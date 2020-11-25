Junior Gold Producers: Winners And Losers Thus Far In FY2020

In this article, we'll look at the winners and losers in the group and their operational performance in an attempt to dissect which might be solid bets for FY2021.

The Q3 Earnings Season for the Gold Juniors Index (NYSEARCA:GDX) is finally complete, with many miners posting their best financial results in nearly a decade. However, we've seen extremely bifurcated returns within the group, with the returns among junior gold producers being even more volatile. This is because, while the price of gold (GLD) is a key determinant of an individual miners' returns, operational results are just as important. In this article, we'll look at the winners and losers in the group and their operational performance in an attempt to dissect which might be solid bets for FY2021.

It's been an exceptional year for gold, with the metal up over $300/oz, but the performance within the group has been much more volatile, especially in the junior producer space. In fact, while some gold producers like Jaguar Mining (OTCPK:JAGGF) have enjoyed a 200% plus return for the years, others like Gold Resource Corporation (GORO) are deeply in the red, down over 40% for the year. This is evidence that stock-picking in the sector can be tricky, and there is no simple linear relationship between gold price returns and any given miner's performance. Let's take a closer look at the winners and losers below:

As we can see from the chart above, we've got ten names in the junior producer space, with an average return year to date of 56% even after the recent sector-wide carnage. Among this group, there are eight winners and two losers defined by positive vs. negative year-to-date returns, with the two losers being Superior Gold (OTC:SUPGF) and Gold Resource Corporation. Meanwhile, the three most obvious winners are Calibre Mining (OTCQX:CXBMF), Jaguar Mining, and Fiore Gold (OTCQB:FIOGF).

All three of these names have put up 125% or better returns thus far in FY2020, more than doubling the group average's performance and quintupling the 15% year-to-date return for the Gold Juniors Index (GDXJ). Some might argue that investors should rush into the losers and cash out of the winners, similar to the Dogs of the Dow strategy, but in the mining space, this can be a tricky proposition. This is evidenced by the fact that Superior Gold and Harte Gold (OTCPK:HRTFF) were the dogs among the junior producers last year with (-) 30% and (-) 61% returns, respectively, and Superior is the dog again this year with a (-) 2% return. At the same time, Harte Gold didn't even make the list, with its mine having continued issues and being below the annual production threshold to be included in the group. Therefore, while it might be tempting to begin accumulating Gold Resource Corporation and Superior here, after a dismal year for each stock, I would argue better alpha can be generated elsewhere. Let's take a look at how the group fared operationally:

The above chart compares Q3 gold production, year-to-date gold production, and FY2019 gold production to see which companies have grown their gold production year over year. While a higher gold price is a great way to improve margins and earnings, the most reliable way to increase earnings is through production growth. This is because earnings from production growth are not reliant on a commodity price that is whipping around in a volatile fashion all year. As shown above, the three standout winners that have grown production year to date are Northern Vertex Mining (OTCPK:NHVCF), Karora Resources (OTCQX:KRRGF), and Calibre Mining, with all of them seeing production above last year's levels with one quarter still to go. It's important to note that, while Calibre's production is higher, this is due to the timing of the closing of an acquisition. Therefore, while the company has done an incredible job ramping up production at its Limon and Libertad mines in Nicaragua, the growth is more due to timing vs. operational excellence here.

In terms of the laggards, the two names that are tracking to only meet or miss last year's production growth are Galiano Gold (GAU) and Superior Gold. In Galiano Gold's case, the company remains on track to meet guidance of 245,000 ounces, but based on its 45% economic interest in the Asanko Mine JV; this will be slightly below last year's levels (FY2019: 113,000 ounces). In Superior Gold's case, the company is guiding for 65,000 ounces at the midpoint, a massive drop from the 83,000 ounces produced last year. Worse, all-in sustaining cost guidance has been raised to $1,525/oz, making Superior one of the lowest-margin producers in the sector. This is because its costs are 50% above the industry average of $990/oz.

If we dig into the above charts a little deeper, we can extrapolate from current results who might grow production year over year and who should come up short. This is obviously not a perfect exercise as operations can deviate from quarter to quarter due to grades, maintenance, and mine sequencing. However, we shouldn't see too much deviation from the extrapolated results with only one quarter to go. As shown above, the clear winners are projected to be Karora Resources with 52% production growth, Northern Vertex with 44% production growth, and Jaguar Mining with 23% production growth. This is quite impressive, considering the challenges that many companies faced this year due to COVID-19.

In Karora's case, continued exploration success is setting the company up for further production growth in FY2021 with a high likelihood of another year of double-digit production growth. This is quite impressive after lapping a year of ~50% growth. It's worth noting that K92 Mining's (OTCQX:KNTNF) implied production growth is only 12%, but due to the recent throughput expansion at its Kainantu Mine, production should grow by over 20% year over year. Therefore, it also belongs in the top-4 list of growth names for FY2020. Meanwhile, when it comes to FY2021 production growth, K92 Mining is expected to grow gold-equivalent ounce production by over 30% as well due to doubling throughput capacity from 200,000 tonnes per annum to 400,000 tonnes per annum with the completion of its Stage 2 Expansion last quarter. This makes the company the most likely winner from a production growth standpoint in FY2021.

Finally, if we look at costs for the group, we can see which names benefit from high margins and production growth. As shown above, the two lowest-cost producers based on year-to-date costs are Jaguar Mining and K92 Mining, but only one name in this group has costs below the industry average ($990/oz). This is due to economies of scale and the high fixed costs of mining, making it much more difficult for sub-125,000-ounce producers to compete with the bigger producers on costs.

Meanwhile, Superior Gold and Gold Resource Corporation have the highest costs at $1,524/oz and $1,182/oz, respectively, and also have the worst performance year to date. This shouldn't be surprising as the lowest-margin producers typically deliver the worst returns, with all else being equal. Given that K92 Mining is the only name with production growth year over year, and all-in sustaining costs, I would argue it is one of the better ideas in the sector. However, as noted in a recent article, I would prefer a pullback below US$4.60 as the valuation is no longer cheap for the stock.

The junior producers are quite speculative relative to their mid-tier, intermediate, and senior gold producer peers, but they also offer the most attractive returns if one can uncover the best names. Based on the above year-to-date statistics, I would argue that K92 Mining, Northern Vertex, and Karora Resources are three names set up for a solid FY2021. This is based on K92 Mining's continued outperformance with industry-leading margins and an enviable organic growth profile, and operational turnarounds for Karora and Northern Vertex. I would consider Calibre Mining the runner-up to these three, with an improving cost profile, significant throughput capacity at its mines, and minimal capex required to increase annual gold production. For now, the only name on the list I am long is Calibre Mining, with the stock being my top pick in July at US$1.00.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GLD, CXBMF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: Taylor Dart is not a Registered Investment Advisor or Financial Planner. This writing is for informational purposes only. It does not constitute an offer to sell, a solicitation to buy, or a recommendation regarding any securities transaction. The information contained in this writing should not be construed as financial or investment advice on any subject matter. Taylor Dart expressly disclaims all liability in respect to actions taken based on any or all of the information on this writing.