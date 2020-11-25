VICI Properties Inc. (VICI) is an experiential, triple net REIT that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality, and entertainment destinations. VICI Properties portfolio includes 29 gaming facilities that host over 19,000 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars, and nightclubs over 48 million square feet. VICI's properties are leased to world-renowned gaming operators such as Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR), Century Casinos Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY), Hard Rock International, and Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN). VICI Properties also owns 34 acres of prime land adjacent to the Las Vegas Strip and four championship golf courses.

Source: VICI filings

A few weeks ago, VICI made its first foray outside of gaming when it entered into a loan arrangement with Chelsea Piers. The Chelsea Piers loan (7-year $65mn loan with a $15mn drawdown feature at 7.0% interest) highlights VICI's opportunistic approach to generating shareholder value. Chelsea Piers's property is comprised of 780,000 square feet of space from 17th-23rd street alongside Manhattan's Hudson River. VICI created a synthetic rental stream through the loan with Chelsea Piers versus a regular lease agreement. In doing so, VICI is now able to gain unique insights into the non-gaming assets. If one were to think that this would also open doors to additional non-gaming transactions for VICI, you would be correct. In a recent investor call, management confirmed that they would be open to more non-gaming deals with Chelsea Piers and other players.

Future growth opportunities to come from gaming

However, VICI's primary area of expertise and interest remains in gaming, where they continue to see more opportunities for capital deployment. VICI is not only interested in expanding its business with its existing five clients but also more broadly across the gaming space. VICI has always liked sectors with low cyclicality, a balanced level of supply and demand, and experiential durability.

Source: VICI filings

One of the most important metrics for a landlord is the tenant's ability to pay rent and to date, it has been able to collect 100% of rent due. Given what management has seen thus far in 2020, it is more convinced than ever in the durability and resilience of its gaming portfolio.

Opportunities for future growth will come from a combination of embedded rent growth as well as from its current land holdings. In Las Vegas, VICI owns 34 acres of strategically valuable land near the Las Vegas strip. VICI also has ROFR (Right of First Refusal) arrangements with several operators. A map of their owned lands and ROFR options can be seen marked in the slide below.

Balance sheet remains strong

VICI's balance sheet remains in a strong position. At the end of Q3, net debt to leverage was 6.5x, which appears high given that management guided the market that it plans to maintain leverage ratios of 5-5.5x. However, after accounting for recent closures, the leverage returns back to healthy levels. The current run-rate on their leverage is hovering around 5.1x which is within these constraints. Interest coverage remains strong at 3.8x during Q3 2020.

Source: VICI filings

VICI remains bullish on dividend growth

Interest rates are near historic lows and are expected to remain low for many years to come. This reduces the cost associated with interest payment and provides room for dividend hikes.

VICI's management aims to maintain a 75% payout ratio for its dividend when measured against its AFFO (adjusted fund flow from operations). AFFO for 2020 is expected to grow to $1.62/share in 2020 and trend towards $1.90/share by 2022. This growth should allow the company to continue raising its distribution to shareholders in the coming years.

The current dividend which is annualizing to $1.32/share should grow to ~$1.42/share by 2022. This, in turn, will see the dividend yield grow to 5.45% using the current share price of $26/share.

Encouragingly, on a trailing 12-month basis, VICI's payout ratio remains low compared to its peers. This provides further support to the argument that VICI's dividends are not only well-covered but have healthy room to grow.

source: VICI filings

Shareholders of VICI hold their shares for a steady dividend stream which is derived from a durable portfolio of world-class gaming assets. According to the analysis presented above, the moat around VICI remains strong as does further upside to cash distributions. Barring a sudden rise in interest rates (an unlikely probability) or a need to restructure a large rental agreement (also unlikely), VICI shareholders can continue to expect consistent dividends. Further upside to VICI's shares can arise from shrewd M&A deals that are not currently baked into the price. VICI remains a compelling investment for dividend investors.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.