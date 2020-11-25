In the interim, I am looking forward to dividend increases and large buybacks in tow.

The opportunity for BAC is massive return of excess capital in the next 2 to 3 years.

Bank of America's (BAC) share price has run-up significantly in the wake of the news on the vaccines. This is hardly surprising given the positive implications on expected loan losses as well as the slope of the yield curve. As you may be very well-aware, BAC is one of the most interest-rate sensitive large U.S. banks.

There is another important catalyst that is approaching and that is the Fed's "pandemic-induced", mid-cycle Comprehensive Capital Analysis and Review ("CCAR") stress tests expected to be released sometime in December.

The CCAR stress tests are always important as they essentially determine the amount of capital that banks can return to shareholders in the form of dividends and buybacks. The Fed’s annual CCAR stress tests are normally released in the month of June.

This year, however, is no ordinary year due to the COVID19 pandemic. The Fed has decided to run an additional mid-cycle CCAR test and results are expected sometime in December 2020. Whilst the Fed hasn’t communicated how these stress tests will be used, the inference is that the results will be key to whether share buybacks will be allowed to resume for the large U.S. banks.

Suffice to say that Banks’ management teams are awaiting these results with bated breath. The ability to buy back shares at pandemic-discounted valuation is enticing especially in the context of lower interest rates for longer currently being baked in the valuation.

BAC generates a large amount of excess capital every year. Not being able to return excess capital to shareholders handicaps its reported returns on equity as the denominator (i.e. equity) in the ROE metric increases.

For Bank of America (BAC) the reinstitution of the buyback programme is a key catalyst. All else being equal, I believe that it is worth an additional upside of between 10 to 20 percent.

But will the Fed allow BAC to buyback shares in 2021?

The thesis

The Fed is about to allow share buybacks to resume perhaps as soon as Q1'2020 or latest by June 2020. The improved outlook to the macroeconomic conditions all but guarantees this and make no mistake about it, the reinstitution of share buybacks is a key catalyst for BAC.

BAC is in a pole position given its strong capital position with an 11.9 percent CET1 ratio, as of Q3'2020, compared with a 9.5 percent minimum requirement. As prior CCAR results clearly demonstrate, BAC is a low-risk bank and the credit quality of its assets is high compared with peers.

BAC is a well-managed and a top tier banking franchise. It has several businesses with a moat that cannot be easily replicated and its vast branch presence makes it an absolute deposit-generating monster. It is, therefore, extremely leveraged to rising interest rates, both on the short and long end of the yield curve. From a portfolio correlations perspective, it makes a lot of sense to include BAC in it especially if you hold names that benefit from low-interest rates (such as large tech). In the interim, though, you can still benefit from growing dividends and a generous buyback programme.

BAC and CCAR

The source for all of the data and charts in the below section is from the Federal Reserve Board website.

The Fed's CCAR tests subject large banks operating in the U.S. to a hypothetical severely adverse macroeconomic scenario characterized by a sudden drop in GDP and high unemployment. The Fed then measures the expected impact on capital and liquidity ratios, which in turn, guide decisions on capital returns in the form of dividends and buybacks.

BAC has typically performed really well in the CCAR stress tests - this is evident from the latest CCAR results released in June 2020:

As can be seen from above, the maximum drawdown in its CET1 ratio, in the severely adverse scenario, is a modest 1.6 percent which is comparatively lower than peers such as Goldman Sachs (GS) and JP Morgan (JPM).

The higher relative quality of its loan assets is also demonstrated below:

As can be seen from above, the loan loss ratios of BAC are well below the median of peers and materially below JPM, GS as well as Citigroup (C).

It reflects BAC's higher-credit client base and quality of loan assets portfolio.

The December mid-year CCAR cycle

The "pandemic-induced" mid-cycle CCAR is due to be published in December 2020. It is a makeshift effort designed to deal with the unusual circumstances of COVID19 manifesting through the global economy. The starting point for this stress-test is the 3rd quarter of 2020 (i.e. 1st July 2020) and involves two alternative scenarios as per the below chart:

The "severely adverse", features the unemployment rate peaking at 12.5 percent at the end of 2021 and then declining to about 7.5 percent by the end of the scenario. Gross domestic product declines about 3 percent from the third quarter of 2020 through the fourth quarter of 2021. The scenario also features a sharp slowdown abroad.

The "alternative severe" scenario incorporates an unemployment rate that peaks at 11 percent by the end of 2020 but stays elevated and only declines to 9 percent by the end of the scenario. Gross domestic product declines about 2.5 percent from the third to the fourth quarter of 2020.

The two scenarios also include a global market shock component similar to prior CCAR tests and thus Citi will be required to "assume" the default of their largest counterparty.

How will BAC perform in the mid-year CCAR?

I expect BAC to pass with flying colors.

BAC starting point is an 11.4 percent CET1 ratio, as of June 30th 2020, compared with a minimum requirement of 9.5 percent. It has plenty of headroom to absorb incremental loan losses arising from the above scenarios. Importantly, as shown below, the starting point for CCAR already includes ~$21 billion of loan loss provision, out of which, ~$11 billion were recognized in the first half of 2020:

BAC is over-capitalized: by the numbers

BAC operates with a CET1 ratio of 11.9 percent, as of Q3'2020, compared with a minimum requirement of 9.5 percent. Assuming a management buffer of 100 basis points, BAC should optimally operate with a ~10.5 percent CET1 ratio. This means that by the end of the year, BAC will be carrying excess capital greater than 1.5 percent which equates to approximately ~$22 billion of excess capital it does not need.

If you also add excess capital that is expected to be generated in 2021 (in 2019, BAC generate $27.4 billion of net income), the number is approaching $50 billion of capital that can be returned to shareholders or a full 20 percent of the current market cap! There is also an additional upside if the economy recovers and loan loss provisions are written back, boosting net income in 2021.

Final thoughts

Investors should not under-estimate the importance of the CCAR catalyst. I expect buybacks to resume at the earliest in Q1 or the latest in the usual CCAR cycle to be released in June 2021. BAC is materially over-capitalized and has the capacity to return a substantial amount of capital to shareholders in the form of buybacks and increased dividends in the next 2 to 3 years. I estimate that by the end of 2021, BAC will have excess capital to the tune of $50 billion or 20 percent of the current market cap. The numbers clearly speak to the importance of the CCAR catalyst and BAC's ability to return capital to shareholders.

At the current valuation of the stock (in spite of the recent run-up), I am still very bullish as a long-term holding. Simply put, it is a quality franchise that cannot be replicated and is on offer at a very reasonable price. I also like the fact that BAC is leveraged to higher interest-rates as it provides me with inverse correlations to other stocks in my portfolio.

