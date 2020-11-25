The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) represents a good solution for investors who want to take less risk than owning shares in the stock market, but don't want to forego the opportunity cost of earning some kind of return on their capital. In this article, I will discuss what kinds of questions a potential investor should consider in evaluating an investment in this ETF. I think we'll see that depending on one's personal preferences, it's not a bad idea. But personally, as long as I'm not going to earn a high return on my savings, I'd rather go with the almost-absolute certainty of treasuries even if it means giving up some returns.

1. So, do you really want to own these kinds of bonds?

JPST invests primarily in investment-grade corporate credit with durations of less than one year.

Source: JPST Fact Sheet

When considering a bond fund (whether ETF, mutual fund, or some other structure), it is important to not just consider the fund's "average" statistics. That is to say that a fund that owned half AAA securities and half CCC might say that it took a "medium amount" of credit risk, or that its bonds had an "average" rating of BBB, etc. But in a case such as that one, half the bonds would be "Fort Knox" safe and half would be extremely risky, so unless the CCC bonds had been purchased at a substantial discount, such a fund might be taking on for more risk than advertised. (For a review of the criteria S&P uses for its ratings, see here.) Based on a comparison of the statistics above and a review of the fund's holdings, there doesn't appear to be any false advertising here.

These bonds represent promises to repay money within less than a year (most of the bonds were issued some time ago and now only have a short time remaining to maturity), so the real risk of owning these assets is an abrupt change in the credit risk facing the company. Before we get to thinking about that credit risk, let me note that one thing about a bond fund is that even when the risk profile for a bond changes, there is still someone else you can sell it to. So to pick a hypothetical example, let's say the fund had owned Carnival Corp.'s (CCL) bonds at the beginning of this year and the bonds faced a rapid deterioration as news of COVID-19 became better known:

At the worst possible time of sale, it appears that the price of this bond would have fallen from $118 on this chart (even though the bonds are bought and sold in $1,000 increments) down to $78. So, in the worst-timed purchase and sale for a bond whose credit prospects changed rapidly, that's only a 1/3 loss. And JPST owns higher quality credits.

That's not to say that all future economic crises and their implications for credit markets will work out as well. For example, there were a lot of people in 2007 who thought bonds issued by financial institutions deserved high ratings, when it turned out that most of them did not.

So, all this is a roundabout way of saying that if you're willing to assume that the future looks a lot like the present, then short-term corporate bonds could be a good choice for your portfolio. I can't issue more of a ringing endorsement than that because I think if you're going to be exposed to the most severe risks in financial markets (but not any of the mild ones), you ought to be getting paid a lot more than the roughly 2% yield on these bonds.

As you can see in this chart:

Source: Google

At their low point this year, the ETF share price fell from over $50.50 to $49.00, which is pretty mild in the scheme of things. An investor's return would be better than this because they would have received interest payments over time.

Even though US Treasury bonds yield less for the same duration, I'd personally prefer to give up on 1-1.5% of yield in exchange for not having to worry about a "2008-type event," especially because in just such an event you'll want to have assets you can turn into cash quickly in order to re-invest at much higher rates of return.

2. Do you want to own your bonds in this ETF?

Owning bonds in a fund of some sort is a great idea if you're investing less than several hundred thousand dollars for several reasons. First of all, the trading costs are higher and the liquidity is generally lower for bonds than it is for stocks (but this may not be as true in highly-rated bonds). Second, if you pick a great stock, it can go up ten times or more, but if you pick a great bond (unless you're buying it at a large discount), you only get what you paid for; so bonds are normally held in a very diversified portfolio of anywhere from 50 to hundreds of different issues. If you have to pay a commission for each of them, find some in the issue you want in a quantity you can afford and then purchase them separately, that's not only quite a bit of work but the returns on your effort are very low. So, your time and effort are almost certainly more productively spent on a higher payoff activity.

To that end, JPST's fees of 0.18% seem very reasonable to me. They are not unreasonable in comparison to other similar funds such as the iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Corporate ETF (IBDM), the Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF (FLDR), the SPDR Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (FLRN), the VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (FLTR), or others. These are not apples-to-apples comparisons as these other funds take on longer duration bonds and seek floating rate exposure, but it does tend to show that JPST's fees are reasonable.

3. Conclusion

In my opinion, JPST looks like a well-managed fund that does what it says it will do. I believe, however, that if the risk to the fund is that the next economic crisis does not have a quick "bounce back" like the most recent one did, a risk-averse investor seeking at least some return on his savings would be better off owning treasury or municipal bonds with a duration of 1-3 years. One could either purchase the bonds outright or buy an ETF such as the iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (SHV), the iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY), or one of the many other similar products by reputable companies such as Fidelity or Vanguard.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.