The company has executed well amid the pandemic, and its guidance for Q4 also came in ahead of consensus.

So far this year, the coronavirus has ripped through the tech sector in unpredictable ways, damaging some companies for the long term but barely affecting others. Anaplan (PLAN), a maker of planning software that helps automate corporate operations, has fortunately landed in the latter category. Though business slowed down somewhat in the second quarter of this year, Anaplan came bouncing back swiftly in Q3 and is signaling strong go-to-market execution. After reporting Q3 results, shares of Anaplan shot up by ~7%:

Data by YCharts

Year to date, Anaplan has seen its shares rise 25%, beating the broader market. I was bearish on Anaplan last quarter owing primarily to its heavy valuation, but am revising my take upward to a neutral rating. In that more favorable view of the company, I'm acknowledging several developments:

Go to market momentum seems to have recovered; though Anaplan is still falling short of the high 30s/low 40s growth that it was capable of delivering pre-pandemic, we're at least not seeing continued deceleration after Q2

The pandemic is likely a longer-term catalyst for organizations to look at their technology stack and look for ways to automate their manual processes, giving more credence to tools like Anaplan

Anaplan has also inched upward on profitability, and is close to breakeven on a pro forma basis

At the same time, however, I continue to view Anaplan's valuation as a near-term headwind for the stock. Over the past quarter, while many rebound plays have soared (and the Dow Jones cracked 30,000 for the first time), Anaplan's shares have remained rather flat - mirroring behavior in other richly valued tech stocks. At current post-earnings share prices near $67, Anaplan has a market cap of $9.40 billion. After netting off the $296.8 million of cash on Anaplan's latest balance sheet, the company's enterprise value is $9.10 billion.

For next year, Wall Street analysts are expecting consensus revenue of $551.0 million, representing 26% y/y growth (data from Yahoo Finance). This puts Anaplan at a valuation multiple of 16.8x EV/FY21 revenue. While this type of multiple isn't necessarily out of step with where other ~30% growth SaaS stocks are currently trading, I don't think it gives Anaplan much room to rise. Considering the greater weight that investors have placed on value stocks over the past month, I think Anaplan's fundamental strength is already well priced into the stock.

Keep an eye on this stock to watch for any sharp downward moves, but don't count on any further upside - and if you're currently in the stock, it's a good time to lock in any gains.

Q3 download

Anaplan's latest quarterly release was by and large a solid print, but fell short of perfect on a few marks. Let's dive into the results in greater detail - take a look at the earnings summary below:

Figure 1. Anaplan 3Q20 earnings results Source: Anaplan Q3 earnings release

Anaplan's Q3 revenue grew 28% y/y to $114.9 million, beating Wall Street's expectations of $109.7 million (+23% y/y) by a fairly wide five-point margin (not a feat to be overlooked, by the way, in a Q3 earnings season that has seen many tech companies miss estimates). This also represents two points of acceleration versus 26% y/y growth in Q2, reflecting a company that is getting back on its feet after seeing some minor impact from the pandemic - though Anaplan's growth has not fully recovered to its Q1 growth rate of 37% y/y, and due to its enlarged scale, it's not likely to see that level of growth again.

More positive news on the billings front as well. As software investors are aware, billings represents a better longer-term indicator of a SaaS company's future growth, as it captures deals signed in the quarter that will be recognized as revenue in future period. Anaplan saw its billings growth jump to 27% y/y, the strongest rate in four quarters and indicating strong go-to-market execution.

Figure 2. Anaplan Q3 billings trends Source: Anaplan Q3 earnings deck

One of the company's key strategies in expanding its revenue base is drawing on high-profile partnerships. In Q3, the company announced a new partnership with Google Cloud Platform (GCP) to deliver Anaplan directly on GCP's infrastructure, which will hopefully give Anaplan attach rate potential on GCP customers. Per Frank Calderoni's prepared remarks on the Q3 earnings call highlighting the benefits of the deal:

We also announced a new strategic partnership with Google Cloud, which will enable the expanded reach of Anaplan’s platform, access to newer geographies, and empowers customers to use the platform closer to where the users are located. Running in close proximity to a customer’s user base helps drive even higher productivity and performance, while also addressing some of the data sovereignty use cases. Enterprise companies are making choices on their preferred or primary public cloud and the Google Cloud partnership helps us with enterprise prospects and customers. For example, a large retail prospect in Asia-Pacific has a deep strategic relationship with Google Cloud and we are excited to see our commitment to this partnership. They see tremendous benefit in having a connected planning platform running on the same technology stack, with deep integrations to other services."

Unfortunately, some key metrics did fall on the disappointing side. One key metric that Anaplan has been unable to lift is dollar-based net expansion rate, which basically captures its upsell capacity within existing customers. Dollar-based net retention fell to a new low of 113%, below the 116% from last quarter and below the >120% seen in prior years. As software companies grow, they increasingly rely on expansion deals within the current install base as well as new customers to drive revenue growth, so investors will have to watch for improvement in these trends. Anaplan's CFO has noted that churn has remained stable throughout the pandemic, so it just seems like customers just aren't expanding as much as in the past.

Figure 3. Anaplan net retention trends Source: Anaplan Q3 earnings deck

Another disappointment was in gross margins. Typically we like to see gross margins expand as a software company scales, and though Anaplan's margins still remain in the upper echelon among SaaS peers, we note that subscription gross margins fell 170bps to 83% this quarter.

Luckily, the company was able to derive efficiencies on its operating expenses, primarily sales and marketing costs (due to suspension of sales travel and reduction of customer events), and was able to drive a 460bps improvement in pro forma operating margins to -5.5%, essentially primed to hit breakeven by 2021. The company's pro forma EPS of -$0.05 also came in ahead of Wall Street's -$0.10 consensus, though positive free cash flow continues to elude Anaplan - year to date, the company has generated an FCF loss of -$27.8 million, representing slightly larger burn over the -$23.3 million generated over the same period last year.

Key takeaways

Anaplan appears to be emerging from the coronavirus relatively unscathed, at least relative to some software companies that are more tethered to certain impacted industries of the economy, such as Yext (YEXT). All in all, however, I'm cautious of paying a ~17x forward revenue multiple for a company that is expected to see growth decelerate into the 20s next year, especially amid a market that is currently more sensitive to valuations.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.