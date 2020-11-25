As asset owners and regulators drive the ESG and green agenda, LSEG is well placed with a first-mover advantage and is likely to capture exchange and data market share supporting further revenue and profit momentum.

Additionally, the group has quietly built one of the world’s leading sustainable finance ecosystems, just as a paradigm shift is beginning to move the industry in that direction.

In August last year, I wrote that the London Stock Exchange Group (OTCPK:LDNXF) was a new powerhouse in financial markets thanks to its acquisition of Refinitiv, the information and trading business which I see to be highly complementary to LSEG’s existing assets. At the time of this writing, the stock is up roughly 25% since publication and I am still bullish. In this article, I want to reflect on a crucial but seemingly underappreciated role LSEG is playing in financial markets that helps the group’s clients transition to a low carbon economy. This newfound ability mitigates emerging risks of investing in the LSEG and provides a strong business opportunity to grow revenues through new products and services, helping the group to capture capital market and data services market share in the financial exchanges sector.

The LSEG serves global investors through its exchanges and data services. But over recent years, the needs of these investors have increased as the mandates of asset owners (the clients of investors) have increasingly demanded a stronger focus on Environmental, Social and Governance factors. A large part of this new demand is around making portfolios greener in the transition to a low carbon economy. Data from the Global Sustainable Investment Alliance showed that from 2016 to 2018, global sustainable investment grew by 34% to over $30 trillion.

This paradigm shift has been supported by regulators of financial services around the world, but it has also been in large part market driven – perhaps financial institutions have been paying attention to Greta Thunberg. Standards on carbon emission reporting, green finance, and on green taxonomies are now in place for the capital market issuers and investors who need them.

LSEG has slowly and carefully built up a leading sustainable finance ecosystem along the value chain of sustainable investment. The group now provides issuers and investors a wide range of green and sustainable products and services across both its capital markets and FTSE Russell index business.

FTSE Russell

Along with rival MSCI, FTSE Russell is the leading player in developing the tools, data and methodologies that create globally recognized investment benchmarks, also known as indexes. In the last few years, FTSE Russell has jumped on the emerging opportunity of providing data and methodologies related to sustainable investment. Institutional investors today need to assess the preparedness and resilience of companies and countries to climate change risk and integrate this analysis into their investment workflows. Additionally, more investors are zeroing in on how much companies are aligned with UN sustainable development goals.

To capitalize on this market opportunity, FTSE Russell has created the Green Revenues 2.0 data system, which is aligned with the European Union green taxonomy as well as the task force on climate-related financial disclosures, and divides the economy into over 130 micro-sectors that make up the green economy. This breakdown is far more comprehensive than just traditional green sectors such as renewable energy and looks at factors including energy efficiency, water infrastructure, pollution control and waste management. The system finds green revenues for almost 15,000 companies worldwide and provides the associated data and analytics for making investment decisions for green economy strategies and mandates. These investment tools are important because the green economy proportion of the global market capitalization is growing while the fossil fuel sector shrinks.

As mentioned in my previous article on LSEG, the Refinitiv acquisition gives FTSE Russell greater distribution synergies and the Green Revenues 2.0 data system is another example of a product that will fit perfectly with Refinitiv’s data and information platforms.

London Stock Exchange plc

On the capital markets side of LSEG’s portfolio of assets is London Stock Exchange plc, the capital raising and trading venue in the UK. The stock exchange is both home to many of the major global resource companies such as Royal Dutch Shell (NYSE:RDS.A) (NYSE:RDS.B), BP (NYSE:BP), Rio Tinto (NYSE:RIO) and BHP (NYSE:BHP), as well as being a leading capital raising and trading venue for sustainable finance. This gives the stock exchange an important role in supporting investors in navigating the transition in the global economy and for joining up the investment chain on sustainable investment. With high levels of transparency for premium listed companies, such as those in the FTSE 100 and FTSE 250 indexes, investors can more readily undertake their stewardship responsibilities in “brown economy” investments, while at the same time providing finance to green economy issuers.

To demonstrate how the London Stock Exchange is facilitating this, let us look at two sustainable finance initiatives the exchange launched last year.

The Green Economy Mark was introduced to recognize companies and investment funds on all equity segments of the stock exchange's Main Market and Alternative Investment Market that get 50% or more of their total annual sales from businesses that are classified as being in the green economy. So far, there have been 86 issuers that have been awarded the mark across the London markets. These include issuers such as Yangtze Power, the world’s largest hydropower company and the first issuer from China to receive the GEM, Johnson Matthey (OTCPK:JMPLF) (OTCPK:JMPLY), National Express (OTC:NXPGF) (OTC:NXPGY), Biffa (OTC:BFFBF) and Pennon (OTCPK:PEGRF) (OTCPK:PEGRY).

The second initiative launched last year and getting traction is the Sustainable Bond Market which leverages the exchange’s existing green bond segment to incorporate new sustainability, social and issuer-level segments, which align with the frameworks and taxonomies developed by the International Capital Market Association as well as regional investment and regulatory bodies in Europe and Asia. Through the Sustainable Bond Market, international issuers have raised billions of dollars to shore up balance sheets in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. Much of the funds raised have gone towards healthcare and projects that support employment.

Together, the Green Economy Mark and the Sustainable Bond Market become the leading marketplace for green and sustainable equity and debt capital markets. With growing liquidity and the dedicated green market microstructure, LSEG has a first-mover advantage in capturing a greater market share for green and sustainable capital markets and trading services.

Walking the walk

These actions and new products and services are not just another case of corporate virtue signaling or actions designed to appease LSEG’s own green focused shareholders. This summer LSEG CEO David Schwimmer teamed up with Mark Carney, the UN special envoy for climate and finance, to launch a new scheme with the United Nations Sustainable Stock Exchanges to help exchanges across the world to offer more green friendly initiatives that help their issuer and investor clients transition towards a net zero carbon economy. This means LSEG is taking an industry leadership role, and may well provide LSEG with opportunities to promote FTSE Russell’s Green Revenues 2.0 data system to a wider audience as well as potentially finding joint venture opportunities with local market exchanges across green equity and debt capital markets.

LSEG’s commitment to playing its part to continue to support issuers and investors in the transition to a sustainable low-carbon economy puts the group on the front foot in the new ESG and green investment environment. This makes its own business more investor friendly (reduces selling pressure from negative ESG screening) but also offers profit growth opportunities that until recently we didn’t appreciate existed.

Conclusion

While LSEG’s blended Price/Earnings (for financial year 2020) ratio stands at 37.9x, the stock has to be seen as a quality growth stock. Indeed, the stock has good price action momentum to back this up, with 5-year stock price performance growing at a compound annual growth rate of 25%, which is far in excess of UK equity market averages. The compound annual growth rate for its revenues over the last four years has been 13%.

While the integration of the Refinitiv acquisition is always a risk, The Global Investor still strongly believes it is a good acquisition with clear revenue and cost synergies. Refinitiv positions LSEG firmly in the new world of data and analysis while strengthening distribution channels. The durability and longevity of LSEG’s portfolio of assets, as well as management’s foresight to catch this new and important green trend early, additional to the exciting Refinitiv acquisition means that The Global Investor is still bullish on the stock and is happy to pay a robust valuation for the quality of both LSEG's existing portfolio and the growth opportunities management is creating and chasing.

