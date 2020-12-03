Crowded short base, 2.3 million shares representing 10 days of volume to cover are in for a rude awakening as the technology is further validated and progress clear on facilities moving toward production.

After the stock correction, four insiders including the CEO and the CFO purchased stock at these depressed levels.

In 3 years, just on three commissioned PET facilities, the company can be generating $50 million in EBITDA (2023), valuing the company at less than 6x Enterprise Value.

Their Gen 2 technology is revolutionary and proven, having been rigorously examined, verified and validated by numerous blue chip customers, partners, investors and third party auditors.

The Massive Opportunity

You have undoubtedly heard the frightening statistics regarding plastic waste and its devastating impact on our planet's environment and precious resources. PET plastic alone produces 70 million metric tons annually with the vast majority ending up in landfills or in the environment. That has amounted to a staggering ~5 billion metric tons since 1950. Yet only a small percentage, less than 10%, of PET plastic and polyester fiber is currently recycled. The existing methods ( primarily mechanical) for recycling PET are uneconomical, unsustainable and limited. Mechanical recycling consists of taking only certain types of waste plastic, cleaning it, chopping parts off, then remelting and forming plastic pellets for future use. OECD estimates that only 15% of all plastic is recycled.

Depolymerization

The ‘Holy Grail’ of PET plastic recycling is depolymerization, a technique that has been around since the 1960s. PET plastic is a polymer made from two chemicals ( or monomers ), MEG (Mono-ethylene glycol ) and DMT (Dimethyl Terephthalate) which are currently derived from fossil fuels. So depolymerization, like the name suggests, is a process that breaks down PET waste plastic back into the two original monomers so that they can be used again to make new PET. Typically, the process requires high energy inputs in the form of heat, usually over 250 degrees Celsius, and high pressure (150 psi) to breakdown the waste plastic. The constraint with these methods is two-fold- (1) they are expensive and (2) the chemicals degrade, especially the non-PET components oftentimes emit hazardous chemicals.

Enter LOOP.

Loop's breakthrough technology uses low energy, low heat and no pressure while applying two proprietary chemicals in the depolymerization process- a solvent for swelling the polyester along with a catalyst liquid. During early efforts to transition Loop’s first generation (“Gen I”) technology from lab scale to pilot scale in preparation for commercial scale, Loop’s team identified challenges which rendered the process more resource-intensive and difficult to scale than anticipated. Loop’s team worked to develop an optimized and more efficient approach better suited to commercial scaling, the Gen II technology.

From Patent US10252976B1

admixing the polyester with a mixture comprising:(A) a solvent for swelling the polyester;(B) an alcoholic solvent; and (C) a sub-stoichiometric amount of an alkoxide;

wherein the process is performed at a temperature between about 25° C. and about 80° C

In June 2018, LOOP formally transitioned to its Gen II technology. LOOP’s proprietary process achieves recovery rates (i.e. how much PET is broken down) of 90%+. Further, because of their low energy approach (i.e. 25-80 degrees Celsius), LOOP is able to process virtually any feedstock, i.e. mixed plastics including non-PET components, dramatically lowering their cost of input.

In an analysis of LOOP's top competitor Eastman Chemical performed by IHS Markit, their depolymerization process applied a dissolver at temperatures of 250 degrees Celsius. Eastman achieved EG and DMT recovery rates of 80% and 91%, respectively. The EG recovery rate of 80% is far inferior largely because at those extreme temperatures plastics break down.

Filtration and Polymerization

The advantage of low temperature depolymerization is that it dramatically simplifies the purification process. At high temperatures, non-PET plastics are broken down producing additional petrochemicals that need to be filtered out. Further, there are more side reactions at high temperatures. LOOP's low temperature process increases the yield while significantly lowering the cost.

Following the depolymerization process, liquids and solids are separated and then purified through two disparate filtration processes. At this point, the DMT and MEG have been separated and purified and are ready to be polymerized (read recombined) to form recycled PET.

LOOP formally signed a license agreement in September with Chemtex Global for their Invista polymer technology to complete the back-end process. Partnering with LOOP to integrate the processes on a grand scale that can be replicated across multiple factories is Worley, a leading global engineering and construction firm.

Two Models for Commercial Production

There are two models for commercial production of recycled PET that LOOP is pursuing with partners.

(1) Infinite Loop for greenfield facilities. The partnership announced with environmental services company Suez for a facility in Europe would be the first of its kind, final site selection and engineering are targeted to be completed by mid-2021 and commissioning of the facility is currently projected in 2023.

More recently, the Quebec government signaled that it is fairly far along in a "transformative" project with LOOP and a massive Infinite Loop facility. The conversations were progressing very well, as both know each other dating back to Quebec's initial investment back in 2016. A recent short seller’s article created "noise" relative to the enormously positive data they were both receiving from the tests done by the teams over the years.

Pierre Fitzgibbon, the Minister of the Economy and Innovation in Quebec, was quoted in La Presse this past week as saying-

We have to remove the noise on the line with the (Hindenberg) report that came out. We are in discussion. There is nothing to announce at this time. But I'd be happy to have the first factory here. We're not going to take the public's money, put 100 million in there, if we think it doesn't work. We will definitely do our job. "

(2) Retrofitting existing Indorama facilities to incorporate LOOP's technology. The first implementation is at Indorama's Spartanburg, South Carolina facility. The Indorama facility was originally slated for 20,700 metric tons but was soon doubled to 40,000 metric tons after customer contracts quickly exceeded that amount. Unfortunately, initial production has been delayed but likely still in 2023 due to Covid related US-Canada border closing, preventing outside workers from Loop to access the U.S. facility.

Big Customer Validation

While earning a solid B in my AP Chemistry class and passing the AP exam, I am the furthest thing from a chemistry whiz. In fact, my chemistry teacher might make the point more forcefully. I do however trust the experts from major industrial and consumer goods companies who have deep domain expertise, notably chemistry backgrounds, whose teams have conducted rigorous testing with LOOP’s technology.

Cedric Dever, an Evian water packaging manager, initially heard of the LOOP claims and remarked, "It seemed to be so magical. It was too good to be true." So Danone, the owner of Evian, brought a team along with waste plastic that they secretly tagged with a tracer to LOOP's facilities to find out how magical the process was. They even tried to stump LOOP by including materials that they knew had given similar companies trouble, namely carpet fibers and colored plastics.

“We tried to stretch to the max the Loop technology by giving them materials we couldn’t use.” -Frederic Jouin, R&D packaging head for Danone Waters.

The result- LOOP's process handled it all, meeting Danone's high standards. LOOP and Danone continue to have extensive conversations and tests, in fact Danone recently conducted a successful test with their yogurt containers' PET plastic.

Pepsi, Coca Cola, L'Oreal and others have completed similar tests and consequently committed to production quantities first at the Indorama facility followed by subsequent facilities, likely Infinite Loop with Suez.

From Loop Industries latest 10-Q

Anecdotally, after watching numerous TikTok videos of the new Gatorade GX, my ten year old son convinced me to order him some pods and the Gatorade bottle. When we received the pods I noticed the LOOP Industries logo affixed to the box. While the volume is likely limited, Gatorade GX, manufactured and owned by Pepsi, is evidence of the LOOP product viability and working relationship with major brands. Another pod drink product in market for LOOP is DrinkWorks, a joint venture between Anheuser-Busch InBev and Keurig Dr Pepper.

In addition to premier customers, industrial partners and governments, LOOP has attracted huge commitments from sophisticated investors such as Canadian billionaire John Risley and former head of Blackstone Canada Andrew Lapham, who happens to be married to the daughter of former Canadian Prime Minister Brian Mulroney. These individuals performed extensive checks with customers and acclaimed chemists who wrote in-depth white papers validating the technology.

The Opportunity

According to the latest IHS Markit's Plastics and Polymers pricing, Virgin PET resin trades for $1,246 per metric ton ($.565 per pound times 2204 pounds/metric ton) while recycled PET resin ( rPET ) trades at a "premium" - $1,642 ($.745 per pound times 2204 pounds/metric ton). The premium is to offset various geographic taxes with some countries banning virgin PET. Plastic pricing is highly correlated to the price of oil.

Source: IHS Markit Plastics and Polymers Pricing

Note the tax burden levied on not using recycled PET in January 2021 will amount to 800 Euro per metric ton. Thus, the bias is clearly to the upside when it comes to recycled PET.

The Infinite Loop Suez plant (mock-up above) has a capacity of 63k tons. Based on a conservative $1600 per ton at 60k, that equates to a top line revenue of $100.8 million annually per facility for the JV. The price is conservative as it is based on rPET pricing from Markit that is based on mechanical PET that is inferior quality to the LOOP brand.

Costs for the Plants

Based on conversations with the company, Roth Capital Partners estimates that the Indorama retrofit facility will cost $190-200 million in capital expenditure while the Infinite Loop facility would run about $225-250 million. The vast majority of financing for LOOP will be via debt, on the order of 65%. Thus total $30-$45 million per plant will be funded via equity.

These costs will be substantially lower for a facility in Asia given the localized supply chains and cheaper labor costs. After the recent offering, the company has roughly $50 million in cash with an annual cash burn rate of $10 million. In their last 10-Q, management stated that "the Company has sufficient financial resources to fund planned operating and capital expenditures and other working capital needs for at least, but not limited to, the 12-month period from the date of issuance of the August 31, 2020 interim condensed consolidated financial statements". If they do not receive any license credit which I view as highly unlikely, the company would need to raise another $100 million in the next 2 years to fund all 3 facilities.

Variable Costs for Commercial Production

The principal costs amount to about $950/ton per plant are as follow:

Feedstock- $250/ton Fixed costs- $300/ton; maintenance capex, depreciation, and labor. Conversion costs- $400/ton; utilities, energy, catalyst

The resulting EBITDA margin comes out to around 40% or roughly $20 million assuming a 50/50 split with Suez. For a JV with Indorama where they are retrofitting a facility, the numbers are smaller due to less capacity and the 50/50 nature. In this case, 40k metric ton capacity yields total revenue of $64 million and $28.8 million EBITDA to be split between the two.

Assuming only the Infinite Loop with Suez and Indorama are in production sometime in 2023, LOOP's take (assuming 50/50 JV) would amount to $82 million in run-rate revenue and $33 million in EBITDA. Every additional Infinite LOOP facility (assuming 63k capacity) would bring an additional $50 million in revenue and $22.7 million in EBITDA. At current level, stock trades at 8.5x run rate 2023 EBITDA assuming three facilities (Indorama, Quebec and Suez) are in production.

The geographic areas where there should be huge demand for PET recyclable plants are the EU and Asia. EU is the most aggressive in taxing PET producers and pushing to an all recyclable solution fast. Asia, especially India and China, are likely close on their tails. Note many of the large Asian countries prohibit mechanically recycled PET into food grade PET.

After completion of the first JV and Infinite Loop facilities, the time to replicate these facilities will be much quicker as the engineering work will have been completed and optimized. It's not inconceivable to envision a scenario whereby there is an Infinite Loop facility in every major industrial country in the world.

Insiders BUYING and Likely More to Come

Data by YCharts

After the short article hit the stock sharply, on October 13-14 based on public filings, CEO Dan Solomita bought 10k shares ($7.31 purchase price), CFO Nelson Gentiletti bought 5k shares ($7.30), Jay Stubina, a director, bought 10k shares and the lead independent director Laurence Sellyn bought 10k shares ($8.04). Note CEO Dan Solomita, despite owning little less than 50% of the total shares outstanding has not sold one share. Emblematic of his conviction, he paid out of pocket for the 55% tax due on the first delivery of 200k shares in lieu of selling stock.

Given the aforementioned potential Quebec facility agreement, you would have to assume the company went into a blackout period precluding further open market purchases. When the blackout is lifted, assuming the stock is not back in the mid-teens, expect more insider buying.

Bottom Line

With increased certainty and confirmation about LOOP's technology and additional projects/partnership announcements possible coupled with a bloated short interest (2.3 million shares, +50% over the last 3 months, 10+ days to cover), expect a return to the prior $12-14 range equating to 12-15x EV/2023 EBITDA. Long term, LOOP has the potential to be a core ESG holding measured in the billions of market capitalization vs. current $333 million. I believe investors will soon start re-applying a 10-12x multiple on EBITDA layering in additional $20-25 million per facility (adding 2-3 additional facilities per year) equating to $500-750 million in market cap appreciation annually.

