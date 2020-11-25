'Wave' Of New Bank Charters

The move to new charters now taking place, plus the battle taking place to dominate the payments system, is going to have a major impact on the industry's whole structure.

This movement is not unlike what we are seeing in other industries as "new," technologically oriented companies are moving to challenge "legacy" firms, bogged-down by their historical structure.

More new bank charters have been issued this year since 2010 and most of the new organizations filing for these charters are in some way technologically driven.

"Ten companies filed application for a new national bank charter in the fiscal year through September 30 according to the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency. That is the most in a single fiscal year since 2010.”

There have been two filings in the OCC’s current fiscal year, which started on October 1.

This, all according to Peter Rudegeair in the Wall Street Journal.

This is not a lot of banks if one looks at the total number of commercial banks in the banking system. The FDIC records, on June 30, 2020, 4,430 commercial banks in the banking system.

It is a large number, however, in the yearly numbers since 2010.

There is, to me, a more important aspect to the newly chartered organizations, one that should be of great interest to investors. The majority of the “new” charters are going to organizations whose base is more technologically orientated. This is the “new” world.

The “New” World

Let’s take a look at some of these new charters.

The new charter that set off the article mentioned above is the one obtained by Oportun Finance Corp.

With a national bank charter, Oportun can offer checking accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposits. Given today’s environment of low interest rates, hence they can finance loans themselves where in the past, “specialty lenders” sold a lot of loans to others who would package them into bonds. Now, the “bank” can lend nationally.

But, the thing I would like to call attention to is that Oportun brags that it carries out its mission is

"powered by a deep, data-driven understanding of its customers and advanced technology.”

But, listen on.

"Financial-technology startup Varo Money Inc. got the green light for a national bank charter in July…”

"Payments company Square Inc. (NYSE: SQ) and student-loan servicer Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE: NNI) received approval in March from the state of Utah and the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp to open their own banks.”

In addition, “financial-tech startup Social Finance Inc., HR software-maker Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE: CDAY) and newly formed community-banking organizations in New Orleans and Houston. Brokerage Edward Jones & Co., applied to Utah regulators to open its own bank in July.”

Note that these “newbees” are in someway, tech related, and are aiming to operate in a national market.

So we see that “on the margin,” technology is swarming into the banking industry. Banking, more and more, is becoming technology based.

Now, let me just say that some people who commented on my recent articles claim that banking and finance is technologically advanced.

I would like to argue that banking and finance have been one of the real lagging industries until just recently. One goes to conferences at MIT or Stanford or others and banking is always looked on as one of the real laggards when it comes to the use of cutting edge information technology.

Banking and finance is finally moving to catch up with the rest of the world when it comes to technology.

Happening Elsewhere

This infusion of new banks connected with technology is presenting the banking industry with competitors that do not have the “baggage” that surround the “legacy” banks, especially some of the regional banks and particularly the smaller banks.

This is a situation not unlike elsewhere in other industries where technological change is taking place.

I have written elsewhere about how a situation like this is seen by investors and how it affects valuations. In particular, I focused on the car industry and General Motors (NYSE: GE) and the movement into Electric Vehicles.

"In the minds of the investment community, General Motors has not turned the corner from being a ‘lower-margin, capital-intensive’ traditional car company with a vast ‘factory footprint,’ and with unionized workforces.”

In other words,

"...investors are more enticed by pure-play electric vehicle companies….”

Furthermore, from the payments end, technology companies are moving to take over a major function of the banking industry, the payment system. Again, the Big Tech efforts do not have to deal with all the baggage that exists in “legacy” banks as they take over more and more of the systems transfers.

But, all this is raising the question about whether or not, banking is becoming a “tech” industry, or, vice versa. We have seen that China is dealing with some of the same problems: how to differentiate when a bank is a bank and not a technology company. The specific case related to this issue concern Ant Group Inc. and its affiliate Alibaba, which owns the financial network Alipay.

Major Implications For The Banking Industry

The biggest banks in the United States are responding, one way or another, to the technological changes that are taking place in the financial industry. Of course, some of them are doing better than others. But, the important factor to concentrate on when it comes to the movement into more and more information technology is that of scale. Companies built upon a foundation of intellectual capital can grow and grow and grow at what can be considered to be “minimal cost.”

The banking system is being pushed on by technology change, first from outside the country, and now from inside the country. In this environment, I don’t fear so much for the bigger organizations. The question to me is what happens to the other 4,420 banks now in the system?

Here is where investors really need to do their homework. Which banks are going to survive the technological revolution going on? This question must be asked because the technological revolution going on is ubiquitous and, consequently, will not go away.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.