Splunk's journey is no different. Valuation is in-line but we're at Neutral pending developments since we do not believe the fundamental pain is yet over.

The road to cloud nirvana is a route much traveled by others - it is expensive, slow, frustrating and fraught with risk of being overtaken by lighter-footed new entrants.

Splunk, once a rock star in the enterprise software world, is in the middle of its transition from perpetual license to subscription model.

This article was highlighted for PRO subscribers, Seeking Alpha’s service for professional investors. Find out how you can get the best content on Seeking Alpha here.

Disclaimer: This note is intended for US recipients only and in particular is not directed at, nor intended to be relied upon by any UK recipients. Any information or analysis in this note is not an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities. Nothing in this note is intended to be investment advice and nor should it be relied upon to make investment decisions. Cestrian Capital Research, Inc., its employees, agents or affiliates, including the author of this note, or related persons, may have a position in any stocks, security or financial instrument referenced in this note. Any opinions, analyses, or probabilities expressed in this note are those of the author as of the note's date of publication and are subject to change without notice. Companies referenced in this note or their employees or affiliates may be customers of Cestrian Capital Research, Inc. Cestrian Capital Research, Inc. values both its independence and transparency and does not believe that this presents a material potential conflict of interest or impacts the content of its research or publications.

Time For A Mid-Life Crisis

Splunk (SPLK) has been a very hot stock indeed at times in its life - it has handily beaten the Nasdaq over most periods since its 2012 IPO. The company has managed to play two major themes in that time, the once-hot "machine data" trend, followed by the "AI" trend too. Here's SPLK vs. the Nasdaq proxy ETF, QQQ, since IPO.

Source: YCharts.com, Cestrian Analysis

Born in 2003 when folks still thought that sending people to customer sites to install software in the server closet was a good idea, SPLK's DNA can be traced back to the on-premise, perpetual license dream. (The dream was: sell enough perpetual licenses in order to buy more of Malibu than Larry Ellison). The company has commenced the shift to cloud and, in common with others of its age, the going is tough. We wrote up Guidewire (GWRE) recently which is going through a similar metamorphosis. (You can read that note here).

We see SPLK fundamentals as diving deeper into the abyss before they can return clasping a pearl.

Now, the stock could do anything from here. (Remember, whilst our service might be called The Fundamentals, we are religious adherents to the notion that stocks and real life only occasionally come into contact. If you catch us on a quiet moment when no-one is looking, you'll probably see us counting Elliott Waves. We'll deny it and say it was a free cashflow chart).

But the fundamentals - they aren't so good. The company is right in the middle of its mid-life crisis; it has its classic 1973 Carrera RS sat polished in the driveway ready for its next track day, Dark Side Of The Moon is playing, and the money is slowly draining away.

Here's the numbers, in three easy pieces.

SPLK, Revenue Through To Gross Margin

Source: Company SEC filings, Cestrian Analysis

The key line to look at here is TTM revenue (trailing twelve month revenue). This is in effect a flywheel in a good software business - hard to speed up, hard to slow down. If you see TTM revenue moving up quarter on quarter in a software business, be happy. And if you see it moving down, worry. If you wonder why, go find a very heavy flywheel and try to change its rate of rotation. It's tough. Takes a lot to slow it down. Now take another look at that progression in TTM revenue. +7% quarter-on-quarter at 31 October 2019; -1% at 31 July 2020.

Bulls will tell you, aha, the medicine is working. The addiction to big perpetual license sales is in retreat and the new, clean-living pastime of "Cloud Services" is on the up. Look - the company even started reporting it as a separate item in Q1 of its current financial year and pro-forma'd it to prior years. And guess what - it grew - a lot!!

Now, cast your eyes over gross margin. Pretty high still at 79%. But now look at where it's headed. "Cloud Services" revenue had a gross margin of 53% in the most recent quarter. That's not great given that a modern cloud software business can achieve 75% plus, even whilst paying away great gobs of money to Amazon (AMZN) for AWS compute cycles, storage and such. The "license" revenue line, which the company will be forcibly declining (-37% vs prior year quarter most recently), is the fattened, just-the-commission-check golden goose at 97% gross margin. But that's going away, to be replaced with two revenue lines, the higher of which currently operates at no more than 65% gross margin.

Now let's move further down the financial statements where the pain is being felt.

SPLK, Operating Expenses Through To Net Debt & Deferred Revenue

Source: Company SEC filings, YCharts.com, Cestrian Analysis

EBITDA margin is declining as is unlevered pre-tax free cashflow. And all of that is contributing to the balance sheet moving from net cash into net debt. The debt itself is a nothingburger, not to be worried about - its the direction of travel that shows you how tough this transition is.

Finally, valuation.

14x TTM revenue for 15% TTM revenue growth vs. prior year. That alone doesn't mean SPLK valuation is out of line with other software names, as our cloud valuation tracker shows.

Source: Google Finance, Company SEC filings, YCharts.com, Cestrian Analysis

If you took a guess at next year's revenue then drew SPLK on the chart above, you'd see it amongst that cluster of AYX, WDAY and so on. So if you wanted to convince yourself that SPLK was a good bet, you could say the valuation was in-line. And you could wait for the pearl to be brought home.

The last twelve months however has favored newer names, those with a Tesla (TSLA) Model 3 parked out front, not that old orange Carrera. Here's a handful of application performance monitoring names - we've grouped SPLK here although there are other ways to position the name for sure.

DataDog (DDOG) is the new hot stock in town; SPLK and DynaTrace (NYSE:DT) are keeping pace, but Dynatrace's growth is accelerating, unlike SPLK's (source: company SEC filings). NewRelic (NEWR), a peer of SPLK's, shows what can happen if you don't get to work early on this transition. It's tough for middle-aged software companies to compete against newer, younger, hotter names, and we don't think SPLK will have an easy time doing so.

If you have a compelling reason to back SPLK stock then you could no doubt convince yourself of a bright and cloudy future, if that's not an oxymoron. But the pain to get there has yet, in our view, to show up in the stock, and we think the battle to maintain revenue growth and margins has a way to go yet. So for us - we're at Neutral on the name - there's plenty other stocks in town and frankly we think a Model 3 is far more now than the Carrera RS we once idolized. And we never did like Dark Side Of The Moon.

Cestrian Capital Research, Inc - 25 November 2020.

To learn more about us and our popular, growing SeekingAlpha 'Marketplace' service, click here. We provide: Real-time coverage of key cloud software & space stocks.

Three types of investment ideas - long term investments, short-term trades, and speculative opportunities. We flag both buy and sell opportunities.



Vibrant, friendly chatroom of investors, traders and industry experts working together on stock ideas - join in, or just follow along, whichever you prefer.



Real-money commitment. We invest personally in every Buy and sell every Sell. We tell you before we trade, so you can trade first.



Detailed coverage universe pages with real-time tools. Learn more & take a 2 week free trial.

Disclosure: I am/we are long DT, NEWR, TSLA. Business relationship disclosure: See disclaimer text at the top of this article.

Additional disclosure: Cestrian Capital Research, Inc staff hold personal account long position(s) in DT, NEWR and TSLA, and short hedge position(s) in QQQ.