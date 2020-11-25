Don't Sell Potential 10-Baggers Just To Chase Income

Beware The Siren Song Of Income

One of the most popular articles on Seeking Alpha this past weekend had a simple but powerful premise: It's better to hold assets that produce income than to sell them off bit by bit to fund your retirement. Let me state upfront that I agree with that philosophy 100%. Judging by the 150 likes and 588 comments (mostly positive) in the 48 hours following publication, it is clear many readers agree as well.

Where my thinking diverges from the author of the other article is in how to put this concept into practice. He presented a sample portfolio of just six securities - two preferred stocks, one preferred stock fund, two MLPs, and a REIT. With this portfolio, the author suggests the investor can "sit back and relax", collect an average yield of 8.1%, and not have to sell any principal to fund living expenses. I have no quibbles with the security selection. I even own one of the preferreds myself (RLJ.PA). I also own other preferreds, MLPs and a high-yielding closed-end fund. What I do have an issue with is the idea that these six securities can make up a complete or balanced portfolio. The preferreds have great yields, but zero chance of a distribution increase and minimal potential for capital appreciation. MLPs and REITs need to be selected carefully. Many cut their distributions during the pandemic, although the ones the author suggested did not. Also, while the income has been secure, can many investors really "sit back and relax" if five of the six securities' prices are down between 6% and 31% this year?

Source: Seeking Alpha Chart Page

High-yielding investments can have a place in everyone's portfolio, but adding some secular growth stocks can provide balance in a volatile year like 2020. They can also deliver far greater than 8% annual returns over time, and many eventually start paying a dividend as well.

I previously discussed balancing growth and income in my October 2020 article, "A Balanced Approach To Income". In that article, I argued against overdoing it on the growth side and for including a 25%-30% weighting in higher yielding investments. In this article, I want to caution investors from going too far down the high yield path by showing three real-life examples where I sold growth stocks too early in pursuit of more income. If I had not made these trades in the early 2010s, my portfolio value today would be higher by 21%. These three companies are Adobe (ADBE), Apple (AAPL), and Cintas (CTAS). At the time I sold them, none of these companies were risky high-flyers. All three were well-established, profitable companies with great products and services that customers kept coming back to. They still are. There was no reason to sell these stocks except my desire for higher income, which turned out to be counterproductive.

A Not-So-Random Walk Down Memory Lane

Looking back 10 years, my situation in 2010 was that I was working full-time but beginning to think about retiring some time during that decade. I had been managing my own portfolio for over a decade and beaten the S&P 500 every year except one.

My portfolio in 2010 had a respectable yield of 2.6%, but this investment income was just 15% of my income from employment. Clearly, I had to save some more as well as get my average yield up. Fortunately, 2012-2014 were all above average years for the market, and I was able to save some employment income as well. As you will see below, I made several trades during this period to increase my yield. By the summer of 2014, I was confident I could retire based on portfolio income alone without selling any assets. In 2015, my first full year of retirement, my portfolio yield was 3.0%, but the increased size of the portfolio meant that my investment income was up to 42% of my base salary from my last year of employment. Adding income from a pension and part-time work, that was sufficient for my purposes.

I don't think any financial advisor would get fired for recommending the same course of action. Some might even suggest boosting the income level up higher. Definitely, there are other authors on Seeking Alpha who would go that route. So, I was comfortable with my strategy, but I began to notice a shift in performance.

Rather than regularly beating the S&P like I did in the 2000s, in the 2010s, I did about as well in flat market years but underperformed more in big up years. Oh, well, it's not SO bad, is it? With lower risk comes lower reward, and I wanted the higher income so I have to sacrifice some return, right? Even as recently as my October article on balanced income investing, I was convinced of that. But after seeing how much acclimation a high-yield investing article got on this site, I took another look at some early 2010s' trades to see if it was really true.

Three Trades That Should Have Never Been Made

Peter Lynch discusses the concept of a "ten-bagger" in his book "One Up On Wall Street". He provides an example to show how adding just one ten-bagger to a portfolio of 10 average stocks can double the return. The subtitle of the book is "How to Use What You Already Know to Make Money in the Market". A recurring theme throughout the book is that the average investor has enough experience to recognize potential ten-baggers just through the products they use at home or work. They don't have to be risky bets on brand-new technology that may or may not pay off. In many cases, they are already well-established companies that keep their customers satisfied and coming back for more. In the early 2010s, I had three such companies in my portfolio and failed to recognize them for what they were. Selling them too early to pursue higher income reduced my portfolio net worth today by 21%. Here is a quick recap of the three companies:

Adobe Systems (ADBE)

I owned a small amount of Adobe from 2000 to 2005 and had a nice 90% gain in that time frame. Simply knowing that Acrobat Reader and its PDF file format was becoming the ubiquitous way to send electronic documents was sufficient reason to look into buying the stock. The stock moved little after I first sold it, and I got into it again in 2011. It was about that time that Adobe started switching its software from one-time licenses to a cloud-based subscription model. Acrobat, Photoshop, and Creative Cloud continued to be by far the best-known apps in their field, and now, customers would be paying a fee every year to continue using them. That combination of a must-have product and a subscription payment model is the perfect recipe for a ten-bagger.

Adobe went on to gain 60% in the year and a half I owned it, but I unfortunately sold it in 2013 as part of my push to get more income. My choice at that time was the PIMCO Income Fund (PONAX) (PIMIX). It has lived up to its name by producing a 50% income return in 7+ years, but the share price has been flat to down. Overall, this bond fund has done what I purchased it to do. Adobe has not paid a penny of income in that time but is up 990%, nearly an eleven-bagger. Missing this one trade 7 years ago has cost me 9% of current portfolio value.

Apple (AAPL)

I owned Apple for less than a year in 2012 and 2013 during which time it had a small loss. It could very well have been considered a value stock at that time with a newly reinitiated dividend and a P/E in the 8-16 range that year. In spite of that, the popularity of the iPhone was already well-known, and the software-based business of the app store and iTunes were taking off as well. Apple clearly had a multiyear growth path ahead of it. Nevertheless, Apple was going through one of the less-exciting product cycles that it occasionally has. 2012 brought the iPhone 5 and 2013 the iPhone 5S, both little improved from the 4 and not nearly as well liked as the iPhone 6 family that came out in 2014. The resulting sales numbers failed to impress the street, and the stock stagnated that year. With a multiyear history of delivering exciting products, future product cycles were likely to do better, and more patience was warranted.

Selling Apple too early caused me to miss a 588% return, but that was made worse by what I did with the proceeds. Almost a quarter of it went into Cisco Systems (CSCO) which has doubled since then - not bad, but no Apple. Cisco is doing the right thing by moving its products and services to a subscription model but faces more headwinds than many pure software companies from lower corporate and government capital spending in the pandemic. The rest of my proceeds went into a mix of common stock and exchange-traded notes of TravelCenters of America (TA) (TANNI). I held these for 4 years while the stock languished, but the notes continued to yield 8.25%, making my overall investment in the company a breakeven. I got out of that frying pan into the fire of hotel REITs by buying FelCor Lodging Trust which was then taken over by RLJ Lodging Trust (RLJ). I don't blame myself much for not predicting the pandemic, but RLJ was not going to be another Apple even in a great travel market. This combination of trades has resulted in a 7.8% lower portfolio net worth today. While not quite a ten-bagger, it still had a big impact on my portfolio because of the original position size.

Cintas Corp. (CTAS)

Cintas is another business with recurring revenue and a sticky customer base thanks to its uniform supply and cleaning business. It dominates the industry and has made many acquisitions over the years. The company is also benefitting from the need for PPE and cleaning supplies during the pandemic. I owned Cintas for 2.5 years from 2008 to 2011. I was happy to get out of it with a breakeven after a drop during the financial crisis and subsequent recovery. Nevertheless, I should have noticed that Cintas had a growing dividend with a low payout ratio, manageable debt, and a P/E around the market multiple.

The other side of this trade did not work out so bad. I bought Time Warner, which, despite being a very different business, still had a steady and growing revenue from its entertainment content and advertising sales. The company also traded at a reasonable valuation in 2011. With the Time Inc. spin-off and the cash and AT&T (T) shares received in the merger, buying Time Warner in 2011 has been like buying AT&T at 23% below current prices and getting a huge cash dividend on top of that. Going forward, AT&T definitely has a recurring revenue model in its Mobility segment, but faces challenges generating growth especially in the Entertainment division. HBO Max is the great hope to retain customers who would like to drop their pay TV bundle, but success has yet to be proven.

Time Warner and AT&T have delivered a 266.5% return, but that pales in comparison to the 1,214% return I could have got from Cintas. That represents a 4.8% negative impact to my current portfolio value.

What Could Have Been

With just these three trades, I could have improved my current portfolio net worth by 21%. Compared to my cumulative underperformance vs. the S&P since 2010, keeping Adobe, Apple, and Cintas would have allowed me to match the S&P.

Cumulative performance vs. SPY since 2010

So, was this underperformance worth it to gain higher income in retirement? Well, I am currently reinvesting dividends from PIMIX, CSCO, Nuveen Ohio Quality Income Municipal Fund (NYSE:NUO), and T, so it turns out I did not need the extra income after all! I could have enjoyed the higher capital gains with no current taxes. Here's another result I did not expect: The dividends from the securities I acquired in these trades represent only about 5% of my current investment income. While Adobe has not paid a dividend since I sold it, Apple and Cintas have grown their dividends nicely. Considering the much higher capital base I would now have if I had kept Apple and Cintas, my overall portfolio income would only have been 0.5% lower despite the lower yields. Keep that in mind when you read the next article promoting high yield investments.

What To Do Now?

This article is not necessarily a recommendation to buy Adobe, Apple, or Cintas, although if I did still own them, I probably would not be selling. General market valuation is about double what it was in 2011 based on P/E. While some of that can be explained by lower interest rates (10-year Treasury), not all of it can. These three winners are rightly valued higher than the market, but I would say they are fairly valued and not bargains at this point. Going forward, their organic growth will almost certainly be lower than it was the last 10 years, but some of that can be made up through acquisitions and buybacks. This requires a bit more watching on the part of the investor to make sure they are done at the right price and without adding excessive debt.

If you look at my actual top 4 winners that I have kept in my portfolio, you will see they have employed these methods in different proportions - Toro (NYSE:TTC) and Thermo Fisher (NYSE:TMO) have made good acquisitions. Home Depot (NYSE:HD) has organically grown sales per square foot and also done a lot of buybacks. Visa (NYSE:V) has grown organically and still has the most runway ahead of it with the secular transition from cash to electronic payments.

I think these 4 or any of the 3 I sold can be a buying opportunity if we get a market pullback even half the size we got in March 2020. Right now, I am keeping my powder dry.

As for potential future multi-baggers, I will have to leave that for another article. Feel free to comment with your ideas. I won't be looking only in cutting-edge tech, though. Any business that makes a product customers need to have, that they buy regularly through a subscription model or regular upgrade cycles, can be a candidate. It doesn't have to be a startup either. A well-established company with a reputation for quality can typically grow its market share further. Don't automatically look down on companies that use acquisitions or buybacks to grow EPS either, as long as they can fund it out of existing free cash flow.

Conclusion

While some allocation to high yield investments can provide a nice foundation for retirement income, too much can be detrimental to your portfolio in the long run. The three multi-baggers I sold last decade to boost my income left my net worth 21% lower today than it would have been. Moreover, the higher capital base from these winners would have provided nearly as much income as I have today despite the lower percentage yield.

Finding 10-baggers is harder today than it was in 2011 due to higher valuations, but the common characteristics of the companies that I discussed should be a starting point for anyone looking for new candidates. Anyone thinking about selling a position to buy a lower-valued or higher-yielding investment should keep these in mind as well.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CSCO, PIMIX, RLJ.PA, T, TMO, TTC, V, HD. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.