However, the current valuation does not justify the risks. Investors are shooting in the dark.

It recently announced a halt to its used-car dealership business operations and it may not have meaningful revenues starting from the third quarter of 2020.

Kaixin Auto is, however, not an EV maker nor a supplier to the EV industry. Yet, its shares are being played up.

The share prices of Chinese electric vehicle makers have soared since favorable policies were announced and Tesla's entry into the S&P 500 brought additional excitement to EV investors.

I write a weekly update series on Chinese internet companies. In an update published on October 19, 2020, I noted:

Passenger vehicle sales in China soared 8 percent in September, continuing the uptrend for the fifth consecutive month. Buyers were spurred by large-scale auto shows, new releases, promotional events, and supportive policies enacted by local governments. Sales were so robust that an agent at a Toyota dealership in Shanghai said inventory had "run out", hence, "a customer has to wait for three months after placing an order for large crossovers like the RAV4, and about one month for other Toyota models."

In particular, I highlighted that:

"Sales of electric vehicles rose for the third straight month, ameliorating the year-to-date decline. Deliveries by the three U.S.-listed Chinese EV makers, Nio (NIO), Xpeng (XPEV), and Li Auto (LI) boomed in their third quarter. Developments in the EV market have implications for the Chinese internet giants. The top three holdings of the KWEB ETF all have ownerships in the leading EV makers in China. Tencent Holdings has a 16.3 percent direct stake in Nio while Alibaba Group (BABA) owns 14 percent of Xpeng. Food delivery and lifestyle services platform operator Meituan-Dianping (OTCPK:MPNGF)(OTCPK:MPNGY)(MEIT) is Li Auto's second-largest shareholder."

Subsequently, I updated on the announcement by China's cabinet that the sales of electric, plug-in hybrid, and hydrogen-powered vehicles in the country was projected to rise to 20 percent of overall new car sales by 2025 from just 5 percent presently. Even more bullish was a blueprint released by the Society of Automotive Engineers of China (SAE-China) and the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology that hybrids and NEVs – electric, plug-in hybrid, or fuel cell-powered – will each account for around half of the total new sales by 2035.

Consequently, as you can see from the one-month price movement chart as follows, the share prices of the Chinese EV names Nio, Xpeng, and Li Auto, have soared. Besides their own merits, the Chinese EV companies mentioned have powerful and wealthy backers, helping to justify their lofty climb.

Data by YCharts

The same cannot be said for Kaixin Auto Holdings (KXIN). In its penultimate announcement on August 26, 2020, the company said it had (emphasis mine):

"decided to put a halt to its used-car dealership business operations. As a result, Kaixin expects that its revenues in the second quarter in 2020 will be significantly lower than the revenues in the prior periods and it may not have meaningful revenues starting from the third quarter of 2020."

In addition, it had "initiated legal proceedings against non-controlling shareholders of three of its dealerships due to disputes over operating issues." Thus, without "meaningful revenues," Kaixin Auto still has to deal with administrative expenses, as well as legal fees. What has changed since?

In its most recent announcement on November 5, 2020, the used-car dealer said it has entered into a binding term sheet with Haitaoche Limited (Cayman) and that it has made certain changes to its senior management team. Accordingly, Haitaoche will merge with a newly formed wholly-owned subsidiary of Kaixin, with Haitaoche continuing as the surviving entity and a wholly-owned subsidiary of Kaixin.

The same announcement stated that Kaixin Auto's chief executive officer and chief operating officer had stepped down, and its board of directors had appointed Mr. Mingjun Lin, the founder of Haitaoche, as the acting chief executive officer, effective as of November 3, 2020. Haitaoche is a China-based e-commerce platform for imported automobiles. The press release described the acting CEO as follows:

"Mr. Mingjun Lin has substantial experience in automotive internet media. Prior to founding Haitaoche in 2015, Mr. Lin held senior management positions with TOM Online and Tencent, and he was the founder of SUV.cn, a vertical online media that focused on SUV customer communities."

That is to say, neither Haitaoche as a company nor Mr. Lin has no expertise in making EVs. It seems the market doesn't care. The trajectory of Kaixin Auto's recent share price spike (and today's "profit-taking") is mirroring that of EV charging station operator Blink Charging (BLNK). The latter has been labeled by Andrew Left of Citron Research as being a "total scheme."

Incidentally, Bloomberg has also mistakenly called Kaixin Auto a "Chinese electric vehicle maker." If a reputable business publication can make such an error, what about the general public?

Other than possibly being involved in selling EVs in the future following the merger with Haitaoche, it isn't apparent that Kaxin Auto has any other association with EV making. Yet, the stock still got swept up together with the EV names, rising 46.3 percent in the past month, even after factoring in today's decline.

The gains surpassed that of global EV leader Tesla (TSLA) and the Chinese equivalent, BYD (OTCPK:BYDDF), in which Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A)(BRK.B) had a stake for several years. The duo rose 32.0 percent and 45.9 percent respectively in the same period. Generating the price chart using a slightly longer timeframe, we can see that the share price appreciation enjoyed by Kaixin Auto since September has been a whopping 1540 percent, and it has already achieved the feat in mid-October.

Data by YCharts

It's important to note that Kaixin Auto is not a company that suddenly plunged into dire straits. Its operating income has been negative and worsening since 2015, the earliest financial numbers were available. For the financial period ending December 2019, it had an operating loss of $59.3 million out of a revenue of $332.6 million.

Source: Seeking Alpha Premium

In the past four years, Kaixin Auto also has a negative book value. As of the end of 2019, it had a net debt of $16.0 million.

Source: Seeking Alpha Premium

As mentioned earlier, the company announced that it "may not have meaningful revenues starting from the third quarter of 2020." How does the company justify a market cap of hundreds of millions with no viable business and is in net debt? Kaixin Auto is not a special purpose acquisition company [SPAC] with plenty of cash looking for an acquisition target.

Data by YCharts

The company announcement did not state the financials of Haitaoche and there is no certainty the merged entity will enter the EV business. Even if it does sell EVs, we do not know the margins it could achieve. Investors are shooting in the dark.

I am not familiar with the mechanism of shorting. Even if I do, I may not recommend doing so since we are in a period of "irrational exuberance." Market players are eager to look for the next EV play, chasing the Tesla dream. However, I hope readers would think twice, thrice, as many times as possible, before pressing the "BUY" button for Kaixin Auto shares.

Although in my opinion, the other EV stocks like Nio, Xpeng, and Li Auto, that are richly priced, at least they have a genuine EV story and have strong backers. If you wish to speculate in the EV space, the latter three names are more logical to do so than Kaixin Auto.

