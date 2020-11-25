3M Company (MMM) experienced negative year-over-year revenue and earnings growth in 2019 and in Q2 2020. However, the company bounced back in Q3 2020 with positive growth. Positive revenue and earnings growth is expected for 2021. This turnaround can help catalyze the stock from a valuation that currently stands below the S&P 500.

3M is a solid dividend stock with a great track record of increasing payments for 62 consecutive years. This track record is likely to continue as a result of 3M's strong cash flow. 3M makes paying dividends to shareholders one of its priorities. With that track record, the company puts its money where its mouth is.

Growth/Performance Catalysts

It is essential to look for the key drivers of growth and other measures of performance improvements when evaluating companies. 3M has strategies in place to accomplish that. One of the main strategies is investing organically. This means that 3M invests in the current businesses for growth.

One of the ways that 3M is investing is by focusing on where demand is strong. In 2020, that meant producing more face masks and respirators to combat COVID-19. The company also ramped up business in the Filtrete air purification business this year and businesses and consumers demand keeping air as clean as possible. Other areas that are showing demand are automotive electrification, biopharma filtration, and personal safety.

Another key growth driver for 3M is mergers & acquisitions. Add on acquisitions are a great way for the company to strengthen current businesses and to complement existing businesses. The current year was not ideal for M&A as focus shifted to COVID-19. 3M's last acquisition was completed in Q4 2019, which was Acelity (advanced wound care and specialty surgical applications company under the KCI brand). Acelity enhanced 3M's Medical Solutions business.

3M also strives for performance improvements which leads to cost reductions. Driving operational improvements such as increasing productivity, digitizing operations, and general cost control measures are a part of 3M's strategy.

With a continued focus in these areas, 3M has a good chance to help drive higher revenue growth and profitability.

3M's Revenue and Earnings Outlook for 2021

It can be difficult to forecast growth for next year due to the uncertainties regarding the impact of COVID-19. Regardless, analysts have estimated 3M's revenue to grow 5.5% and earnings to grow 9.8% in 2021. These estimates may adjust up or down depending on how things progress. However, this gives investors some idea of how well 3M may perform. Frankly, the company held up well during 2020, so this year can act as a guideline.

For context, FactSet is forecasting optimistically for the S&P 500's (SPY) growth for 2021. FactSet is projecting an S&P 500 revenue increase of 7.9% and earnings increase of 22% for 2021. Keep in mind that is in comparison to 2020, which included the COVID-19 business shutdowns. If these projections turn out to be accurate, 3M would underperform the S&P 500.

That is OK. 3M is not a high growth company. It is a dividend growth company. So, while the stock may not be among the high flying tech stocks, 3M's growth is steady enough for the price to appreciate while dividends are paid and likely to be increased annually.

Valuation is Lower than S&P 500

3M is trading with a forward P/E of 20 and a price/cash flow of 12.6. The S&P 500 is trading higher with a forward P/E of 23.5 and a price/cash flow of 14.7. However, I wouldn't consider either 3M or the S&P 500 to be valued attractively right now. It is just that 3M is valued below the current market.

3M is also trading lower than the Specialty Industrial Machinery industry, which has a forward P/E of 25. However, 3M is trading above its industry's price/cash flow of 10.3.

Source: stockcharts.com

3M's daily chart above shows the RSI's continued rise from a near oversold level. The RSI is nearing an overbought level, but is not there yet. The green MACD line crossed through the red signal line, showing positive momentum. The money flow [CMF] has been rising since the beginning of October and moved from negative to positive territory. This might be indicating a little more upside in the near term (over the next few weeks). However, if the RSI moves above 70 into overbought territory, the stock could pull back.

3M's Dividend Looks Strong

The stock's dividend is currently yielding 3.4%. The company is dedicated to paying dividends and increased the payments for 62 consecutive years. The reason that 3M was able to achieve that is a result of growing cash flow over time.

3M generates about 17.5% of total revenue as free cash flow. For the trailing 12 months, 3M had $5.5 billion in free cash flow. That is the money that the company uses to pay dividends and for share repurchases. 3M's ability to consistently grow and generate positive free cash flow enables the company to increase dividends over time.

The company suspended the stock buyback program to shift gears because of the COVID-19 situation. 3M can use this money for pandemic-related issues. The company can shift back to share repurchases when the COVID-19 threat is over.

3M's Long-Term Investment Outlook

3M has the ability to grow organically and also through acquisitions over time. The company's strategies can drive steady growth for multiple years. Investors can expect annual dividend increases as 3M continues to grow revenue and cash flow. The stock price appreciation may correlate closer to the S&P 500's increases. 3M's stock could also lag the market at times.

I usually write about companies with above-average growth. However, 3M is closer to average in terms of growth. So, the company's stock might achieve average annual returns. Keep in mind that it is the consistency of the dividends that makes 3M attractive as an investment. Investors can also expect decent price appreciation along with the dividends over the long term.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. Business relationship disclosure: The article was written by David Zanoni for Kirk Spano's Margin of Safety Investing service [MoSI].

Additional disclosure: The article is for informational purposes only (not a solicitation to buy or sell stocks). David is not a registered investment adviser. Kirk Spano is an RIA. Investors should do their own research or consult a financial adviser to determine what investments are appropriate for their individual situation. This article expresses my opinions and I cannot guarantee that the information/results will be accurate. Investing in stocks involves risk and could result in losses.