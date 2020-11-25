Introduction and Investment Thesis

CyrusOne (CONE) is a data center REIT focused on developing and managing enterprise-grade data center properties across the globe. The company currently serves over 1,000 customers via >45 data centers located in various geographies around the world. The customers that the company serves are typically large enterprises with the company boasting a large blue chip customer base with over 200 of the Fortune 1000 companies utilizing CyrusOne. In aggregate, these 200 customers make up 77% of the company's annualized rent with Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), CyrusOne's largest customer, making up 21% of the company's revenues in 2019. Thus, there is some customer concentration but this is mitigated to an extent by the stability and the growth potential of having these large enterprises as part of the company's customer base.

The crux of my investment thesis is that CyrusOne provides a diversified way to play the underlying trends in data growth and data center utilization. On this front, the fact that the company has such a large blue chip customer base coupled with a massive footprint in the important MSAs (i.e. New York, Houston, Chicago, London, Singapore) plays well into this thesis. The company's expansion into Santa Clara and Dublin will provide additional capacity for the company as well as help drive continued upsell from the existing customer base.

Although the recent sell-off due to bookings and backlog weakness in Q3 is definitely not a positive for the company, I believe the fundamentals are still intact and that the stock at these levels presents a compelling buy. Demand for data centers will continue to go up in the medium and longer term in-line with overall traffic growth, and CyrusOne, as one of the most scaled players in the space, is one of the best ways to play this trend.

The question really is one of timing. And if we look at the reasons for the miss in Q3, it was due largely to a de minimis amount of hyperscale contribution. Although hyperscale deals are historically lumpy, the overall trends historically have been up as these customers have to contend with ever-increasing resource needs. Thus, I firmly believe that these hyperscale bookings will eventually rebound if not by Q4, per management's commentary, but at least by Q1 2021. It is also important to remember that this is a low churn business, which provides a strong degree of revenue stability even in downturns. The company's churn rate in Q3 was just 0.6% with the company guiding to a 5-6% full year churn rate.

More strategically, I am comforted by the company's continued efforts and comments in Q3 to build out capacity in the US and a willingness to accept yields at an 8-10% range for hyperscale deals. Pricing issues and capacity are both issues that have hindered the company in this market, so it is a net positive to see that it is getting resolved.

Financial Summary

For the most recently completed quarter, the company reported revenues up 5% YoY with normalized FFO up even higher at 10% YoY. However, due to the pandemic and the general lumpiness of the business, backlog in Q3 decelerated vs. Q2 coming in at $82MM vs $97MM the prior quarter. This concerned investors as it indicates a softening in demand and drove, in part, the sell-off in recent weeks.

Risks

There is significant revenue concentration with the top 10 customers making up 50% of revenues, with the top customer (Microsoft) making up 21% in FY 2019. Thus, a churn event amongst any of the top 10 may cause an appreciable negative re-rate to the stock given the magnitude of the revenue loss.

There is a distinct geographic concentration as well with nearly 83% of the company's annualized rent coming from just 7 markets. Any major environmental catastrophe (e.g. hurricanes) or localized downturns will have a significant impact on the operations and financial results of the company.

This is also a competitive market with Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) and Digital Realty (NYSE:DLR) being the two leaders with CyrusOne being the third place player in the space. However, I believe that the market is big enough for multiple players to succeed and that CyrusOne as it stands is an attractive acquisition target for competitors looking to incrementally add scale. This should provide downside protection for the stock.

Valuation and Conclusion

From a valuation perspective, the company trades at a discount on an EV/EBITDA basis compared to high-performing players in the space such as Equinix. This historically has been justified, but I believe that the company has the ability to close the gap in the medium term through continued capacity buildouts, drive to increased profitability, and a possible inflection in Q4 bookings. Assuming that CyrusOne can just match Equinix's current multiple, it will drive a nearly 21% upside from current levels on a price-return basis. This return is meaningful and is what leads to my bullish rating on the company.

Data by YCharts

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in CONE over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.