Back in September, I wrote an article on the ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (IPAY) as a core ETF I hold to benefit from the growing digital payments industry. The main thesis I brought was that the digital payments industry was already growing prior to the COVID-19 pandemic and is being further catalyzed by the pandemic itself.

However, the pandemic also brings quite a bit of challenges to the industry and limits the upside growth available should it continue to ravage the health of the population and the economy. This was the risk factor I discussed briefly. With recent vaccine news being fairly positive, a lot of the uncertainty and risk surrounding the pandemic is alleviated, which makes the digital payments industry and IPAY also a de-risked recovery play.

Vaccine Hopes Rise All Tides

November has been a great month for vaccine news. Early November, Pfizer announced a 90+% effective vaccine, followed by Moderna announcing a 94.5% effective vaccine, and AstraZeneca announcing a 70% average effectiveness vaccine. This greatly reduces the long-term risk to the economy as now we have multiple viable paths forward to ending the pandemic. There certainly are more hurdles to clear, such as regulatory approval, distribution, and public perceptions of safety, but this was the largest hurdle to cross as there has never been a successful coronavirus vaccine created in history and it was uncertain if there ever would be.

Looking at IPAY and also some of its top holdings, American Express (AXP), Visa (V), and Mastercard (MA) immediately shot up on the initial news from Pfizer on November 9th and have continued riding momentum upwards following Moderna and AstraZeneca's announcements. PayPal (PYPL) and Square (SQ), initially fell but have since recovered and are trending upwards.

Data by YCharts

It may seem odd at first that an ETF that focuses on holdings in an industry that is thriving in the pandemic is jumping due to positive vaccine news. I believe there are two major reasons to explain this.

Non-Digital Payments Is Still A Source Of Revenue

While the digital payment industry is certainly growing and accelerated by the pandemic, as I wrote in my prior article, the truth is that at the moment in 2020, non-digital payments are still dominant in the economy. If you proxy digital payments as "card not present" transactions, while digital payments have grown 10x faster than card payments in 2020, 73% of debit transactions are still done by cards present.

This means a lot of in-person transactions in places that use non-digital payments that are being hampered by the pandemic such as entertainment, retail, and hospitality are still down significantly. Some of IPAY's top holdings like V, MA, and AXP built their business around the facilitation of those transactions. AXP is the most exposed as its target customer base is business travel and hospitality, an industry that may never recover to previous levels. For SQ, even with the massive growth of its P2P digital payment CashApp, its seller ecosystem revenue (small business POS) accounts for nearly half of their revenues.

As I wrote in my prior article, the second quarter for these companies were extremely painful for their non-digital segments. Transaction volumes fell significantly overall as record growth in e-commerce transactions was not enough to make up for the decline elsewhere. With hope that those transactions will start to return as the pandemic is controlled, it explains the rise in their prices. The most prominent movement by AXP is due to its heavy reliance on business travel, which has been one of the most beaten-down industries in the pandemic.

In contrast, PYPL, which focuses almost entirely on digital payments for online merchants and P2P digital transactions, had record growth in its second quarter. Since investors were not concerned about the pandemic effects on PayPal, this vaccine news actually made PYPL dip and has traded about flat since.

A Pandemic Recovery Is Necessary To Unlock The Full Potential Of Digital Payments Growth

An economic contraction and a pandemic that prevents safe societal participation is going to cut down on overall transaction volume regardless of digital or non-digital methods of payments. With the unemployment rate still elevated and no signs of another stimulus package, the growth of digital payments will be limited without willingness from the consumer base to spend generally.

Source: FRED Economic Data

Additionally, even with sufficient purchasing power from the consumer, there are many avenues for digital payments to make an impact that are blocked from growing due to the pandemic. Think about all of the activities in pandemic-devastated industries such as retail, hospitality, and entertainment that are moving towards using mobile apps and digital payment options to pay ahead of time and skip the line.

Once the pandemic is controlled, market opportunities for companies in IPAY such as paying for concert tickets online, reserving tickets for a movie, and paying for flights online will return. More group activities where many people from different households gather such as a dinner event or party will return to prior levels. Facebook Marketplace-like transactions will return to prior levels. This will create even more demand for PYPL and SQ's P2P products.

The digital payments industry makes its revenue from taking a cut of every transaction. It is simply not possible to realize the full potential of the advancements in digital payments technology without the maximum amount of transaction volumes being utilized in the broader economy. Therefore, I see the recovery from the pandemic multiplying the impact of technology investments in digital payments and thus multiplying the return of IPAY.

Remaining Risks/Catalysts

There are some remaining risks/catalysts that remain even after the vaccine announcements. A positive resolution would likely continue to boost IPAY due to eliminating uncertainty while a negative surprise result could cause short-term volatility in IPAY. An investor in IPAY should keep close attention to these factors.

Regulatory approval of vaccines Distribution challenges Public perception of vaccine safety and willingness to take vaccine Restriction loosening based on actual declines in cases in the general population

Conclusion

With the recent explosion of positive vaccine news, investors are scrambling to find more good recovery stocks. I believe that IPAY is a great recovery option that benefits from the pandemic recovery while still containing great growth prospects catalyzed by the start of the pandemic.

Other recovery industries such as airlines, retail, entertainment, and hospitality lack a safety bed to fall back on should the recovery stall. These industries also did not have great growth prospects even prior to the pandemic. I will be continuing to add to my long position in IPAY.

Disclosure: I am/we are long IPAY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am not a financial advisor. All recommendations here are purely my own opinion and is intended for a general audience. Please perform your own due diligence and research for your specific financial circumstances before making an investment decision.