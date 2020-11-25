It has not deviated much from the index, but the index itself has not worked out well.

Global X has an interesting set of ETFs. We have found them to be a mixed bag with some big chronic underperformers and others (see here and here) having reasonable merit to justify consideration. Today we look at another offering from this company. The Global X SuperIncome Preferred ETF (SPFF) invests in 50 of the highest-yielding preferred stocks in North America. Now we have seen in the past that Global X has created ETFs to follow indices that don't seem to do a lot of screening. But the first thing we noticed here was that SPFF was actually following an S&P index.

The Fund will invest at least 80% of its total assets in the securities of the Underlying Index and in American Depositary Receipts ("ADRs") and Global Depositary Receipts ("GDRs") based on the securities in the Underlying Index. Moreover, at least 80% of the Fund's total assets will be invested in preferred securities. The Fund may lend securities representing up to one-third of the value of the Fund’s total assets (including the value of the collateral received). The Underlying Index tracks the performance of the highest-yielding preferred securities in the United States and Canada, as determined by Standard & Poor's Financial Services, LLC, a subsidiary of the McGraw-Hill Companies ("S&P"), the provider of the Underlying Index ("Index Provider"). The Underlying Index is comprised of preferred stocks that meet certain criteria relating to size, liquidity, issuer concentration and rating, maturity and other requirements, as determined by the Index Provider. The Underlying Index does not seek to directly reflect the performance of the companies issuing the preferred stock. As of December 31, 2019, the Underlying Index had 46 constituents.

The Fund

The fund was started more than 8 years back and does have a moderately long history. This gives us an opportunity to directly examine its performance. Its overall returns to this point have been rather modest, but it has tracked its benchmark quite closely.

Fees

The fund has lagged its benchmark by about 60 basis points a year. That works out to about what the fund charges in expenses.

Benchmark indices don't have any expenses so in general, investors have to accept underperformance to at least the equivalent of expenses.

Distributions

SPFF started off by paying a strong distribution to its shareholders. In 2013 (the first full year after launch), they paid out over $1.00 in distributions.

Over time this has gradually eroded.

The current run rate is now a shade under 68 cents annually.

This reducing distribution likely came from two causes. The first was due to losses on securities. We can see this in the NAV erosion over time.

Global X funds tend to pay out exactly what they earn and they do this to a fault, so overpayment has likely not been the cause of NAV declines. Instead, losses in securities have driven this lower over time. The other causes has been resetting of floating rate preferred shares to a lower income level. Neither have been pleasant for the original purchasers who are now getting a 4.5% yield on their investment.

Holdings

Financials make up about 70% of all issued preferred shares, so most indices tend to be heavily weighted towards them. That is true whether or not you go down the credit quality chain. SPFF has almost three quarters of its holdings in this sector.

Source: Global X

Investors may be surprised to see information technology as one of the top sectors, but that actually comes from one single holding.

The fund has only 50 odd holdings in general and the top 10 make up about 35% of the fund. As you would expect from a "high-yield " fund, the holdings are very heavily weighted towards non-investment grade.

By comparison, its regular preferred share ETF, the Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (PFFD), which tracks the overall preferred share index, has a much stronger credit quality setup.

Source: Global X-PFFD Holdings

Duration Risk

Preferred shares have significant duration and interest rate risk. This is mainly due to the fact that companies cannot generally be forced to redeem these securities. SPFF does do a good job of negating or at least lowering this risk. The fund has about half of its securities in the fixed-to-float/variable category.

Source: Global X

This means that the fund will deal with rising interest rates rather well. It also means that over time, if interest rates remain low, its distributions will likely decline even more. This will happen as more preferred share securities reset to a lower payout.

Leverage

SPFF uses no leverage, so the 6% of approximate yield is all internally generated. This decreases risks in big selloffs where leverage can cut rather brutally. Investors wanting leverage, should look at funds like Nuveen Preferred and Income Securities Fund (JPS), which we covered recently.

Conclusion

The fund is following a better benchmark than what we have seen other Global X funds do. The fees are reasonable and the fund does not use leverage. Its tracking has been about what you would expect from a fund with this level of expenses. It also has less duration risk than other funds. But its performance has come up quite short. While PFFD has not been around for a long time, it has beaten SPFF solidly during that time frame.

Note that these are both non-leveraged funds and PFFD was beating SPFF even before the pandemic-induced nausea. JPS, which does use leverage, and active management we might add, has totally demolished SPFF's returns.

So SPFF sits in an odd category where it appears safer, as it does not use leverage. But its returns have been on the low side since inception. The fund can be a good addition for those that don't want leverage and think that the higher-yielding preferred shares are currently undervalued. We still like PFFD over this one.

