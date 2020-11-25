Thesis

Howmet Aerospace (HWM) has recovered to its pre-COVID levels earlier than expected, mainly because of the recent COVID-19 vaccine news. I expect the stock to grow but the current share price is not sustainable in the current economic conditions of the commercial airline industry. During the Q3 earnings presentation, The Boeing Company suggested that airline travel will recover to its pre-COVID levels in around 3 years. Boeing itself is going through the second order effects of slowdown due to COVID. But Howmet Aerospace is third in the pipeline of companies getting effected, first are the airline operators then the airplane manufacturers and finally the suppliers to the airplane manufacturing industry. As such, the recovery of Howmet Aerospace must lag that of first order companies, which have just now entered the recovery path.

Source: Seekingalpha.com

The revenue chart (above) shows the decline of revenues of Howmet Aerospace, The Boeing Company (BA), American Airlines (AAL), United Airlines (UAL) & Southwest Airlines (LUV) since the COVID-19 pandemic. By comparing the rate of decline of revenues we can clearly see the companies in the order of their effects.

New normal and the road to recovery

Companies all around the world have accepted new changes during the pandemic. Face to face meetings have been replaced by Zoom calls, employees are working from home and many organizations have realized some benefits from the new normal as well. I believe that this represents a permanent change in the way business meetings and conferences are conducted. Thus, in the future we can expect a major percentage of decline in business travel to remain. I am not saying the there is no future for the airline travel industry, just simply saying that it is a long road ahead to reach back to the same revenue levels. The airline operators might have to create markets for revenue generation that do not exist today. In any case, production of airplanes and requirements of airplane jet engine parts will continue and thus Howmet Aerospace can be assured of recovery (slow) to its pre-COVID levels of revenue (in the long future) without diversifying to search for new markets or industry for their products.

Just like the decline in revenue showed the third order effects for Howmet Aerospace, the recovery of revenue will also show third order effects. Right now, most of the companies affected by the pandemic are struggling for cash flow, thus the common strategic decision found is to cut down the fat in the form of divestitures and layoffs. This creates a situation in which companies no longer have the manpower or the assets to generate revenue similar to their pre-COVID levels, and this is especially true for airline operators who had to be drastic in their actions to remain a going concern. The following two extracts are from the Delta Airline Q3 SEC filing regarding their planned road to recovery.

Source: Delta Airlines Q3 Sec filing

Source: Delta Airlines Q3 Sec filing

Assuming that the demand for commercial air travel recovers in a few years, my estimate is it will take at least 3-4 quarters for the commercial airline operators to regain their assets (cash balance, manpower and aircraft fleet) to be able to efficiently generate & manage pre-COVID revenue levels. Growing the airline fleet, and ordering new airplanes from Boeing would come at an even later date and thus it can be derived that recovery for Howmet Aerospace will be further along the road. Considering the fact that around 42% of the revenue for Howmet Aerospace is from the commercial aviation sector, I believe that Howmet Aerospace is just beginning to see the effects of COVID-19 on their sales now.

Source: Howmet Aerospace Aerospace Q3 earnings presentation

Evidence of future slowdown

The magnitude of slowdown in the commercial airline industry is huge. Boeing build rates for commercial jets are almost -50% YoY, which means a smaller number of engines will be required resulting in even lower demand for Howmet Aerospace’s products in the commercial aviation segment.

Source: Boeing Q3 earnings presentation

Delta Airlines is reducing their aircraft purchase commitments and accelerating the retirement of around 400 aircrafts in its fleet. Both actions will reduce the maintenance expenditure for Delta Airlines, which is a loss for Howmet Aerospace.

Source: Delta Airlines Q3 Sec filing

Available seat miles for Delta Airlines is down by 63% YoY, which means reduced engine duty cycle for their fleet. The carry-on effects are longer lifespan for turbine blades, increase in engine part replacement intervals with the end result of delayed resumption of revenue for Howmet Aerospace.

Source: Delta Airlines Q3 Sec filing

In the commercial aviation segment of Howmet Aerospace, there is a significant decline in demand for its products from both OEM and airline operators. Till Q3, Howmet Aerospace has seen a decline of 56% YoY and I believe the decline will go even further and sustain for a long period of time.

Conclusion

The share price history of Howmet Aerospace shows that it is slowly recovering to its pre-COVID levels. Howmet Aerospace supplies jet engine airfoil parts to OEMs and airline operators, both of them are severely affected by the pandemic. Airline operators have already realized major drop in their revenue and cash flow. In order to remain a growing concern, airline operators had to take drastic actions such as delaying aircraft purchase commitments, which results in reduced build rate for the OEMs such as Boeing. Howmet Aerospace is third in line to realize the effects of pandemic related shrinking of the commercial aviation industry and hence, I believe that the drop in revenue experienced by Howmet Aerospace till date does not reflect the full effect of the pandemic. Unless offset by other segments, such as defense and transportation, Howmet Aerospace will experience further drop in its net revenue in the upcoming quarters and thus I am taking a bearish position on the share.

