After moving sideways for several years, United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) finally broke out above the previous highs between $125 and $135. In the last few weeks, the stock climbed as high as $178, and as my last article about UPS is from July 2019, it seems to be time for an update.

(Source: UPS Media)

In the following article, we are looking at the quarterly results followed by the company’s long-term performance and dividend. Aside from the positive aspects, we also look at the company’s balance sheet, potential long-lasting effects from the pandemic and the intensifying competition from Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN). We end with an intrinsic value calculation.

Quarterly Results

UPS is clearly one of the companies, that is benefiting from the COVID-19 pandemic and the stay-at-home orders. When malls are closed or people are afraid to go outside, they order more online, and those orders have to be shipped to customers – and companies like UPS, FedEx Corporation (FDX), or Deutsche Post AG (OTCPK:DPSTF) in Germany come into play.

The last quarterly results clearly reflect that dynamic. Not only could UPS beat Wall Street’s expectations for revenue (beat by $1.05 billion) as well as earnings per share (beat by $0.38), UPS could also increase its revenue from $18,318 million to $21,238 million, which is reflecting an increase of 15.9% YoY. Operating profit could increase 11.0% and net income increased from $1,750 million to $1,957 million – reflecting an increase of 11.8%.

(Source: UPS)

When looking at the three different reporting segments – U.S. Domestic Package, International Packages, and Supply Chain & Freight – we see increasing revenue in all three segments:

U.S. Domestic Package reported revenue growth of 15.5% with the average daily volume increasing 13.8%. The adjusted operating margin rate for the segment was 8.6%.

reported revenue growth of 15.5% with the average daily volume increasing 13.8%. The adjusted operating margin rate for the segment was 8.6%. International Package could increase revenue 17% with the average daily volume increasing 12.1%. Especially the outbound demand from Asia continued to be strong. This segment had an adjusted operating margin rate of 23.8%.

could increase revenue 17% with the average daily volume increasing 12.1%. Especially the outbound demand from Asia continued to be strong. This segment had an adjusted operating margin rate of 23.8%. Supply Chain & Freight could increase revenue by 16.5%, and growth was again driven by a strong freight forwarding demand out of Asia. The adjusted operating margin for this segment was 7.7%.

In the fourth quarter, revenue might even be higher due to additional peak surcharges that will be charged in the period from November 15, 2020, to January 16, 2021. UPS will charge additional amounts per package ranging between $1 and $4.

(Source: UPS Peak Surcharges)

And, although we can expect additional revenue from these peak surcharges, it probably won’t move the needle much. Analysts are expecting revenue to grow about 10% YoY (which would be a lower growth rate than in the previous quarter), and earnings per share might stay in line with last year’s EPS (about $2.12). Management is still not providing an outlook due to the pandemic and the high levels of uncertainty:

UPS is not providing consolidated revenue and diluted earnings per share guidance due to the uncertainty around the timing and pace of the economic recovery. The company is unable to predict the extent of the business impact or the duration of the coronavirus pandemic, or reasonably estimate its operating performance in future quarters.

Stable Investment

Aside from the impressive growth rates in the last few quarters, UPS can also be called a stable investment and a sound business. Since 2000, the company could report increasing revenue in every single year with only two exceptions – 2009 and 2015. Since 2000, UPS performed more or less in line with the overall market – UPS outperformed the S&P 500 a little bit (308% return vs. 288%).

Data by YCharts

UPS also increased its dividend 11 years in a row but has a much longer history of paying dividends and keeping the dividend at least stable. Right now, UPS is paying a quarterly dividend of $1.01, resulting in a dividend yield of 2.5%, which is fine but not as interesting any more than a few months ago, when the stock was trading around $100.

Depending on what metric we are using, the company’s payout ratio is fluctuating quite a bit. If we are using GAAP earnings per share of the last four quarters ($5.27), we get a payout ratio of 77%, which is extremely high. If we are using the adjusted forward earnings per share estimates of $7.66, we get a payout ratio of 53%, which seems acceptable. Once again, it might make sense to rather focus on cash flows. UPS had generated almost $7 billion in free cash flow in the last four quarters and paid out $3.3 billion in dividends. Hence, we can call the dividend well-covered. However, we have to point out that the average free cash flow of the last five years was only $2.7 billion, and the strong cash flow of the last quarters might be an outlier. But I consider the dividend safe at this point with future dividend increases being possible.

Balance Sheet

But aside from the impressive growth rates in the last quarters and the stable performance in the last two decades, there are also some risks and issues that make us question if UPS is such a great investment. First of all, we have to look at the company’s balance sheet. While the company has $23,336 million in long-term debt and $2,382 million in short-term debt, the company’s total shareholder’s equity is only $5,606 million resulting in a debt-equity ratio of 4.6, which is extremely high.

However, when looking at operating income of the past four quarters ($7,780 million), it would take about 3.3 years to repay the outstanding debt by generated operating income, and this seems to be acceptable. We also have to point out that UPS has $8,839 million in cash and cash equivalents as well as $402 million in marketable securities, which is enough to repay more than one-third of the outstanding debt. When looking at how much debt UPS has to repay in the next few years (about $3.75 billion in 2021, about $2.0 billion in 2022 and about $2.3 billion in 2023), it seems also manageable without taking on additional debt. Summing up: UPS’ balance sheet is not great, but also no reason for concern.

Long-lasting Effects

A second aspect that deserves a closer look is the question if the positive growth rates we saw in the last two quarters are rather an outlier or if this is the beginning of a long-lasting shift towards higher growth rates for shipping and higher revenue for UPS.

First of all, we have to assume that many people will return to malls, groceries, and stores when the pandemic is over. But it will probably take at least till the end of 2021 before enough people are vaccinated – assuming the vaccine will prove as effective as results are indicating, and the distribution process will be effective (UPS will probably also play a crucial role). Right now – according to a Deloitte study – 51% of people are anxious about shopping in stores during the holiday season. But only 49% of people will return to pre-COVID-19 shopping behavior when the pandemic is over, and this could indicate that people will continue to spend more money online. This has been the trend in the last few years that accelerated in 2020.

(Source: 2020 Deloitte holiday retail survey)

When looking at the top reason for shopping online (instead going to physical stores), avoiding crowds is the number one reason, but there are many other reasons like comfort of shopping from home, free shipping or 24-hour availability that have nothing to do with COVID-19. And this is also indicating that, even when the pandemic is over, there are still a lot of reasons for people to shop online. The market share of ecommerce also grew from 11.0% in 2019 to 14.5% in 2020.

(Source: eMarketer)

But according to the chart above, ecommerce might lose market shares again in 2021, and the trend towards ecommerce is not necessarily accelerating in the years to come. This is indicating that the pandemic forestalled growth of future years and the high growth rates of 2020 will have to be paid by lower growth in the coming years.

Assuming that a huge part of the people that started buying online in 2020 during the pandemic will continue to do so is a reasonable bet. We can also assume that UPS will, therefore, have a higher freight package volume and increase revenue (and higher growth rates) in the years to come. But betting on similar high growth rates as UPS reported in the last two quarters seems unreasonable.

Economic Moat And Competition

But even if the trend towards ecommerce will lead to a higher demand for shipping, UPS is not the only player in the market, and it has to compete with other companies. When talking about competition, we first of all have to point out that UPS is pretty well protected by its wide economic moat, which is quite difficult for competitors to overcome. UPS’ wide economic moat basically stems from its dense distribution network that is very hard to duplicate for new competitors as it is time-consuming and expensive (you can look at my last two articles – here and here – where I described the wide economic moat in more detail).

However, we have to look at one new competitor in more detail as it might be a huge threat to UPS – Amazon. I usually don’t get scared when Amazon is moving towards new segments: Target (TGT) in 2017 was one of my best investments, and right now, I am hoping for cheap prices for CVS Health (CVS) once again. However, in this case, I think we should take Amazon seriously. Last year, Amazon ordered 100,000 electric delivery vans to strengthen the company’s last-mile delivery network, and according to Morgan Stanley, Amazon increased the share of deliveries of its own packages from 20% to over 50%. Amazon delivered about 2.5 billion packages last year versus 3 billion carried by FedEx and 4.7 billion by UPS. And Morgan Stanley also estimated that Amazon Logistics will reach a volume of 6.5 billion packages per year by 2022 – exceeding both UPS and FedEx.

These numbers might already show that Amazon is a serious competitor. In addition, it is rather easy for Amazon to attack the economic moat of UPS. Amazon has not only the financial resources to copy the distribution network. Amazon also has about 110 fulfillment centers in the United States, which are a good basis to build up a distribution network. Many other competitors would need a lot of time and money to install a network of strategically located distribution centers. And aside from the already existing distribution centers, Amazon has another huge advantage. The challenge when competing with UPS is the fact that new competitors need to copy an extremely dense network with millions of nodes and even more connections. It is not enough to copy just a small part of the network and focus only on densely populated areas. However, Amazon can do exactly that: Amazon only has to establish a network between the recipients of the packages as the sender is always Amazon and its fulfillment centers. Amazon started by establishing a distribution network in the big cities – New York, for example, and could offer shipping from a fulfillment center that is nearby. For a company like UPS, it doesn’t make much sense to establish a distribution network only in New York as packages can only be sent from New York to New York but to no other city – for a retailer like Amazon, it makes a lot of sense.

UPS clearly has a wide economic moat that is protecting the company from many competitors, but Amazon is a serious threat.

Intrinsic Value Calculation

And, finally, we have to calculate an intrinsic value for UPS to determine if it is a good investment. At around $100, I called UPS fairly valued, and as the stock is now trading about 60-70% higher, we need to analyze again if that higher price is justified.

I think it is pretty obvious that we should not calculate with revenue growth in the double digits as these high growth rates are clearly a result of the pandemic, and in 2021, growth rates will most likely slow down again. What growth rates are realistic in the years to come? In past calculations, I used a growth rate of 4.5% annually, which is more or less in line with growth rates in the recent past. Considering the shift towards ecommerce and potential long-lasting positive effects from the pandemic, we can assume a growth rate of 5.5% for the years to come – which is in line with long-term revenue CAGR. When using the free cash flow of the last four quarters as basis for our calculation ($6,966 million), we get an intrinsic value of $177.93 making UPS still a bit undervalued.

But we should be careful for several reasons:

Margins declined a little bit during the last decade and the intensified competition (and the pressure from Amazon) might also lead to lower margins in the years to come, which would have a negative effect on the bottom line. UPS might reinstate share buybacks at some point, which will have a positive effect on the bottom line and this might compensate lower margins. The most important aspect, however, is the free cash flow we took as basis. A free cash flow of almost $7 billion is an extremely high amount, and we have to consider that UPS had not only huge FCF fluctuations in the past (in 2019, free cash flow was only $2.3 billion, and in 2017, the free cash flow was even negative). In addition, UPS had only an average free cash flow of $3,471 million during the last ten years and an average free cash flow of $2.7 billion during the last five years. As the high free cash flow is also a result of the good quarterly results of the last two quarters, we should be a little more cautious and assume an FCF between $5 billion and $6 billion as more realistic basis for our calculation. This would lead to an intrinsic value somewhere between $128 and $153 for UPS.

Conclusion

UPS is a stable dividend payer, and at around $100, it was certainly a good investment with a 4% dividend yield. Now, after the latest run, it seems a little pricier, and if UPS is still fairly valued depends a lot on the fact if we really see a long-lasting trend and acceleration of ecommerce growth or if we will return to pre-crisis growth rates after the pandemic is over. It also depends a lot on how much market share Amazon can take from its competitors (like UPS). Overall, I would be a little cautious right now as UPS seems to be overvalued. In my opinion, a pullback to the breakout level (around $125) also seems likely, and I would be patient.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TGT, CVS. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.