EWZ is the ETN that moves higher and lower with the Brazilian stock market.

A commodity bull market would help Brazil- The action from 2008-2011 could be a model for the coming years.

Brazil suffers from the global pandemic- A change in government could be on the horizon.

Brazil is South America’s most populous nation and leading economy. Over 212.5 million Brazilian’s inhabit the country, making it seventh worldwide, just behind Nigeria and ahead of Bangladesh. 2.76% of the people on our planet live in Brazil.

Scandal has plagued Brazil’s economy for decades, but the country is rich in natural resources. The climate and accessible water make Brazil a leading agricultural producer and supplier to the world. Since Brazil is south of the equator, its crop year is opposite to producing countries in the northern hemisphere.

Brazil’s President, Jair Bolsonaro, won on a nationalist platform just after the US elected Donald Trump its forty-fifth President. Both the US and Brazilian Presidents have challenged many other nations worldwide when it comes to climate change issues. The US and Brazilian leaders stoked nationalist sentiment to gain power.

With President-elect Joe Biden taking over on January 20, the two countries’ relations could become rocky. Brazil’s current economic conditions could mean that different leadership is on the horizon when Brazilians go to the polls on October 2, 2022. The iShares MSCI Brazil ETF holds shares in the leading Brazilian companies. The exchange rate between the Brazilian real and the US dollar is likely to reflect commodity prices over the coming months and years.

I am bullish on the prospects for investments in Brazil as its economy has vast natural resources and agricultural production that underpin its financial futures and currency value.

Brazil is a commodity economy- The real is a commodity currency

Brazil’s top five exports are sugarcane, soybeans, coffee, beef, and oranges. The nation also ships poultry, corn, tobacco, ethanol, iron ore, and rice to destinations worldwide.

The nation’s imports tend to support raw material production. The top three imports are agricultural and industrial machinery, electrical machinery and equipment, and mineral fuels, including crude oil.

The higher commodity prices rise over the coming years, the better for Brazil’s economy. Higher tax receipts and increasing corporate profits would support its economy. In many ways, Brazil’s natural resources and crop production make the nation a supermarket to the world. Brazil’s economy is highly sensitive to trends in the commodities asset class.

The spread of the coronavirus has had a devasting impact on Brazil. As of November 24, the nation with the seventh-highest population had the third leading number of infections with over six million. Brazil’s death toll of around 170,000 was second only to the United States.

The global pandemic has taken a toll on the leading economy in South America. It has also caused disruptions in commodity production and logistics.

Meanwhile, the Brazilian people are likely to hold their President responsible for the widespread infections and fatalities. Along with his resistance to climate change, President Bolsonaro has dismissed mitigation policies. He recently said:

All of us are going to die one day. Everyone is going to die. There is no point in escaping from that, in escaping from reality. We have to stop being a country of sissies.

Source: The Washington Post

President Bolsonaro’s close relations with President Trump could present problems for the leader under the incoming Biden administration. Moreover, as infections and fatalities rise, Brazilians are likely to look to replace him in 2022. Jair Bolsonaro became the President of Brazil on October 7, 2018.

Source: CQG

The weekly chart shows that after a rise to $0.2800 against the US dollar in the aftermath of the 2018 Brazilian election, the real has made lower highs and lower lows, falling to $0.1673 in May 2020. The Brazilian currency made a higher low of $0.17055 in early November and was trading at the $0.1860 level on November 24.

A world leader in sugar, soybeans, coffee, beef, oranges, ethanol, and iron ore

Brazil is the world’s leading sugarcane producer and exporter, accounting for 20% of global output and 40% of exports. Approximately 75% of Brazilian sugar is exported to more than one hundred countries worldwide. In Brazil, sugar is the primary ingredient in biofuels. The price of sugar has been trending higher over the past months.

Source: CQG

The chart shows that sugar futures for March 2021 delivery have risen from 10.29 cents in late April to a high of 15.66 cents per pound on November 17, or over 52%. Sugar futures were trading near the high, at over 15 cents on November 24.

Brazil produces around 30% of the annual global soybean crop, second to the United States. Brazilian soybeans often have higher protein levels than those grown in other parts of the world. The country also produces a substantial quantity of non-genetically modified soybeans that sell for a higher price than GMO oilseeds.

Source: CQG

Soybean futures for delivery in January 2021 have rallied from $8.3575 in late April 2020 to the most recent peak at $12 per bushel on November 23, or over 43.5%. The price was trading just below the high on November 24.

Brazil is the world’s leading coffee producer with an annual output of over 2.5 million metric tons. Vietnam is second with 1.65 million, and Columbia a distant third with around 810,00 tons of production. The volatile coffee price has been trending higher since June 2020.

Source: CQG

The daily chart of March coffee futures shows the rally from the mid-June low of 99.05 cents to $1.3565 in early September. After a pullback to a higher low of $1.0485 on November 4, coffee traded to a high of $1.2440 on November 19. The March contract was at the $1.1665 level on November 24, as the trend over the recent months remains higher.

Brazil has around 210 million head of cattle and is the second-largest commercial producer worldwide. Brazil exports about 14% of global beef requirements, compared to the US, contributing 15% of the export market.

Source: CQG

The weekly chart of live cattle futures illustrates the rise from 81.45 cents in late April to $1.1135 on November 24, an increase of 36.7%. Cattle prices have been trending higher over the past seven months.

Around 35% of the world’s oranges come from Brazil, and the nation is responsible for over half the orange juice distributed on our planet.

Source: CQG

The daily chart of January FCOJ futures displays the rally from $1.0735 on October 21 to $1.2730 on November 24, a rise of over 18.5%.

Brazil leads the world in ethanol production from sugarcane.

Source: CQG

Ethanol prices have climbed from a low of 79.9 cents per gallon in early April to $1.57 in late October and were trading at $1.41 per gallon on November 24, 83.5% above the 2020 low.

Finally, Brazil is the second-leading exporter of iron ore, accounting for 18.5% of the market compared to Australia, which exports 55%. VALE, a Brazilian company, is the world’s largest iron ore producer.

Source: Barchart

The long-term chart shows that the iron ore price has over tripled since the December 2015 low of $38.03 per ton. At $124.83 on November 24, iron ore was close to the recent peak of $128.86 in September 2020.

Brazil is a significant producer and exporter of a host of commodities in bullish price trends. The prospects are for even higher prices in the coming years. In 2008, the world suffered from the economic fallout of a global financial crisis. Central banks propped up the financial system with low interest rates and quantitative easing that kept rates lower further out along the yield curve. Government bailouts provided the fiscal stimulus necessary to stabilize the global economy.

While the global pandemic of 2020 is a far different event than the financial crisis a dozen years ago, the monetary and fiscal policies have been the same. The only difference in 2020 is that the liquidity tsunami and stimulus tidal wave are much greater. The US Treasury borrowed a record $530 billion from June through September 2008 to fund the stimulus. In May 2020, the Treasury borrowed $3 trillion, and more borrowing is on the horizon in 2021 as the virus continues to claim victims and weigh on the economy.

From 2008 through 2012, the commodities asset class experienced a bull market with many raw material prices rising to multiyear or all-time highs. The liquidity and stimulus are inflationary as it weighs on the purchasing power of fiat currencies and increases government debt levels. Simultaneously, the US dollar, the benchmark pricing mechanism for commodities, has been declining, which is another bullish factor for the raw material asset class.

Source: CQG

The weekly chart shows that the dollar index declined from 103.96 in late March to 91.725 in early September. The index was trading near the low at 92.220 on November 24. The dollar index fell by 11.3% at 92.22. Meanwhile, the Brazilian currencies move from $0.1673 to $0.1860 or 11.2%, which means that local commodities production costs in Brazil have risen slightly less than the decline in the dollar, which is another bullish factor for commodity prices.

Commodities underpin the Brazilian economy and its currency. A continuation of the bullish trend points to more revenues for Brazilian companies, more taxes for the government, and a rise in the value of the Brazilian currency against the US dollar and other world currencies.

Liquidity, stimulus, a falling US dollar are a potent bullish cocktail for commodity prices. A secular bull market in the raw materials asset class should boost Brazil’s economy. Brazilian stocks have been rallying since March, and the landscape for the future remains bullish.

The fund summary and top holdings of the iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ) include:

Source: Yahoo Finance

EWZ has net assets of $4.63 billion, trades an average of almost 25 million shares each day, and charges a 0.59% expense ratio. The ETF has a blended yield of 3.85%, which covers the expense ratio in under two months for holders.

Source: Barchart

EWZ fell to a low of 20.14 per share in March 2020 when risk-off gripped markets. The ETF recovered to the $33.44 level as of November 24. In 2008, when commodity prices hit peaks before the financial crisis, EWZ traded to a record high of $102.21. EWZ dropped to a low of $26.64 during the crisis. In 2010 and 2011, the secular rally in the raw materials class lifted the stock back over the $80 level.

With commodity prices trending higher, Brazilian stocks continue to be a hidden gem. The EWZ has the potential to rise substantially, as does the value of the Brazilian real versus the dollar. The exchange rate stood at the $0.1860 level on November 24. In 2011, it peaked at $0.65095. I am bullish on Brazil for the coming years.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The author always has positions in commodities markets in futures, options, ETF/ETN products, and commodity equities. These long and short positions tend to change on an intraday basis.