It appears the company will be able to hit their Q4 revenue covenant with their lender. In addition, the company is looking to divest vitaCare to unlock some non-dilutive financing.

TherapeuticsMD (TXMD) recently reported strong Q3 earnings with an impressive rebound in their product portfolio that led to a beat on EPS and revenue. The company was able to execute on their commercial strategy that led to growth in prescriptions, enhanced net revenue per unit, and net revenue. TherapeuticsMD attained $19.3M in total net revenue in Q3, which is an 80% increase over Q2. What is more, the company was able to report that their efforts to reduce operating expenses and cash burn was a success. It appears as if the company has been able to fight through the COVID-19 headwinds and the share price reacted accordingly. Unfortunately, the strong quarter was negated by the announcement of a $30M equity offering and the share price was punished. Despite the disappointing dilution, I believe TXMD is still worthy of a speculative buy at these prices in anticipation the company will be able to become the leading women’s healthcare brand.

I plan on reviewing the company’s Q3 numbers and will provide my opinion on their performance. In addition, I discuss why I think COVID-19 will still be a lingering headwind for TXMD for the foreseeable future. Finally, I reveal my plans to manage my TXMD position for the rest of 2020 and into Q1 of 2021.

Q3 Rebound

Once again, ANNOVERA had another impressive quarter with a ~250% increase in net revenue, with the average net revenue per unit at $1,339. In addition, total scripts and number of ANNOVERA writers more than doubled Q2’s numbers (Figures 1 & 2). What is more, approximately 59% of eligible patients have refilled their ANNOVERA so far in Q4, so we can say patients are staying with this product. The company attributed Q3’s success to their commercial team being able to execute on their “full launch plan” with the “Unapologetically ANNOVERA” consumer campaign and greater access to prescribers.

Figure 1: ANNOVERA Scripts (Source: TXMD)

Figure 2: ANNOVERA Writers (Source: TXMD)

Looking at IMVEXXY’s numbers, the company reported a 32% increase in new prescriptions, which helped drive total prescriptions to increase by 11% to 131,000 for Q3 (Figure 3). In addition, the company reported a ~14% increase in the average number of new scripts per provider and net revenue per unit improving to $51. Moreover, IMVEXXY will gain preferred access in one of the top PBMs in January, which will remove IMVEXXY’s top competitors, counting Pfizer’s (PFE) Premarin, which currently owns about 17% total prescription market share.

Figure 3: IMVEXXY Q3 Performance (Source: TXMD)

Despite the company’s decision to deemphasize BIJUVA, TherapeuticsMD reported 59% growth in new BIJUVA scripts and 16% growth in total scripts in Q3 (Figure 4). TherapeuticsMD anticipates a modest upward trend for Q4 and into 2021.

Figure 4: BIJUVA Q3 Performance (Source: TXMD)

TherapeuticsMD reported $19.3M in overall net revenue for Q3, with $2M coming from in licensing revenue from Knight Therapeutics (OTC:KHTRF) as a result of IMVEXXY and BIJUVA gaining Canadian approvals. In terms of net revenue product of $17.3M, which was a 62% increase over Q2. In terms of margins, TherapeuticsMD saw their net margins come in at roughly 81% in Q3, which was a massive jump of 22 percentage points from Q2.

It appears that TherapeuticsMD’s cost savings initiatives helped decrease OpEx from $48.1M in Q2 to $37.1M in Q3. In addition, the company’s net loss dropped from $51.9M in Q2 to $32.6M in Q3. What is more, their net cash used was cut from $56M in Q2 to $34M in Q3.

The take-home message for this quarter: The company was able to rebound and is pushing through the COVID-19 headwinds with a full head of steam.

A Few Updates to Note

In addition to commercial and financial progress, the company was able to work on some executive deals that could help alleviate some pressure in the near-term. Firstly, TherapeuticsMD was able to negotiate with their lender, who has agreed to lower the minimum cash balance requirement from $60M to $45M through the end of 2020.

Secondly, TherapeuticsMD announced that they looking into divesting vitaCare Prescription Services, which is the company’s data and patient services hub. The company believes the COVID-19 pandemic has put a spotlight on the value of pharma companies being able to connect with patients, so there is some value in the service. According to TherapeuticsMD, they have recently received several queries from “potential partners or sponsors looking to acquire a controlling interest in vitaCare.” TherapeuticsMD has retained Greenhill & Company to help the company find the right partner for vitaCare and generate the most value. TherapeuticsMD believes the value of vitaCare can be upwards of $100M and could generate at least $50M in non-dilutive proceeds while retaining an interest in the business.

Figure 5: vitaCare Overview (Source: TXMD)

Another Disappointment

Unfortunately, all of the progress made in Q3 was overshadowed by the company’s announcement of a $30M public offering. Indeed, dilution is a common occurrence in SMID-Cap biotech and pharma companies, but TXMD investors have been tapped too many times. Despite the company’s efforts to reduce OpEx and negotiate with lenders, they still need investors to flip the bill. Admittedly, the company doesn’t have too many other options but to run another secondary…but it hurts when the offering is in the $1 handle and not the $10 handle. It is tough being a bull when you see significant commercial progress but the stock is struggling to stay above $1 per share.

Lingering COVID-19 Headwinds

Despite my confidence for the long-term, I am still concerned that COVID will continue to impact the company’s performance in the coming quarters. Patient visits are still lower than pre-COVID levels, so it is less likely a patient will be switching brands without meeting with their doctor. In addition, the virus has put a damper on social interactions, so there could be a drop in demand for contraceptives and other products. Of course, these concerns could be lifted once there is a vaccine and we return to “normalcy”, but investors need to accept the market won’t unbridle TXMD until the coast is clear.

My Thoughts on the Quarter

Overall, I think TherapeuticsMD delivered in Q3, with record growth, reduced OpEx, enhanced payer coverage, and a $19.3M drop in net loss from Q2. In addition, the company should hit their $20M Q4 revenue covenant and is looking to divest vitaCare to unlock some non-dilutive capital. Looking ahead, one of the largest PBMs with roughly 20% of the market is excluding IMVEXXY’s and ANNOVERA’s competitors from their formularies on January 1st. Assuming COVID-19 is addressed in the coming months, TherapeuticsMD could achieve its goal of EBITDA breakeven for Q4 of 2021 and finally deliver some value to TXMD shareholders.

I don’t expect the journey to profitability to be an easy one, however, the long-term fundamental outlook appears to be improving.

My Plan

I have been apprehensive about adding to my oversized TXMD position, and have stuck to my previous plan of using some call options and holding off on common shares. Now, I see the share price has found a little support and a slight uptrend since the start of November (Figure 6).

Figure 6: TXMD Daily (Source: TXMD)

As a result, I am looking to add to my bloated TXMD position and will debate on selling several lots on spikes. For the long-term, I am still going to ride this one out for several more years in anticipation the company becomes the leading women’s health brand.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TXMD. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.