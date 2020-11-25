The company's results were positively affected by better performance from both Refining & Marketing and Midstream segments.

Marathon Petroleum's revenues were $17.55 billion compared to $31.20 billion the same quarter a year ago. The third quarter's net income was a loss of $886 million.

Source: Yahoo finance

Investment Thesis

The independent US refiner and marketer, Ohio-based Marathon Petroleum (MPC), released its third-quarter 2020 results on November 6, 2020.

The refiner reported a better-than-expected adjusted loss of $0.01 per share this quarter. The company's results were positively affected by better performance from both Refining & Marketing and Midstream segments. However, the big news this quarter was the sale of Speedway.

On August 2, 2020, Marathon announced that 7-Eleven acquired Speedway in a $21 billion all-cash transaction, representing $16.5 billion estimated after-tax cash proceeds. The proceeds will be used "to strengthen the balance sheet and return capital to shareholders."

For investors interested in the refining sector, I recommend following the VanEck Vectors Oil Refiners ETF (CRAK).

Data by

YCharts

The investment thesis is quite simple as I continue to believe it is essential to hold at least one of those three large US refiners in your long-term portfolio.

The sector is struggling now, but we all know that this situation is temporary and better times are expected ahead when the economy returns to normal, which is expected in late 2021. Thus, it is time to accumulate and wait for a recovery. A high dividend payout is a plus.

Marathon Petroleum declared a global R&M margin of $8.28 per bbl based on throughput per region. Details below:

Gulf Coast Mid Continent West Coast Total $6.59/per Bbl $9.18/per Bbl $10.15/per Bbl $8.28/per Bbl

Income comes from the three segments indicated below.

Below are presented revenues versus net income; Marathon Petroleum is compared with Valero (VLO) or Phillips 66 (PSX).

The CEO Mike Hennigan said in the conference call:

As we continue to navigate the challenges created by COVID-19, for both our company and the industry, we've remained focused on the aspects of our business within our control. This includes, strengthening the competitive position of our assets, improving our commercial performance, and lowering our cost structure.

Marathon Petroleum - Financials History: The Raw Numbers - Third Quarter 2020

Marathon Petroleum 3Q'19 4Q'19 1Q'20 2Q'20 3Q'20 Total Revenues in $ Billion 31.04 31.09 25.22 15.02 17.41 Total Revenues and others in $ Billion 31.20 31.38 24.08 15.20 17.55 Net Income available to common shareholders in $ Million 1,095 443 -9,234 9 -886 EBITDA $ Million 2,869 1,825 -10,872 1,909 -443 EPS diluted in $/share 1.66 0.68 -14.25 0.01 -1.36 Operating cash flow in $ Million 2,787 2,409 -768 538 1,321 CapEx in $ Million 1,404 1,551 1,062 848 420 Free Cash Flow in $ Million 1,383 858 -1,830 -310 901 Total Cash $ Billion 1.53 1.53 1.69 1.09 0.62 Debt Consolidated in $ Billion 28.84 28.84 31.61 32.17 31.88 Dividend per share in $ 0.53 0.58 0.58 0.58 0.58 Shares Outstanding (Diluted) in Million 660 652 648 653 650 Operating Income per Segment in $ million 3Q'19 4Q'19 1Q'20 2Q'20 3Q'20 Refining & Marketing 883 912 -622 -1,619 -1,569 Speedway/retail 442 477 519 494 sold Midstream 919 889 905 869 960 Items not allocated in Segment -220 -237 -227 -188 -197

Source: Company News

Note: Due to Speedway's announced sale, Marathon Petroleum is now required to present Speedway's results as discontinued operations. The direct dealer business, which was the other component of the retail segment, is being retained by MPC, and its results are now included in the refining and marketing segment.

Historical data from 2015 are only available to subscribers.

Analysis: Earnings Details

1 - Revenues and other income were $17.86 billion in 3Q'20

Marathon Petroleum's revenues were $17.55 billion compared to $31.20 billion the same quarter a year ago. The third quarter's net income was a loss of $886 million, a decrease from the company's net profit of $1,095 million reported in the third quarter of 2019.

The company indicated an adjusted loss of $1.36 per share and an adjusted EBITDA of $1,006 million for the quarter. CFO Don Templin said in the conference call:

We recorded $348 million of restructuring expense related to the indefinite idling of our Martinez and Gallup facilities, as well as costs associated with our announced workforce reduction plan. We also recorded $433 million of impairment expense, primarily associated with assets that will no longer have a continuing use at the Martinez Refinery. We recorded two inventory related adjustments for the quarter.

Refining & Marketing: The company reported an operating loss of $1.57 billion compared to an $883 million profit in the same quarter a year ago. The loss was due to lower margins (below is the historical value of refinery margins.)

Midstream: It is Marathon Petroleum's general partner and majority limited partner MPLX (NYSE:MPLX). Segment profitability was $960 million, about 4.5% higher than the third quarter of 2019.

Guidance for the Fourth Quarter 2020:

Source: MPC Presentation

2 - Free Cash Flow was $901 million in 3Q'20

Yearly free cash flow came at a loss of $381 million, and the company managed a profit of $901 million for 3Q'20.

The dividend payout ($2.32 per share) on an annual basis is $1.51 billion. The actual free cash flow is not supporting the dividend payout.

3 - The total debt of MPC consolidated is $32.17 billion (Consolidated)

Note: The graph above indicates the debt on a consolidated basis.

As shown below, the debt is $11.648 billion on a standalone basis, with an obligation to capital ratio of 37%.

Source: MPC Presentation

Conclusion and Technical Analysis (Short Term)

Marathon Petroleum is a "hot" stock again. However, nothing has changed so far, and the economy is still grasping for air. But the market is acting proactively as always and look one step ahead.

The news of successful vaccines soon to be distributed to tackle this deadly virus's severe effects has created a buying frenzy. The recovery is now expected in the second half of 2021, and it is the right time to accumulate those battered refiners.

As always, the ones who were patient and accumulated great names on the cheap have been rewarded.

Technical analysis

MPC's technical analysis is a bit complicated right now. However, here is my opinion.

MPC experienced a sharp breakout on November 9, 2020, so decisive that it is still unclear what trend will result from this move.

In my opinion, MPC is forming an ascending channel pattern with resistance at $43. However, the new line support is not clear and could be potentially around $38-$39.

The strategy now is to take about 25% profit (or more) between $41 and $43 expecting a retracement to $38-$39.

I do not recommend adding at $39, at least until the support is holding. I would be more willing to accumulate between $35 and $37 if the recent euphoria cools down a little, likely looking at what is going on now.

Author's note: If you find value in this article and would like to encourage such continued efforts, please click the "Like" button below as a vote of support. Thanks!

Join my "Gold and Oil Corner" today, and discuss ideas and strategies freely in my private chat room. Click here to subscribe now. You will have access to 57+ stocks at your fingertips with my exclusive Fun Trading's stock tracker. Do not be alone and enjoy an honest exchange with a veteran trader with more than thirty years of experience. "It's not only moving that creates new starting points. Sometimes all it takes is a subtle shift in perspective," Kristin Armstrong. Fun Trading has been writing since 2014, and you will have total access to his 1,988 articles and counting.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PSX, VLO. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I trade MPC short term