels.

Conclusion

With continued value-add projects in the pipeline and strong market location, NXRT is well-positioned to operationally outperform in a post-COVID environment. With management's impressive capital recycling and portfolio management, NXRT has a superior team with the potential to produce solid returns going forward. The massive gains experienced since its IPO will be nearly impossible to match, but there is still high potential for favorable stock price appreciation and a growing dividend. NXRT is one of the top companies to benefit from the suburban sunbelt growth story, which should continue to gain relevance over the next decade.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NXRT, MAA, IRT, CPT. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.