With The Markets At Historic Highs, How Much Should I Be Saving For Retirement?

Here is a free spreadsheet tool to help you decide how much you should save to reach your retirement goals.

Six basic factors determine how much you need to save in order to retire.

How much should I save and invest for retirement, for how long, and when should I start? Those fundamental questions (I think THE fundamental questions in personal finance) depend on six factors:

how much do you already have? what dollar amount do you plan to withdraw each year in retirement? what percent of your portfolio do you plan to withdraw in retirement? when would you like to retire? how much are you comfortable saving? how much confidence do you need that you'll reach your portfolio goal by the time you retire?

Those are six completely idiosyncratic moving pieces, so no wonder all the rules of thumb left the back of the envelope to spread themselves all over the map.

Fortunately, with the help of 149 years' worth of data pulled from Professor Robert Shiller's homepage and incorporated into an iterative spreadsheet, you can now answer your own question based on what would have actually worked throughout market history. Click the link to a free spreadsheet, make a copy for yourself, and then, you can input whatever variables you desire. It may help to open your copy of the spreadsheet as you read this article, in fact.

How To Use The Spreadsheet

Input your salary, the amount you wish to withdraw each year in retirement, the percentage of your portfolio you plan to withdraw, the number of years till you retire, your current net worth, and the amount you feel comfortable saving each year. In this example, I assume I earn $40,000 per year and plan to retire in 20 years. I expect that social security payments alone will not be sufficient to fund my retirement, so I'd like to withdraw $10,500 a year in savings after I retire. I'm willing to withdraw up to 5% per year from my portfolio once I retire, so the spreadsheet calculates that I should set a retirement portfolio goal of $205,000. And I've already started saving and investing and currently have built a $5,000 portfolio. I think I would be comfortable saving $6,000 per year, but maybe would up that amount if I thought it worthwhile to do so.

(Source: Google Sheets based on market data from Professor Robert Shiller of the Yale School of Management.)

Now, For the Fun Part!

For each and every month, from January 1871 to January 2015, I calculated the rate of return on the stock market over a five, 10, 15 and 20-year holding period (including the average dividends paid over each such holding period) and then calculated the average. All figures are inflation adjusted. Why did I use the average rate of return based on those four holding periods? To smooth out the impact different holding periods have on your returns.

The spreadsheet then takes those rates of return for each and every month from January 1871 to January 2015 and calculates the future value of annual investments equal to your savings goal over the number of years that you input as your retirement date. It's basically saying "if I had started to save and invest on XYZ month of XYZ year, would I have hit my retirement savings goal as of my projected retirement date?" The spreadsheet then adds up all the months where the answer to that question is "yes" and shows you what percent of the time your savings plan would have worked. Using the numbers I picked for my example, I see that 68.21% of the time throughout history, saving $6,000 per year for 20 years would have produced a portfolio at least as large as my $190,000 target.

In fact, in this example, I can see that, on average, my $6,000 savings would leave me with a portfolio of $305,687. But averages don't tell me about the likelihood that I'll actually hit that average as opposed to some other number.

That's why the spreadsheet goes a step further and calculates the standard deviation of all the future values of my $6,000 annual investments over 20 years. It shows me that, if I want to be 95% certain that my savings target will hit my retirement portfolio goal, I need to save $10,869 per year. About 27.17% of my $40,000 salary in this example.

I can play around with the number of years I want to work, the amount of savings I think I could put, the amount I plan to withdraw, the percentage I want to withdraw and decide on a savings plan that satisfies my personal confidence level.

How does the spreadsheet work with your savings and retirement goals?

Some Thoughts On The Historical Data and How It Fits In With Today's Environment...

After you play with this spreadsheet for a while, you may start to share the conclusion I reached: the results can be quite sobering (which is a shame because I had been enjoying a glorious Makers' Mark Manhattan that this spreadsheet completely ruined). It struck me that the so-called "extreme savers" out there are anything but "extreme". What they are is informed.

So, a few thoughts on the topic of saving for retirement.

First, the spreadsheet does not take salary raises into account. Everything in the sheet is inflation adjusted, but working in a field where you get paid for seniority and experience will make a vast difference to your savings outcome.

Second, do not indulge in lifestyle creep. Skip that new BMW and prioritize saving and investing until you already have, or are close to having, enough to retire. Some people will say "oh, but I don't want to deprive myself and live a Spartan existence for the next 20 years." To be perfectly blunt, that's the difference between people who have the drive to become financially independent and people who don't. Speaking from personal experience, owning more stuff never made me much happier - or at least not for long. Owning my time and my freedom does make me happier. Every moment of every single day.

Third, start early. The difference between a 10-year retirement horizon and a 30-year retirement horizon has shocking and profound consequences to your required savings rate.

Fourth, marry the right person. Find a husband, wife or domestic partner who shares your financial goals and then work together as a team. For example, only spend one person's salary and invest the other person's salary. That can shave years off your joint retirement dates.

Fifth, give serious thought to geographical arbitrage. There are plenty of parts of the world with far more reasonable costs of living than some parts of the United States. Earning and saving in a high salary jurisdiction and spending in a low cost jurisdiction can shave years or even decades off your future retirement date.

Six, if you are young, consider a career in an industry that still offers pensions (which at this point mainly means careers in the public sector).

Seventh, don't forget to consider other investments besides equities.

Eighth, acquire passive income sources as early and often as possible. Salaries rarely grow at an exponential rate, whereas you shall benefit from exponential income growth if you use rental income to buy more rental properties or use dividend income to buy more dividend paying stocks. What you want is a savings "team" consisting of you, a like-minded spouse or domestic partner, and an ever-expanding pool of income producing assets.

And now, the most important observation of all...

Ninth... let me stop here and ask you a question. Do you think that you should hold off investing for your retirement now that the Dow Jones just crossed 30,000? To see what history tells us about the importance of timing the stock market, let's look at what you might think was the worst case scenario for investors: you start saving and investing for your retirement in October 1929.

The market will fall by 90% over the next couple of years, and your investment timing quite simply could not have been worse. What's the impact on achieving your retirement goals?

The answer will shock you.

Virtually None!

Here is a problem with the spreadsheet: it works based on average returns over set periods of time, which means it fails to account for market volatility during those periods. When it comes to saving and investing repetitiously, market crashes do not hurt investors. Precisely contrary to popular belief, market crashes are VERY GOOD NEWS for savers and investors because, as the price for the market drops, the investor gets progressively better and better prices on their monthly investments.

This isn't just some kooky philosophy. This is based on actual history. I created a second spreadsheet using the same assumptions as my earlier example. It shows how many shares of the S&P 500 an investor like me could have bought using $500 monthly investments each month and also reinvesting dividends. You can see that I start out with a $5,500 portfolio that October as I invest my first $500 and the dividends I collected that month.

Skim down the spreadsheet and you will see that as the market crashes and crashes, my portfolio slowly climbs, dips and hovers as I buy more and more shares. By June of 1932, I have built a portfolio of $8,665, so my progress towards retirement has been a bit slow.

Not for long.

By January of 1946, my portfolio actually exceeds my goal and clocks in at $211,156. I can retire 3 years ahead of schedule!

Alas, those three years usher in a bear market that will take my portfolio value down by $50,000, and once I hit my 20-year mark in October of 1949, my portfolio is worth $198,775. I need to work two extra months to hit my $205,000 retirement goal, and from that point onwards, my portfolio shall never once again dip below $205,000... even if I don't save another penny (besides the dividends I reinvest). Surprising, isn't it?

The worst crash in market history had barely any impact on my retirement and savings goals.

Hey! Now, do you want to be really surprised??? What about an investor who starts saving and investing in 1995, on the cusp of the great bull market? How long before their $500 per month investments add up to $205,000?

According to the spreadsheet, that investor would clear $205,000 in 19 years. The difference between starting an investment career on the cusp of a historic bull market in 1995 versus a historic crash in 1929 is virtually negligible in terms of how long it would take to grow a $205,000 portfolio from $5,000 with monthly investments of $500.

This is a surprising result because, if you're like me, you'd have expected that it would be far better to start investing in 1995 rather than 1929, but the data don't support that expectation. My conclusion? Market timing makes no difference to investors who steadily save and invest over long periods of time. Even if you were certain that the market would crash tomorrow, that knowledge would give you no reason to avoid investing today provided that your plan is to keep investing regularly each month for the long term.

I encourage you to play with the 1929 chart for yourself and see if you share my conclusions, and then feel free to leave comments below!

Disclosure: I am/we are long T, MO. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This is not investment or retirement advice and I am not a financial advisor. I cannot guarantee the accuracy of the calculations used in this spreadsheet, or the factual accuracy of the data the spreadsheet uses. This article, and the spreadsheet tool, are for entertainment purposes only.