With the holiday season upon us, it's time to take a look at some of the finest wines and spirits on offer. Louis Vuitton Moët Hennessy (OTCPK:LVMHF, OTCPK:LVMUY), the French luxury goods conglomerate, stands out from its peers including its rival Kering (OTCPK:PPRUF, OTCPK:PPRUY) thanks to its world-class Wines & Spirits division.

The division is the second-largest contributor to LVMH's results, due to the extremely high margins of prestigious brands such as Hennessy, Dom Pérignon and, of course, Moët & Chandon. LVMH continues to pursue both organic and external growth in the sector. Diageo (DEO, OTCPK:DGEAF) also benefits, thanks to its 34% interest in the Moët Hennessy JV.

LVMH's sales of wines & spirits have recovered to a large extent from the disruption caused by COVID-19, with off-trade sales compensating for the reduced on-premise consumption. With the Fashion & Leather Goods division also showing its resilience, the LVMH's stock has reached new all-time highs, and looks fairly valued at this point in time.

Glenmorangie © LVMH/Havas. Source: LVMH website

A Tour Of The Estate

LVMH's portfolio comprises 26 Houses, including many iconic names. For reporting purposes, the company breaks down its brands into two segments: Champagne & Wines, and Cognac & Spirits. In this section, we will only provide a helicopter view, but LVMH's website has detailed information on each House for those who want to dig deeper.

Champagne & Wines

LVMH has a significant presence in the Champagne region of France, home to the famous Champagne brands Dom Pérignon, Moët & Chandon, Veuve Clicquot, Ruinart, Krug, Mercier. These Houses have stood the test of time, with Dom Pérignon's history going back to 1668, and Moêt & Chandon to 1743.

The Abbey of Hautvillers, Dom Pérignon Champagne's historic birthplace. Source: LVMH's website

In the 1950s, Moêt & Chandon's management saw the potential of wine-growing regions outside France and decided to create a number of estates abroad under the brand Chandon, to produce premium sparkling wines. The first one was Chandon Argentina, in 1959, followed by Chandon California and Chandon Brazil in 1973, and Chandon Australia in 1986. Chandon California is located in Yountville, in the Napa Valley, and uses three grape varieties: chardonnay, pinot noir and pinot meunier, coming from vineyards in Mount Veeder, Yountville and Carneros. In addition to sparkling wine based on the same know-how as Champagne, the estate also produces still wine. In recent years, Chandon's international expansion has continued with LVMH establishing estates China (2013) and India (2014).

The portfolio also offers some prestigious non-sparkling wines, including Clos des Lambrays in Burgundy (dating back to 1365), and a couple of exclusive Bordeaux wines: Château d'Yquem, a sweet wine from the Sauternes terroir (and a favorite of Thomas Jefferson and George Washington), and Château Cheval Blanc, the prestigious Saint Emilion grand cru.

Château d'Yquem. Source: LVMH's website

As with sparkling wines, LVMH has leveraged its expertise to create international subsidiaries, such as the Cheval des Andes estate in Luján de Cuyo, north of Mendoza, Argentina, which has been supported since 1999 by the teams of Cheval Blanc. LVMH also owns the beautiful Newton Vineyard, on the slopes of Spring Mountain in Napa Valley (the estate has recently been damaged, unfortunately, by the California wildfires).

The Newton Vineyard, Napa Valley. Source: LVMH's website

Other international estates include Terrazas de Los Andes in Argentina, Bodega Numanthia in Spain, Cape Mentelle in Australia, Cloudy Bay in New Zealand, and, since 2013, the Ao Yun estate in China's Yunnan.

Interestingly, in 2019, LVMH acquired two French estates renowned for their rosé wines: Château d'Esclans and Château du Galoupet, to complement their portfolio of red and white wines. Though rosé doesn't command the same kind of prices as the premium red or white wines, LVMH feels that its brand and expertise can enhance these estates' reputation. This move also shows that the company intends to keep growing its wine segment through acquisitions.

Cognac & Spirits

The crown jewel in LVMH's portfolio is the iconic Cognac brand Hennessy, founded in 1765 and sold in over 160 countries. Hennessy is the largest brand of the "big four" Cognac houses, which together control about 90% of Cognac production. The other three leading brands are Rémy Martin, owned by Rémy Cointreau (OTCPK:REMYF), Martell, property of Pernod Ricard (OTCPK:PDRDF), and Courvoisier, owned by Beam Suntory (OTCPK:STBFF, OTCPK:STBFY).

Source: LVMH's website

Hennessy has performed extremely well in recent years, with its market share exceeding 50% globally in 2019, with an impressive 67% in the U.S.:

Source: LVMH's reference document

There is still room for growth, with Cognac particularly popular in emerging markets, not only in the key Asian market, but also in African countries and the Caribbean:

The Maison crossed the threshold of 8 million cases and continued to extend its lead in emerging markets (Africa and the Caribbean) thanks to the increase in its flagship V.S, V.S.O.P and X.O qualities. This solid performance added to its successful track record in recent years, in particular 2018, when Hennessy became the world's leading premium spirits brand by value, in addition to its longstanding title as the world leader in cognac. Source: LVMH's annual report

Other premium spirits owned by LVMH include the Scotch whiskies Ardbeg (the peaty, smoky single malt whisky from the Isle of Islay), and Glenmorangie, further north, in the Highlands. Bourbon whiskey is also represented, thanks to the Woodinville craft whiskey created in 2010, which was named "Best Straight Bourbon Whiskey of 2020" at the San Francisco World Spirits Competition.

Source: LVMH website

When it comes to Vodka, Belvedere is the brand owned by the French conglomerate, since 1993. LVMH has also identified Tequila as a growth avenue, with the creation of Volcan de mi Tierra, in 2017, using blue agave grown in the Jalisco volcanic region, Mexico.

© Volcan de mi Tierra. Source: LVMH website

In terms of sales volumes, Hennessy is the main contributor, selling more bottles than the Champagne houses put together:

Source: LVMH's financial indicators

LVMH's wines and spirits are popular in all geographies, but the U.S. and Asia stand out:

2019 sales breakdown. Source: LVMH's financial indicators

Moët Hennessy JV With Diageo

It's worth noting that Diageo, the spirits and beer giant, owns a 34% stake in Moët Hennessy SAS and Moët Hennessy International SAS ("Moët Hennessy" in the chart below), the companies that control most of LVMH's brands. In fact, the JVs hold the LVMH group's investments in the Wines and Spirits businesses, with the exception of the equity investments in Château d'Yquem, Château Cheval Blanc, Clos des Lambrays and Colgin Cellars, and excluding certain champagne vineyards (source: annual report).

Source: LVMH's reference document

The cooperation between the two groups dates back to 1987, and the JV arrangement was made in 1994. Importantly, Diageo was granted a put option which gives the British company the possibility to sell its stake to LVMH at any time:

LVMH agreed to repurchase Diageo's 34% interest in Moët Hennessy SAS and Moët Hennessy International SAS, with six months' notice, for an amount equal to 80% of its market value at the exercise date of the commitment (source: LVMH's annual report)

As per the agreement, the fair market value would be mutually agreed or, if the two parties fail to reach an agreement, determined by independent advisors. In truth, Diageo is unlikely to exercise this put option, all the more so if there is a discount to fair market value. Diageo benefits from the excellent profitability of the division and from its fat dividends, even if there is a dispute regarding the 2020 payout.

High Profitability Of The Wine & Spirits Division

The COVID-19 disruption, of course, has weighed on the sales of the Wines & Spirits division in 2020. However, in Q3 '20, sales saw only a 3% decline from the prior year, with China getting back to normal and off-trade sales (retail outlets) offsetting on-premise consumption. Wines & Spirits has been one of the most resilient segments of LVMH:

Source: company's Q3 revenue press release

The high margins of the division enabled it to remain profitable in H1 despite the adverse conditions:

Source: LVMH's half-year report

In FY 2019, Cognac and Spirits accounted for 55% of the division's revenue, with Champagne and Wines representing 45%. The revenue split is heavily skewed towards Cognac at the half-year mark, with Champagne sales catching up in H2 during the holiday season.

Source: LVMH's half-year report

What makes the division so valuable is its very high profitability. Operating margins for Wines and Spirits are seen to reach 31% (1,729m in profits from recurring operations / 5,576m in sales) for FY 2019. This is the same kind of margins achieved by Louis Vuitton in the Fashion and Leather Goods, margins that are well in excess of the group's other divisions:

Source: LVMH's annual report

In the years preceding 2020, Wines & Spirits showed steady growth, which is expected to resume once COVID-19 headwinds abate:

Source: LVMH's financial indicators

Valuation: Wines & Spirits

Ideally, the best way to value the division would be a sum-of-the-parts valuation taking into account each House, but LVMH doesn't give access to that level of detail. Any attempt here can only be a guesstimate, but a possibility would be to look at the multiples of alcoholic beverage multinationals such as Diageo, Remy Cointreau, Pernod Ricard, Brown-Forman (BF.A, BF.B).

Diageo Remy Cointreau Pernod Brown-Forman P/E (5-year average) 22 41 33 31

Source: Seeking Alpha valuation metrics

Of course, each company is different, with Remy Cointreau, for instance, growing at a faster rate. Diageo, Pernod, Brown-Forman also include some less exclusive brands. All in all, it looks like a multiple of 35 would make sense for LVMH's Wines & Spirits division.

From the 2019 annual report, we know that Diageo's 34% share of earnings from the Moët Hennessy JV was €366m, implying earnings of €1,076m for the division as a whole, of which €710m for LVMH's 66% stake. A P/E multiple of 35 would value the JV at €37 billion, with LVMH's share being €24bn, and Diageo's €13bn. LVMH's Wine & Spirits division would actually be worth more than this, thanks to the few Houses held outside the JV.

We can also take a look at the fair market value that LVMH calculates for the JV, due to the put option granted to Diageo (which can sell its 34% stake at 80% of fair market value, as discussed above). The amount is booked as Share purchase commitments. The total amount of such commitments is 25,554 million euros as per LVMH's half-year report, but includes USD16.2bn (€13.6bn) related to the Tiffany (TIF) acquisition, and a few minor commitments. We can assume that Diageo's 34% is therefore valued around €11bn at 80% of fair market value, i.e. €13.8bn at 100% of fair market value. LVMH's stake would therefore be worth about €27bn.

Again, this is just a back-of-the-envelope calculation, based on very limited information, and it excludes the few Houses held outside the JV. But one thing is for sure: the world-class Wines & Spirits division represents tremendous value for LVMH.

Conclusion: LVMH's Valuation As A Whole

The shares of LVMH have just made new all-time highs:

Data by YCharts

The stock currently trades at 34x its 2019 earnings (and 59x its estimated 2020 earnings, but these are of course distorted by COVID-19). This is consistent with the multiple we've used for the Moët & Hennessy JV. Following the run-up, the upside potential looks limited in the short term.

LVMH has time on its side, though, and the French conglomerate has shown its ability to grow across all the main segments of the luxury market: wines & spirits, fashion/leather goods, perfumes/cosmetics, watches and of course jewelry, as illustrated by the recent acquisition of Tiffany. This growth should support the continuation of the company's stellar performance.

Disclosure: I am/we are long DEO. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The opinions and views expressed in this article are for information purposes only and should not be used or construed as an offer to sell, a solicitation of an offer to buy, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any security, investment strategy or market sector.