Liberty Investor Day Takeaways
Zack Silver, an analyst at B. Riley, gives his takeaways from Liberty's Investor Day.
We debate the future of SiriusXm.
He also dives deep into his buy recommendation on CuriosityStream.
Zack Silver, an analyst at B. Riley, recaps what happened at Liberty Media's Investor Day (LSXMK), including Liberty's bullishness for tech companies, Liberty's plan to launch a SPAC sponsored by Formula One (FWONA), how Liberty has handled the pandemic overall, and when Liberty will take control of SiriusXM (SIRI). Then, we discuss his newest coverage, CuriosityStream (CURI), a new streaming service that recently went public through a SPAC.
Chapters:
- 0:00 - Intro and Background
- 3:30 - What separates the best buy-siders Zack interacts with
- 7:00 - Shentel (NASDAQ:SHEN): the most interesting stock in Zack's universe
- 9:20 - WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW): the most undervalued name in his coverage
- 11:30 - Takeaways from Liberty Investor Day
- 14:20 - Liberty SPAC discussion
- 21:40 - Does Liberty have tech platform envy?
- 23:10 - How did Liberty respond to the pandemic? Were they aggressive enough?
- 25:50 - Zack's bull case for SiriusXM (NASDAQ:SIRI)
- 28:00 - Brief technical issues causes Andrew to slightly panic
- 28:45 - Technical issues end, panic stops, SIRI bull case resumes
- 36:59 - CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI) background and overview
- 40:34 - Why would someone pay for CURI when they have Netflix?
- 44:30 - Is CURI better as an acquisition target than standalone?
- 51:41 - Can CURI succeed if Discovery gets more serious about D2C?
- 56:50 - Is Zack more worried about Discovery or Netflix competing with CURI?
- 1:02:10 - If CURI works, what do they look like three to five years from now?
Disclosure: I am/we are long LSXMK. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.