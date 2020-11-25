While most technology stocks have been able to walk away from the pandemic relatively unscathed, some companies that are more vertically oriented and more sensitive to pandemic-impacted industries have not been so lucky. In spite of serving some of the most dramatically damaged sectors of the economy, Autodesk (ADSK) investors remain rather fortunate in enjoying a ~40% rise in the stock this year despite a bumpy road on the fundamental front.

Data by YCharts

Autodesk is undeniably in recovery mode. Management promised that the impact of the coronavirus would be short, and its promise has roughly come true - as the company's recently-reported Q3 results came in much better than in Q2, which the company said would see the brunt of the pandemic impact. Yet the key question for investors now is: exactly what will Autodesk recovery into? For years, Autodesk's quarterly results and its story has not been a clear and straight line. Over the past several years, the company has committed to transitioning its business to a pure subscription model, following in the footsteps of other legacy companies to make the cloud conversion rather late like Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) and Autodesk (ADSK). And then this year, when that transition was largely complete, the pandemic hit, hurting Autodesk's end clients in the manufacturing and construction verticals.

I continue to view Autodesk in a mixed light. A few positive factors could underpin a bullish thesis for this stock:

After decades of dominating the CAD space, Autodesk remains the clear technology leader in its space with very few rivals, unlike many other SaaS companies that face crowded markets

A near-pure subscription business should help to stabilize revenue and earn a higher multiple for the stock (which, arguably, the stock has already done)

If we enter a major post-pandemic global economic boom, Autodesk can benefit due to its heavy exposure to cyclicals

Autodesk is making large strides in profitability, with best-in-class margins trending still higher and cash flow expanding

At the same time, however, the Autodesk story is far from perfect. The biggest Achilles heel for the stock has been its stubborn inability to grow billings meaningfully. This raises the question of how saturated Autodesk has become: in spite of Autodesk's wide applicability across various sectors and ability to benefit from any construction boom, has Autodesk's massive scale (the company is approaching a ~$5 billion annual revenue run rate, making it one of the largest software companies - just below ServiceNow (NOW) in scale) doomed it to slower growth rates from here on out? And if growth is slated to slow down, is Autodesk's premium valuation still appropriate?

At current share prices near $255, Autodesk trades at a market cap of $56.79 billion, and after netting off the $1.62 billion of cash and $1.64 billion of debt on Autodesk's latest balance sheet, its enterprise value is $56.81 billion. This represents a valuation multiple of 12.9x EV/FY22 revenue, based on Wall Street's $4.39 billion revenue consensus for its next fiscal year ending in January of 22 (17% y/y growth; data from Yahoo Finance). To me, that's a peak multiple for a company that can only muster mid-teens growth, and if billings growth rates continue as sluggishly as they have been over the past few quarters, Autodesk may not even be able to hit that consensus mark.

The bottom line on Autodesk: this is an iconic company that I have traded in and out of throughout the years, but considering a 40% run this year after mixed fundamentals and hitting a double-digit revenue valuation, I'm inclined to sit on the sidelines and wait for prices to come down before buying back in.

Q3 download: Autodesk has pleasant surprises on profitability, but the billings issue remains

Let's now discuss Autodesk's latest quarterly results in greater detail. The Q3 earnings summary is shown below:

Figure 1. Autodesk 3Q21 results Source: Autodesk Q3 earnings release

Autodesk's revenue grew 13% y/y to $952.4 million in the quarter, slightly beating Wall Street's expectations of $942.5 million (+12% y/y) by one point. Subscription revenues also made up 93% of total revenue, up from 85% in the year-ago quarter: reflecting a subscription transition that is largely complete.

The good news here is that at least from a revenue perspective, all of Autodesk's product and geographical segments are looking healthy. The AEC/construction vertical, Autodesk's most important vertical and a major focus for the company ever since its $875 million acquisition of PlanGrid in late 2018, grew 17% y/y. Sales to manufacturing customers also grew 7% y/y, slightly stronger than in Q2. And geographically, each of Autodesk's three worldwide regions saw double-digit growth, anchored by

Figure 2. Autodesk revenue breakdown Source: Autodesk Q3 earnings deck

However, the major issue lingering from Autodesk's Q2 is its flailing billings growth. The chart below shows you Autodesk's billings history by quarter. You can see below that Q3's $1.01 billion in billings clocked in -1% y/y below the prior year. That's better than the -12% y/y billings in Q2 (which Autodesk promised would be the worst period of the pandemic), but is far below the few quarters before the pandemic hit:

Q1 was at 11% y/y billings growth

Q4 was at 43% y/y billings growth

Q3 was at 55% y/y billings growth

Figure 3. Autodesk billings trends Source: Autodesk Q3 earnings release

As seasoned SaaS investors are aware, it's billings that determines the long-term trajectory of a company's growth; it's billings that eventually gets converted into future revenue. Autodesk will not be able to sustain double-digit revenue growth rates if it's billings don't pick up soon, and so far investors don't see a path to that happening.

The good news is that Autodesk offset this billings disappointment with marked improvements in profitability. The company has taken a disciplined approach to expenses amid the pandemic, which has resulted in an impressive lift in Autodesk's margin profile. Autodesk's already sky-high gross margin, among the highest in the software space, rose one point on a pro forma basis to 93% - indicating that nearly every incremental dollar of revenue flows through to the bottom line. Operating margins, meanwhile, also rose three points to 30% on a pro forma basis.

Figure 4. Autodesk margin trends Source: Autodesk Q3 earnings release

The disappointing truth, however, is that Autodesk's bottom-line performance still isn't capable of supporting the stock's current valuation. Consensus pins FY22 pro forma EPS at $5.34, indicating a bloated ~48x forward P/E multiple. And if we take Autodesk's current-year FCF guidance of $1.30-$1.36 billion, which implies a 35% FCF margin at the midpoint, against FY22 revenue consensus of $4.39 billion, we'd get to an FY22 FCF forecast of $1.54 billion - getting us to a still-rich 37.9x FY22 FCF multiple.

Key takeaways

There's no doubt that Autodesk remains an important software giant, but with the company trading at rich multiples of revenue, earnings and cash flow, at a time when the market has shifted out of expensive tech winners and into more value-oriented plays, I'm not sure there's much further upside for Autodesk. Remain on the sidelines here.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.