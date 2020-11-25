Prepared by Stephanie, Analyst at BAD BEAT Investing

Over the last month we have been providing a large number of key metric reviews in the financial sector. As we have seen sector-wide, low interest rates have weighed on earnings power, and downward pressure on bond yields have kept these stocks down for months. However, in just the last week, bond yields are moving higher and the outlook for banks has improved. This comes on the widespread news of vaccine progress, and hope for a 'normal' world to return post-COVID in 2021. One name we discussed with a few members over at BAD BEAT Investing this week in chat was a fairly undercovered banking company, Atlantic Union Bankshares (AUB). In this column, we review the critical metrics you should be aware of and discuss why we see the stock as a buy sub-$30.

Headline performance

Movement in loans and the volume of on hand deposits, as well as crimped margins led to the bank seeing revenues fall from last year. In Q3, the company reported a top line that fell single-digits from a year ago, but exceeded expectations. With the present quarter's revenues of $171.8 million, Atlantic Union Bankshares saw a 7.0% decrease in this metric year-over-year. But we have to understand these results in context.

We want to remind you that our reviews of the key metrics of many other regional banks revealed that performance has been mixed in the sector. Many banks have seen flat to down revenues versus last year, while others saw increases. Overall, this was a decent result, all things considered. As we move down the lines of performance, the bank is in good condition in our estimation. Given the difficulty of handicapping where results would land, we think this was pretty strong.

This decrease in revenues year-over-year was offset by the fact that there was significant improvement in loss provisions this quarter. However, net interest margin was pressured given the situation with rates, however total interest income rose. Interest income increased to $137.8 million for Q3 2020 versus $136.6 million last year, primarily due to higher interest income generated from higher average loan volumes and partially offset by the impact of lower interest rates and margins.

Overall, Atlantic reported net income of $58.3 million for the quarter compared to net income of $53.2 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2019, and up dramatically from Q2 2020's $30.7 million. On a per share basis, this was $0.74 this quarter, up from $0.65 last year.

However, better days are ahead with the prospects of a reopened economy in 2021 and COVID-19 being behind us. Atlantic continued to show growth in loans and deposits.

Loans and deposits grow

Whenever we discuss a bank of any size, we talk about the importance of growth in loans and deposits. Such growth is critical for any bank, small or large. We are pleased with loan growth from last year and sequentially.,

At September 30, 2020, loans held were $14.4 billion, an increase of $74.6 million, or 2.1%, from June 30, 2020, while average loans increased $401.0 million, or 11.4%, from the prior quarter. Take a look at the loan portfolio:

Source: Q3 slides

A glimpse at the lending activity is important to understand if the bank is at risk of seeing loans default. There is hotel exposure, and some retail to be concerned with, as part of its significant commercial real estate exposure (29%). While these loans were considered to be at heavy risk in the spring, as we approach winter, the outlook has improved significantly. Per management on the call, occupancy rates generally improved in August from July. Looking at September data, Northern Virginia, Charlottesville and Harrisonburg where there is exposure saw occupancy rates remain steady or improve from August, whereas the rest of the footprint saw some degree of decline. On final note is the restaurant loan balance is $223 million or 1.7% of total loans but it's 85% secured by real estate collateral.

What about deposits? Well, we saw a small sequential decline but a big year-over-year bump. At September 30, 2020, total deposits were $15.6 billion, a slight decrease of $29.0 million, or approximately 0.7% from Q2 2020,. We also saw average deposits increase $620.1 million, or 16.5%. Further, deposits increased $2.5 billion, or 19.4% from September 30, 2019, while quarterly average deposits increased $2.8 billion, or 21.6% from the prior year.

Overall, the bank had solid growth on these metrics. Looking ahead, we foresee the mortgage market continuing to be strong. The real estate market is strong, and forecasts for future growth are positive, though may moderate to some degree. With the general view that unemployment will continue to come down in 2021, those taking loans should have a better ability to make payments. With seeing these trends we have to question asset quality.

A look at asset quality

Without question, we love to see loan growth. But as we have seen with so many other banks, the quality of assets matters. We saw mostly strong trends in asset quality metrics for Atlantic Union Bankshares, and this is quite bullish. One metric that really hurt banks and their earnings power this year was massive provisions for loan losses. Some banks have seen huge improvements on this front and Atlantic was one of them. Why? Well loan loss provisions were increased during the pandemic for fear that borrowers would be unable to pay, and many loans would be put into deferment, forebearance, or written off entirely. The situation has improved as the economy has begun to rebound. We foresee this improving in 2021 as well.

The provision for credit losses for the third quarter of 2020 was $6.6 million, a decrease of $27.6 million compared to the previous quarter and a decrease of $2.5 million compared to the same quarter in 2019. That is a great trend. Many banks were registering higher provisions versus last year.

Net charge-offs were $1.4 million, or just 0.04% of total average loans on an annualized basis, compared to $3.3 million, or 0.09%, for the second quarter of 2020, and $7.7 million, or 0.25%, for the third quarter last year. That is very bullish, as metrics are improving.

At September 30, 2020, the allowance for credit losses overall was a slight negative. They were $186.1 million and included an allowance for loan and lease losses of $174.1 million and a reserve for unfunded commitments of $12.0 million. This figure increased $5.1 million from Q2 2020, primarily due to the continued economic uncertainty related to COVID-19. As a percentage of the total loan portfolio, the allowance was 1.21% at September 30, 2020 up from 1.19% at June 30, 2020.

All things considered this was a touch mixed, but positive. The bank is moving mostly in the right direction. As we move forward into 2021, we continue to see improvement in the amounts of credit loss allowances as the economy improves. Unless the fiscal situation of the economy reverses severely, due to COVID-19 or another unforeseen economic disaster, it is likely that asset quality continues to improve. The one area of concern for the portfolio is exposure to hotels. Hotel exposure is is concern because around half of that portfolio was modified at the end of the last quarter., though we also expect to see improvement significantly each quarter in this aspect. While hotels will likely need to continue payment deferrals as the travel industry is still suffering from COVID-19 pressures, by all accounts it is expected the industry improves moving forward and that risk should be reduced, though it may be years before we are at pre-COVID travel levels.

Shares are slightly expensive after the recent run-up however.

A few valuation points

Shares are a touch expensive in our opinion, but if you see growth for banks as likely, the price is right. Shares under $30 are a buy. Book value was $31.86 at the end of Q3, up from $31.32 to start Q3. Thus under $30 would be a 6% discount roughly. On a tangible basis, shares are pricey, but very few banks trade below tangible book or even near it. Tangible book was $19.13, up from $18.54 a year ago. Shares are at a premium here, particularly after the recent spike, but with the runway ahead of a better economy and consumer in 2021 and beyond, we think you can buy with confidence. Past valuations are informative, but it matters where the company is going.

Earnings are expected to increase nearly 20% next year.

Source: Seeking Alpha

The earnings increases help make a buy here more attractive. As we expect the portfolio to improve moving forward, it is likely that we see sizable book value expansion going forward. As noted in the conference call, Q+A, branch closures, should help reduce operating expenses, boosting earnings as well.

We also saw significant boosts to the return on assets and equity in the quarter. As we look ahead we expect normalization in the economy to help drive these metrics to be in line with historic performance in the single digits, and low double-digits, respectively.

Source: Q3 slides

Finally, take note of the efficiency ratio, a measure of the banks ability to generate return on their dollars invested. The bank saw a massive improvement relative to Q2, and in line with expectations for improvement, we will closely be watching this metric in 2021. We are targeting the textbook 50% as ideal here.

Take home

Atlantic Union's earnings continue to be strong, and despite reduced earnings power recently thanks to rates, the decline in loan loss provisions helped boost earnings. The outlook for banks has improved. The stock has started to perk up, but is not egregiously valued especially with the improvements we expect next year. We think that if this stock retracts below $30, you can buy, as shares will yield 3.5%, providing some income as we wait for the run higher.

