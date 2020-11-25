The company is amid a restructuring process and more updates are awaited during the fourth quarter.

In this case, smaller players like CONE have to tread a fine line between targeting the appropriate customer segment and effecting enough capital allocations in order to benefit from adequate returns.

This said, the datacenter's supplier competitive landscape has become distorted with the hyperscalers having more bargaining power.

Still, the better pricing obtained in the enterprise IT segment enabled the company to more than offset the revenue shortfalls.

CyrusOne leasing results for the third quarter was bad for the hyperscale segment.

Looking at datacenter equipment investments, the gap is widening between cloud infrastructure and traditional or enterprise IT infrastructure. In 2019, the latter fell by 4% according to IDC in favor of an increase of 0.1% and 6.6% for the public and private cloud respectively.

Figure 1: Traditional IT (enterprise IT) v/s cloud spending trend and forecast.

Source: idc.com

In 2020, the momentum in favor of the cloud accelerated by 34% year over year during the second quarter due to COVID-19 while investments in enterprise IT infrastructure declined.

IDC believes that the hardware infrastructure market has already reached the tipping point and cloud environments will continue to account for an increasingly higher share of overall spending.

In this context, with leasing primarily driven by enterprise IT during the third quarter, it is not difficult to understand the reasons why Cyrus One (CONE) leasing results were "very disappointing" according to the CEO, Bruce Duncan.

He attributed this shortfall in number of leases to the lumpiness of the hyperscale business and the timing of bookings. For investors, hyperscalers are companies which use the cloud as a medium to provide their services like Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), eBay (NASDAQ: EBAY) and Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX).

Figure 2: Revenue by segment.

Source: Seeking Alpha

Moreover, CONE's customer base spans across several industries with IT cloud sales from hyperscale companies constituting 49% of revenues. On the other hand, when viewed over a longer term, in spite of suffering from a decrease in the third quarter, the hyperscale segment accounted for over 70% of bookings year-to-date as compared to 51% in 2019.

Looking deeper, third quarter leasing activity reflects significant weighting toward enterprise deals with 86% of revenue signed attributable to the segment. This has translated into better average pricing at $129 per kilowatt.

This higher pricing also explains why despite having clinched fewer hyperscale deals, revenue for the quarter was higher both compared to the second quarter and Q3-2019.

Figure 3: Quarterly revenues

Source: Seeking Alpha

Still, SG&A is on the higher side when taking into consideration the preceding four quarters. One of the reasons for this is recruitment of a new head of sales who has previous experience working in Digital Realty Trust (DLR) and Compass data centers.

As a result of the new sales strategy to be put in place, some of the issues faced during the third quarter should be addressed but more importantly, the management believes in coming up with a yield (return) on datacenter developments which will allow them to stay competitive, while still generating good returns for shareholders.

Competitive challenges

The hyperscalers have dramatically changed the datacenter landscape by bringing competition at a different level where it is no longer the large collocated enterprises that set the pace.

They use their scale to their advantage and have high bargaining power when negotiating for datacenter footprints. This is due to the fact that their services are used by most companies today and their presence within a datacenter ecosystem alongside enterprise customers is actively sought by operators.

Hence, these enterprises are able to connect directly with the neighboring hyperscaler through cloud on-ramps instead of using the public internet. This results in reduction of transit cost by 70% for these enterprises and also improvement in application performance.

It was generally envisaged by analysts that datacenter operators would have to grow up to the size of the hyperscalers in order to be able to support them. Here the acquisition frenzy shown by Equinix (EQIX) and DLR comes to mind. Growing bigger by having more infrastructure to accommodate the hyperscalers is seen as the key to growth in the datacenter industry.

This position has been justified to some extent by the year-on-year revenue growth of DLR and Equinix which are above 10% while the smaller plays like CoreSite (COR), QTS Realty Trust (QTS) as well as CONE are stuck within the 0-10% range.

Figure 4: Quarterly revenue growth variation on a year-on-year comparison basis

Source: Chart built from data from Seeking Alpha

However, there are other factors at play which does not necessarily point to a future where just a few big datacenters will dominate the market or where smaller ones would face higher barriers of entry.

First, there is a new generation of 5G tenants having requirements to distribute their IoT (Internet of Things) loads over a wider geography and closer to users. Second, datacenters are being positioned closer to main fiber routes as well as within the so-called Tier1 cities in Europe which is currently a hot datacenter market. For CONE, the old continent accounted for over half of the new revenue signed during Q3-2020.

Looking across the industry, as the U.S. market matures, larger peers like Equinix and DLR with market caps of $65 billion and $41 billion have expanded to Europe. Having a much lower market cap of only $8.6 billion has not barred CONE from marking its presence in Europe since August 2018 when it acquired Zenium Data Centers for $442 million.

Now, Zenium is a hyperscale datacenter provider with properties spanning across the Tier-1 data center markets of Frankfurt and London. CONE also expanded in Amsterdam. Interestingly, the growth in these markets has been largely driven by demand among the hyperscalers who in turn rely on third-party colocation providers like CONE to house their ever-growing loads of data.

Hence, current expansion is weighted more toward European markets and with completion of additional projects amounting to 163MW, CONE's European footprint will grow by 20%.

Figure 5: Covering U.S and European markets.

Source: CyrusOne

In addition to geographical diversification, CONE has seen interconnection revenues jump by 15%. Here, the company is benefiting from secular trends caused by large enterprises continuing to adopt an increasingly hybrid-cloud approach. In this case, the Dallas-based company provides multi-cloud access using its Megaport connectivity.

Figure 6: Interconnection revenues progression.

Source: Seeking Alpha

Hence, while growth levels are poor, especially in the U.S, the company has a strategy to capture more sales in Europe with the development of 78 MW of datacenter capacity in Europe compared to only 22 MW in the U.S.

This development is aligned with the industry trends whereby Europe has seen a larger increase in datacenter commissioned power at 4.5% compared to only 3.6% in the U.S.

Consequently, to drive this growth, capital expenses are set to increase by $50 million to the $900 million-$1 billion range and is primarily driven by purchase of land in London.

Valuations and key takeaways

The company had available liquidity of $1.71 billion as at the end of September which is enough to cover both its capital expenses as well as operational costs which amounts to about $240 million per quarter.

Moreover, CONE's cash per share at $1.30 compares favorably with the smaller datacenter REITs despite suffering from low growth.

On the other hand, the debt to equity ratio is slightly higher. The management is aware and is closely managing the debt position through issuing of equity under the ATM program. For this purpose, the REIT has a total of nearly $570 million in available equity going into 2021.

Also, weighted average debt term stands at 6.3 years with no debt maturing till November 2024.

Figure 7: Comparing with smaller and larger peers.

Source: Seeking Alpha

Moreover, the company has visibility into future revenue of some $106 million going into the fourth quarter till 2026 due to payment backlogs as well as datacenter investments in China, valued at about $155 million.

Now, another aspect of operating a datacenter is knowing how to allocate capital to win leasing share from the competition while at the same time avoid being tied to projects over a long time, thereby facing the risk of decreasing returns.

One solution for CONE which has not yet utilized the partnership approach used by the likes of Equinix to fund massive expansion projects in Japan is to be more flexible in terms of pricing.

Another solution is to rely on pre-leasing at the rate of 60% and 70% on space and power basis respectively. Also, the company adopts a step-wise approach for colocation projects which consists of quick identification of locations and buying up the land for the project. Construction works where most of the capital is spent then only begins whenever the actual leasing happens.

Finally, CONE sometimes also opts for the shell option which consists of building facilities with the exterior construction completed together with power and connectivity. However, the interior is left as raw space to be finished by the customer.

Also, given the low yields (around 6%) possible with Tier 1 hyperscalers like AWS from Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), the company’s strategy is to focus on smaller enterprise customers and Tier 2 hyperscalers like Salesforce (CRM).

In this case, most (73%) of CONE's deals concern customers with less than 500 kW of power requirement. Hence, the REIT has less exposure to the bigger hyperscalers which are synonymous of lower margins.

Hence, smaller customers mean better margins and yields and they have enabled the company to generate positive revenue growth despite disappointing hyperscale leasing numbers for the third quarter.

Also, going forward, the executives think that "there's plenty of business around that we can do in the 8% to 10% range as it also enables the company to control its leverage."

Looking again at the competition, CONE has a more blended colocation customer base when comparing with Equinix whose top ten customers come mostly from the cloud and network category. This means that Equinix's leases tend to be much larger and lower margin when looking at its gross margins of 49%. On the other hand, the more colocation-oriented ones of CONE tend to be smaller with higher gross profit margins at 61%.

However, CONE's management needs to work harder to attain better EBIT (operating) margins which are currently at one third of Equinix.

Finally, the company boasts the highest workforce productivity among peers at $2.17 million per employee after drastically reducing staff numbers by 12% at the beginning of the year. It is also within a restructuring process with a new CEO in place since June as well as more recent changes brought to the COO and CFO positions.

While there are challenges ahead, the REIT through a corporate restructuring exercise including the sales function is adopting a new strategy. More updates are awaited in the fourth quarter.

Therefore, with enough cash, a manageable debt level and with executives fully aware of market conditions, the company can still grow organically rather than scale up through an M&A.

The executives know that they have to tread the fine line between different customer profiles, pricing and capital allocations in order to benefit from adequate returns. They just need to execute.

CONE is currently a hold and pays a dividend yield of 2.93% with the payout ratio being 52.53%.

