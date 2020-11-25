CD Projekt focuses on developing one quality game at a time and avoids the products for which many of the major video game developers are criticized by customers.

I expect the game to sell around 30 million copies, which is pretty good but it doesn’t justify CD Projekt's market capitalization of close to $10 billion.

Cyberpunk 2077 is the most anticipated video game of 2020 and is set to release on December 10.

(Source: Steam)

This city’s always got a promise for you. Might be a lie, an illusion, but it’s there... just around the corner - and it keeps you going. It’s a city of dreams. And I’m a big dreamer... - V, Cyberpunk 2077

Introduction

Action role-playing video game Cyberpunk 2077 is set to be released on December 10 and it looks like it’s destined to become the video game of the year. The company behind it is Polish video game developer, publisher and distributor CD Projekt (OTCPK:OTGLF; OTCPK:OTGLY), which has a market capitalization of almost $10 billion as of time of writing and is listed in Poland, Germany and the USA. While the game is expected to be great, does CD Projekt deserve to be valued this high? Not really, even if Cyberpunk 2077 manages to match the sales of Grand Theft Auto V.

A brief history of CD Projekt

The company was founded 1994 by two video game retailers and was among the first companies in Poland to localize video games. Several years after that it decided to venture into game development and wanted to create a series based on a popular local book series called Wiedzmin. Today this series is known internationally as The Witcher and there’s even a popular TV series based on it.

In 2002, CD Projekt got the rights for Wiedzmin and made a demo, but no publisher showed interest. Eventually, Atari (OTCPK:PONGF) agreed to publish the first The Witcher game and it took a team of 100 and a budget of around 20 million złoty ($5 million) before the game was released in 2007.

CD Projekt released the second game of the series in 2011 but it’s big break came with the final game in the trilogy named The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt. The latter has sold over 28 million copies since its release in 2015.

This success of The Witcher series and the hype behind Cyberpunk 2077 gave a strong boost to the company’s share price and CD Projekt briefly became the largest video game industry company in Europe in 2020, displacing Ubisoft (OTCPK:UBSFY; OTCPK:UBSFF).

(Source: CD Projekt)

The financials of CD Projekt

The business of the company revolves around video game development as well as digital distribution through theGOG.com platform. The latter specializes in DRM-free video games and it initially aimed to offer older games. In 2012,it began selling recent titles and is also among the largest distributors of CD Projekt's own games. It’s questionable whether GOG.com can remain in the black without CD Projekt’s own games. In 2019, Kotaku reported that the latter was laying off staff and facing financial pressures.

Looking at CD Projekt’s latest available financials, we can see that the company is doing well financially with attributable net profit tripling year-on-year to 146.8 million zloty ($39 million) in H1 2020.

(Source: CD Projekt)

However, CD Projekt is capitalizing development costs, which means that any expenses for the development of Cyberpunk 2077 aren’t reflected in the profit and loss (P&L) statement. Instead, you have to look at the balance sheet where own development projects in progress have a net carrying amount of 448.5 million zloty ($119 million) as of June 2020. At the moment, CD Projekt doesn’t have much debt and its cash balance stands at close to 480 million zloty ($127 million).

(Source: CD Projekt)

It’s a light balance sheet but any video game developer is judged by investors on its recent major game as well as its pipeline. And here's where CD Projekt has a problem.

The valuation of CD Projekt and the potential of Cyberpunk 2077

In an industry criticized by consumers for rushed games, microtransactions, paid DLCs, and monetization at every step, CD Projekt aims to be better. The core team works on one game at a time, there are no paid DLCs, no microtransactions and you can buy the standard edition of Cyberpunk 2077 for as low as $46 as of time of writing.

It’s quality over quantity, which means development takes a long time but this business model aims to cultivate customer loyalty over the long term, as can be seen from the growing sales of The Witcher series with each new entry. However, this is a business model that isn’t attractive from an investor point of view.

Let’s take a look at Cyberpunk 2077. I first heard of this game back in 2013 when the teaser trailer was released and my reaction was meh. It looked like a new version of Deus Ex and there wasn’t much info to form an opinion.

Fast forward to E3 2018 when the first trailer was released and Cyberpunk 2077 became one of the most anticipated games of the year. A year later, CD Projekt released a new trailer which featured a character voiced by Keanu Reeves and the man himself walked on stage at that year’s E3. After that, the game’s popularity hit warp speed, as did CD Projekt’s share price.

However, how many copies can Cyberpunk sell? Is it enough to justify a market cap of almost $10 billion? Not even close.

Looking at the latest gameplay footage for Cyberpunk 2077, the game looks like a hybrid between GTA V and Deus X with a lot of neon and chrome sprinkled on top. It’s not a first person shooter, but a slow burn RPG with a rich story in which five or six hours can pass before the player draws a gun. The game look amazing but it’s not for everyone, so I doubt it can beat GTA V’s 135 million units and come even close to Minecraft’s record sales of 200 million units.

At the end of September, Game Rant reported that pre-orders of Cyberpunk 2077 were 31% behind where Red Dead Redemption 2 was at a similar time. It’s worth noting that the latter was a very successful game and sold around 34 million copies and that pre-order sales aren’t necessarily indicative of final sales. However, this does raise the question of whether Cyberpunk 2077 can match the sales of Witcher 3.

For valuation purposes, let’s assume Cyberpunk 2077 sales somehow manage to match GTA V in terms of units. Using the prices for the standard edition, this would result in over $6.2 billion in sales. However, Steam, the world’s largest video game digital distribution service, keeps 20% of sales and CD Projekt has already some sales from pre-orders. Add taxes andthe amount left for the company decreases even further. It’s not even close to justify a market capitalization of almost $10 billion.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) acquired Minecraft’s developer in 2014 for $2.5 billion, which many considered a high price tag, myself included. The market seems to think that CD Projekt deserves four times that although Cyberpunk 2077 won’t match Minecraft sales and it’s pipeline is weak.

The Witcher was conceived as a trilogy, so there won’t be a fourth part. This has already been confirmed by CD Projekt. The next game will be in the Cyberpunk and Witcher universes. However, I think development will likely take two years and financial success isn’t guaranteed.

Take the game Gwent for example. It's a spinoff of a card game featured in The Witcher 3 which took two years to release from its announcement. It ended up being a financial disappointment. The sales of CD Projekt's last game, Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales, also didn’t meet expectations. Even if a video game is good, this doesn’t guarantee good sales.

Investor takeaway

The release of Cyberpunk 2077 is just around the corner, right on time for the winter holidays. It looks like it will be an amazing game, but pre-orders look disappointing and it’s hard to justify CD Projekt’s market valuation.

I think Cyberpunk 2077 can end up selling around 30 million copies, which would result in gross revenues of around $1.4 billion. These are good figures and CD Projekt has certainly developed a quality-focused business model that is working well.

However, this also means that the development pipeline of the company is thin and games take a lot of time to develop. This significantly limits the CD Projekt revenue and earnings potential and puts pressure on its team to deliver with each game. The main issue is that quality doesn’t always result in good sales and I think CD Projekt should be worth less than $2 billion.

Buy the game, sell the shares.

