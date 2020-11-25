Source: Wiki Commons

Whilst the market has hailed digital companies as the true pandemic winners, Foot Locker (FL) has proven that high-street retail can not only survive but can also succeed in lockdown times.

In its most recent quarter, revenue increased 9% and same-store sales grew 7.7%. Skeptical analysts had predicted comparable-store sales to drop by 1.2% and had only expected the company to earn 63 cents per share compared to its reported $1.21.

"This third quarter was unlike any we've seen before," CEO Richard Johnson said in the quarter's conference call.

Analysts were also only expecting Foot Locker to earn $1.95 billion compared to the $2.11 billion reported. Ahead of their quarterly results, Foot Locker also declared a quarterly dividend of 15c per share - a sign that the company is financially stable.

Cash and equivalents rose from $744 million in Q3 2019 to $1.39 billion in Q3 2020, with total assets increasing from $6.59 billion to $7.02 billion.

This is the second quarter that Foot Locker outperformed analysts' expectations. In Q2, the company surprised the market by revealing that not only were they already back to profitability but were also beating their previous year's numbers. Revenue had increased by 17% from 2019 - a year which was not burdened by the pandemic.

Yet, analysts were still in the mindset of retail suffering amid the global pandemic.

Of course, analysts' fears were not entirely baseless. Foot Locker's Q1 revealed bigger-than-expected losses with revenue and same-store sales falling 43%.

In terms of its stock price, has been steadily rising since the market's pandemic crash in March.

Source: Koyfin

Foot Locker As A Business

So, how exactly has Foot Locker managed to thrive in a year when malls are closed and people are discouraged to go outside? Pessimistic logic would dictate that people are less likely to buy shoes without trying them on and have less need for them in house-arrest-eque lockdowns. However, nothing could be further from the truth.

To understand the success of Foot Locker over the past six months, we must first take a dive into the company's structure. Internationally, Foot Locker operates 3,000 stores with 50,000 employees. Its subsidiaries include Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, and Champ Sports. Foot Locker also acquired Runners Point, Sidestep, and Tredex.

Due to Foot Locker's 3,000, analysts had feared that the closure of stores and malls would be detrimental to the business. However, Foot Locker's focus on internet shopping saw online sales increase 173% in Q2. By Q3, Foot Locker had reopened "the majority" of their physical stores. Buy online, ship from store, and buy online pickup in-store services facilitated customers utilising their stores in a safe environment.

"We also established dedicated areas in more than 700 stores, for customers to pickup their online orders, simplifying the pickup process, while helping to maintain social distancing protocols," - Richard Johnson

The CEO added that only 10% of their global store fleet remains temporarily closed in adherence to government lockdowns.

Pandemic Economy And The Shoe Industry

2020 has taken a toll on the global economy. Unemployment surged to record highs in April and the general market consensus was doom and gloom.

However, those who remained in employment found themselves with more disposable income. Stimulus cheques, as well as their salaries, flooded bank accounts and savings increased as people were unable to travel and generally indulge in luxuries related to being outdoors.

Source: US Bureau of Labour Statistics

Consequently, those who sought retail therapy found themselves repeatedly clicking the "Add To Cart" button on their favourite stores' websites. Offering a range of sneakers with a range of prices, Foot Locker provided shoe choices for practically everyone. Those who preferred to try their shoes on before buying were reassured with generous refund policies to purchase directly.

Additionally, what the market failed to estimate was brand loyalty and fashion. Shoes serve a two-fold purpose: a practical item to protect feet outdoors and a loud fashion statement. With regards to sneakers, the latter outweighs the former.

In April, Netflix (NFLX) released the 10-episode miniseries The Last Dance, which refreshed people's memories of Michael Jordon's phenomenal basketball career. As a result, Air Jordans and Air Force 1s became all the rage, driving Foot Locker's sales up.

Nike

Foot Locker's biggest strength but also its biggest weakness is Nike (NKE). As already stated, a trend such as Nike Air Jordans results in a surge in Foot Locker sales. Nike contributes 70% of Foot Locker's revenue, which is fantastic considering Nike is the world's biggest sporting brand. However, if Nike was to pull their deal with Foot Locker, the results would be disastrous for Foot Locker.

Whilst the possibility of this occurring any time soon is slim, Nike's focus on their own online retail experience is increasingly worrying. Nike has repeatedly boasted to shareholders about their direct-to-consumer focus. The company even titled the initiative "Nike Direct" to consolidate its position.

From Nike's perspective, selling directly to customers and cutting out middle-men retailers such as Foot Locker would ultimately lead to higher profit margins. Nike's online sales soared 82% over the year, reaffirming to Nike that the direct-to-customer focus is worth pursuing.

Foot Locker's Valuation

At the time of writing, Foot Locker's stock price is around the $39 mark. Its trailing P/E ratio is 12, with a forward P/E of 10.6, suggesting there is room to grow.

However, it feels as if Foot Locker's success is already baked into its current price. At under $40, Foot Locker is reasonably priced but looking ahead, any further substantial price growth would position the company in the overvalued territory.

As 2021 looks to return to normality, as will Foot Locker. The company achieved remarkable success throughout the pandemic, defying all odds, but similar consumer behaviour will not necessarily be sustained through 2021.

Nike remains Foot Locker's biggest concern and investors should not underestimate the sporting giant's interest in focusing on itself.

At $40, Foot Locker's success and concerns are considered fairly. If the stock price drops below $30 again, investors should consider picking it up as uncertainty going into the holiday period and a pandemic-free 2021 could pay off if things go Foot Locker's way.

Conclusion

Foot Locker is undoubtedly a popular and successful business. Its revenue and cash growth at a time of global economic despair are nothing to sniff at. However, the company's heavy reliance on external factors that are beyond its control is unnerving. Lockdowns, trends, and Nike have all contributed immensely to Foot Locker's 2020 bottom line. 2021 will see the easing of lockdowns and Nike potentially shifting further towards its own direct-to-customer initiative. Whilst lockdown easing will enable Foot Locker to reopen all of its stores, if it loses Nike, the reopening of these stores will be redundant.

With these concerns considered, it's hard to convince investors to buy Foot Locker at its current price.

Long-term investors should certainly proceed with caution and should seriously consider the risk Nike poses on the company in the long run. For those interested in buying into online sports retail, buying Nike directly would be a safer play.

Having said that, it's probably too early for those already holding the stock to sell. Foot Locker could once again subvert expectations this holiday period and if the P/E ratios are to be believed, the stock price could grow more, at least in the short run.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.