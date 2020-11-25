Introduction and Investment Thesis

Host Hotels & Resorts (HST) is a hotel REIT with a portfolio of over 80 hotels containing around 46,500 rooms located primarily located in the United States. These hotels fall largely in the luxury and upscale categories and consist of brands such as Westin, Ritz-Carlton, and Hilton. Given that most of these properties contain strong amenities, only 63% of the revenues in 2019 came from room sales. The balance came from a variety of other sources including meetings, restaurants, spas etc. This helps greatly diversify the company's revenue streams and helps the company manage through seasonal softness in various categories.

Unsurprisingly, the company has been hit hard by COVID as seen in the stock's price chart below. This was largely due to stay at home orders and the population's concern around infections reducing both the volume and frequency of travel.

Data by YCharts

The financial results for Q3 illustrate this difficult situation clearly. On the revenue line, the company reported revenues of $198 million in Q3 2020 compared to $1.2 billion in Q3 2019 or a nearly 84% drop with little intra-quarter improvement. This is despite a number of states loosening stay at home restrictions and overall travel volumes beginning to recover. I believe this demonstrates the significant headwinds the COVID pandemic still bears on this company. From a profitability perspective, it is a similar issue. Due to topline softness, the company swung to a negative EBITDAre loss vs the positive $316 million EBITDAre mark for the same period last year.

Ultimately, the stock will move based on vaccine and social distancing news. The recent positive vaccine results is a definite positive for the group and we saw a slight price bump in recent weeks. However, we are right on the cusp of a 2nd COVID wave which will likely cause another wide spread shutdown. Additionally, although the vaccine on the surface seems to work, it is still up in the air what the level of uptake of the vaccine will be. This is particularly so given that the side effect profile of the vaccine can be quite severe. Unless we see material uptake (>75% of the population), it is likely that we will still have rolling COVID waves throughout the country that will be negative for a recovery in travel. Thus, the timing of a recovery is still highly uncertain and I remain on the sidelines for this reason.

Risks

The biggest risk for the company is COVID. The company is highly dependent on both leisure and business travel picking back up. However, with the 2nd pandemic wave currently occurring, it is still unclear when that will truly begin. There is some good news on the vaccine front. If adoption of the vaccine turns out to be high and people get comfortable traveling again, a resurgence in bookings will likely be on the horizon.

A secondary risk is the company's swing from profitability to a net cash burn of nearly $267 million, which may necessitate a dilutive equity raise. However, this is a remote possibility given that the company's cash balance remains strong at $2.4B. The company's debt balance is high at around $5.6 billion but there are no maturities until 2023. Given that in all likelihood volumes will recover by then, I still view this as a relatively minor concern.

Conclusion

From a valuation perspective, the company is trading quite high on a EV/sales perspective (usually valued on a EBITDA multiple) on a historical basis. This indicates to me that quite a bit of a recovery is already priced in. Given the uncertainty around the duration and impact of the COVID pandemic, I believe it is best to remain on the sidelines at this point.

Data by YCharts

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.