Zack Silver, an analyst at B. Riley, recaps what happened at Liberty Media's Investor Day (LSXMK), including Liberty's bullishness for tech companies, Liberty's plan to launch a SPAC sponsored by Formula One (FWONA), how Liberty has handled the pandemic overall, and when Liberty will take control of SiriusXM (SIRI). Then, we discuss his newest coverage, CuriosityStream (CURI), a new streaming service that recently went public through a SPAC.

Chapters:

0:00 - Intro and Background

3:30 - What separates the best buy-siders Zack interacts with

7:00 - Shentel (NASDAQ: SHEN

9:20 - WideOpenWest (NYSE: WOW

11:30 - Takeaways from Liberty Investor Day

14:20 - Liberty SPAC discussion

21:40 - Does Liberty have tech platform envy?

23:10 - How did Liberty respond to the pandemic? Were they aggressive enough?

25:50 - Zack's bull case for SiriusXM (NASDAQ: SIRI

28:00 - Brief technical issues causes Andrew to slightly panic

28:45 - Technical issues end, panic stops, SIRI bull case resumes

36:59 - CuriosityStream (NASDAQ: CURI

40:34 - Why would someone pay for CURI when they have Netflix?

44:30 - Is CURI better as an acquisition target than standalone?

51:41 - Can CURI succeed if Discovery gets more serious about D2C?

56:50 - Is Zack more worried about Discovery or Netflix competing with CURI?

1:02:10 - If CURI works, what do they look like three to five years from now?

Disclosure: I am/we are long LSXMK. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.