There are many ETFs to choose from, but EEM is my preferred choice because of its asset allocation strategy.

There is a valuation gap between developed market equities and emerging market equities, and more importantly, there are catalysts that will help bridge the gap.

EM equities have underperformed their developed market peers in the last few years, but things are likely to change in the months ahead.

The Covid-19 pandemic wreaked havoc in emerging capital markets earlier this year. As risk-off strategies took the center stage, investors, including the likes of large asset management companies, moved their funds out of these markets and parked them in safe-haven assets. The expected performance of emerging market assets, in particular equities, can be extrapolated by studying a few macroeconomic data points. Back in March, I suggested investors should go against the grain and buy the iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (EEM). This suggestion has aged well, as the EEM has gained 21% since then. However, in my books, I am still at a loss with this trade because the S&P 500 index has appreciated just over 20% in the same period, meaning the higher risk I assumed by betting on a riskier asset class has failed to deliver meaningful alpha returns. This, however, might change dramatically in 2021 as a strong platform is being built for emerging market equities to handsomely outperform their developed market peers.

The valuation gap

Investing in emerging markets is inherently riskier than buying American stocks because of many reasons, including the foreign exchange risk, geopolitical risks arising from political instability in high-growth countries, and insolvency risk resulting from an inability of an emerging market government to service their debt. Amid all these risks, there is one reason why investors have historically invested in this asset class; the attractive returns associated with emerging market equities. It doesn't take much to understand why emerging markets are expected to perform better; stock markets are supposed to track the economic growth of a country or region, and developing markets have outpaced the growth of developed markets consistently for years.

The outperformance from an economic growth perspective ensured that emerging market stocks traded at a valuation premium to developed market stocks. Things remained so through the fallout of the global financial crisis and then took a U-turn. As illustrated below, the S&P 500 is considerably expensive than emerging market stocks today, and the valuation gap has expanded since 2012.

Source: Ashmore Group

It's clear that emerging market stocks are relatively cheap. But what if the convergence between the valuation multiples of these two asset classes never materializes? I, for one, believe the convergence will happen in the next few years based on a few catalysts that I have identified. More on this below.

The catalysts

In the previous section, we established the fact that emerging market stocks are cheaper than developed market stocks from a historical perspective. This has been the case for the last 3 to 5 years, and there are many reasons behind this phenomenon. In this article, we will not be diving deep into discussing such reasons. On the contrary, I will discuss a few silver linings that have appeared among the dark clouds for emerging market stocks, and these will prove to be catalysts in driving the returns from this asset class higher in the foreseeable future.

One of the primary constraints for emerging market stocks has been the strength of the U.S. dollar. To refresh your memory, emerging market stocks and the U.S. dollar have shared an inverse relationship historically.

Source: Fidelity

The trade war impact, the strengthening U.S. economy, and the rate hikes delivered by the Fed since 2018 have all led to a stronger U.S. dollar over the last few years. Things, however, might change in the future.

The Fed is unlikely to hike rates at least through the end of 2022, going by the dot plot released in September. Therefore, monetary policy decisions will not boost the dollar as they did over the last couple of years.

This year, so far, the fear of recession and an anticipated flight to safety has stabilized the strength of the dollar as the greenback is considered a safe-haven asset. In other words, the U.S. dollar's strength did not originate from fundamentally acceptable reasons. In the post-Covid-19 era, any demand for dollars that resulted from the expectation that the U.S. economy will outperform other nations is unlikely to remain a feature. While the U.S. and many other developed nations are reeling from losses, China and few other Asian nations have already resumed their business activities and are on the way to report stellar growth in 2021. According to projections of the International Monetary Fund, China will report positive economic growth this year and is the only major economy that is expected to achieve this feat.

Source: The International Monetary Fund

The unprecedented precautionary measures introduced earlier in the year to curb the spread of the virus is to be praised if China indeed reports economic growth this year. A careful look at the growth expectations for 2021 reveals that countries such as China, India, and many Latin American countries are expected to grow faster than the U.S. in the recovery phase as well.

Source: State Street Global Advisors

If this projection materializes, there would be little reason for investors to strategically invest in U.S. equities, and the best tactical asset allocation strategy would be to increase the exposure to emerging markets. Economic growth projections for 2020 and 2021, therefore, not only paint a promising picture of what the future holds for emerging market equities but also a negative picture for the U.S. dollar.

The return of fund flows into emerging market equities is another catalyst for this asset class. In the first quarter, EM equity markets reported record outflows, but since then, funds have slowly but surely returned to emerging markets.

Source: State Street Global Advisors

The positive momentum in fund flows in the second and third quarters has extended into the fourth quarter as well. On Nov. 20, Barron's reported above-average inflows for EM equities during the third week of November. This is good news for emerging market investors as fund flows play an important role in determining the winning asset classes.

In summary, I have identified 3 catalysts that could move the needle for EM equities in the year ahead.

The expected depreciation (or at least the stabilization) of the U.S. dollar. The expected outperformance of emerging markets from an economic growth perspective. Investor funds returning to EM equities.

There is a valuation gap between emerging market equities and developed market equities, and there are catalysts that could bridge the gap between the two asset classes in the next couple of years. The next question is, why EEM when there are many funds focusing on this asset class?

The case for EEM

There are many emerging market funds to choose from, but I continue to stick with EEM primarily because of its asset allocation strategy. China is arguably one of the international markets that receive a lot of attention from U.S. investors, and EEM provides a nice exposure to China. Under normal circumstances, I would have wanted to limit my exposure to China while focusing more on upcoming nations such as India. However, China's response to Covid and the election results in the U.S. seems to be tilting the odds back in favor of China.

EEM gives exposure to other fast-growing nations such as India, Brazil, and a few ASEAN countries as well. For this reason, the fund is a nice addition to an investment portfolio that is overweight U.S. equities. EEM's current asset allocation by country is illustrated below.

Source: iShares

My portfolio is small, and one other reason why I prefer EEM over some other funds is its acceptable level of liquidity relative to the size of my position in EEM.

Takeaway

Back when I was fascinated about investing in the stock market as a child, one of the primary reasons why I wanted to invest in emerging markets is because I come from one. Well, I thought that that's a good enough investment strategy. Later, I learned all about respecting facts and opinions, but that did not change my idea about investing in emerging markets, but I found better reasons.

Emerging market stocks are cheap, and the outlook is promising. There is an anomaly between the current valuation levels of EM equities and the economic growth expectations for emerging regions of the world. Most importantly, there are multiple catalysts driving the performance of emerging market stocks. For these reasons, I continue to be long emerging market equities, and EEM is still my preferred choice to gain exposure to this asset class.

