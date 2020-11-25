The Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (FENY) is a relatively small energy sector ETF that typically flies under the radar but this fund is certainly worth considering. The Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF features a low expense ratio and a diverse portfolio of energy companies. It gives investors a low-cost way to get exposure to dozens of energy companies. Moreover, the Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF is well-positioned to benefit from the oil price recovery, considering the fund has outsized exposure to those companies whose earnings are underpinned by oil prices.

Image courtesy of nicolagiordano at Pixabay

As the name suggests, the Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF, or FENY, is a passively managed energy sector focused index fund. FENY follows the MSCI USA IMI Energy 25/50 Index which tracks the performance of large to small-cap US-listed energy companies such as the vertically integrated oil majors like Exxon Mobil (XOM), independent oil producers like Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD), pipeline and energy infrastructure assets operators like Kinder Morgan (KMI), oilfield service providers like Baker Hughes (BKR), oil refiners like Valero Energy (VLO), and the LNG pure-play Cheniere Energy (LNG). FENY is a top-heavy fund that ranks stocks and allocates assets on the basis of market cap.

FENY has $386 million of net assets under management. This makes it smaller than other well-established energy ETFs like the SPDR S&P Energy Select Sector ETF (XLE), which is often viewed as the industry benchmark fund and has $11.3 billion of assets under management or its close rival the Vanguard Energy ETF (VDE) which has $2.86 billion of net assets. FENY, however, is still highly liquid, with an average daily trading volume (90-day average) of 770,000 shares ($7.3 million), which means the ETF’s shares can be traded quickly.

What sets FENY apart from other energy ETFs is its low expense ratio of 0.08%. This means the fund charges just $8 annually on every $10,000 of investment. This makes FENY the lowest-cost energy ETF. Its bigger rival SPDR S&P Energy Select Sector ETF has a higher expense ratio of 0.13%. Even Vanguard, which is known for its low-cost investment products, features a higher expense of 0.10% for the Vanguard Energy ETF.

As mentioned earlier, FENY is a top-heavy fund, which means the largest energy companies typically sit at the top of the holdings table and get the biggest share of net assets while the small-cap companies sit at the bottom, with each usually receiving less than 0.5% of the net assets. The oil majors Exxon Mobil and Chevron (CVX), the biggest US energy companies in terms of market cap, are two of FENY’s top holdings and account for more than 40% of the ETF’s net assets. The ETF’s smallest holdings are companies like Northern Oil & Gas (NOG), which specializes in taking non-operator positions in oil and gas producing properties, has a market cap of $258 million, and has 0.01% of portfolio weightage in FENY. In doing so, FENY does a decent job of fairly representing the US energy market which is dominated by a few big names.

FENY holds a total of 89 large to small-cap energy companies ranging from Exxon Mobil to Northern Oil & Gas, which makes it one of the most diverse energy ETFs around. FENY also caps the portfolio weight of an individual company at 25% to avoid tilting heavily towards one company. That being said, FENY has a strong bias towards those energy companies that typically get a majority of their revenues from the sale of hydrocarbons and therefore have substantial exposure to oil prices, as opposed to the pipeline operators or oilfield service providers who have no direct exposure to commodity prices. Its top-3 holdings are Exxon Mobil, Chevron, and ConocoPhillips (COP) - three of the largest US-based oil producers who alone account for 46% of FENY’s net assets. Overall, the oil majors and the independent oil and gas producers represent more than 60% of FENY’s net assets.

FENY’s bias towards the oil producers can have a positive impact on the ETF’s future performance. That’s because the oil price environment has improved in the past few weeks which bodes well for all of FENY’s holdings in general and the oil producers in particular.

The price of the US benchmark WTI crude has risen gradually from around $35 per barrel in late-October to $42.79 at the time of this writing. This increase came after the market witnessed improvements in both the demand and supply sides. The crude oil demand has picked up after bottoming in Q2-2020 while oil supplies from the major oil-producing countries, including the US and OPEC+, have remained low. The improvement in the market’s fundamentals is also evident from the shrinking levels of crude oil stocks in the US, with weekly inventories declining 16 times in the last 17 weeks, wiping out 124 million barrels of stockpiles. That’s helped ease the glut which built in the first half of the year due to excess global production and plunge in demand. If this trend continues, then the oil production levels will move closer to consumption. This market rebalance will likely push oil prices higher.

In my opinion, we will likely witness further tightening in the crude oil market due to three factors. Firstly, pharmaceutical companies Moderna (MRNA), Pfizer (PFE), and AstraZeneca (AZN) have released promising results from their latest coronavirus vaccine trials, substantially increasing the chances of ending the pandemic in 2021. The rapid rollout of an effective vaccine can help eliminate Covid-19 and spur oil demand. Secondly, the global economy will also likely continue to recover as business activity climbs back to normalized levels. Key oil-consuming businesses, particularly airlines, will also bounce back. That might further lift oil demand. Thirdly, OPEC+ might keep the supply in check in 2021 as well, particularly since the group’s kingpins Saudi Arabia and Russia reportedly want to extend the current policy of cutting production by 7.7 million bpd. We may get a confirmation on this after the OPEC meeting scheduled for Nov. 30 and Dec. 1. Continued support from OPEC+ will also bolster oil prices.

For these reasons, I think the oil price outlook is looking good. Further improvement in oil prices will give a boost to the earnings and cash flows of oil producers. Two of FENY’s largest holdings, Exxon Mobil and Chevron, will be the big beneficiaries of oil price gains. Exxon Mobil has been hit hard by the plunge in oil prices, with the company swinging to an adjusted loss of $0.35 per share for the first nine months of this year from a profit of $1.84 per share in 9M-2019. This loss was driven in large part by the weakness in its US upstream business. Similarly, Chevron has also reported an adjusted loss of $0.19 per share for the first nine months of this year, as opposed to a profit of $4.79 per share in 9M-2019, as the decline in oil prices decimated earnings. But as WTI improves to the low-$40s and keeps moving higher, the earnings of Exxon Mobil, Chevron, and other oil producers, who account for a majority of FENY’s net assets, will increase. The increase in oil prices will also fuel the revival of other energy companies, such as the oilfield service providers, pipeline operators, and drilling equipment makers who are also some of FENY’s largest holdings.

The past few months have been tough for the energy sector, which has been the worst-performing sector this year. The Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF has fallen by 40% in 2020. But I think a revival is underway and FENY offers investors a low-cost way to profit from this recovery. FENY is currently trading 0.92x book value, largely in-line with its peers such as XLE and VDE. Value hunters might consider waiting for a dip before buying FENY.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.