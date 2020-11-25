Vireo Health International, Inc. (VREOF) CEO Kyle Kingsley on Q3 2020 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Vireo Health International, Inc. (OTCQX:VREOF) Q3 2020 Earnings Conference Call November 25, 2020 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Sam Gibbons - IR

Kyle Kingsley - CEO

John Heller - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Eric Des Lauriers - Craig-Hallum

Matt Bottomley - Canaccord

Patrick Sullivan - Eight Capital

Paul Piotrowski - M Partners

Operator

I would now like to hand the conference over to Mr. Sam Gibbons with Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Sam Gibbons

Thank you, Sharon. Thanks everyone for joining us. With me on today’s call is our Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Kyle Kingsley; and our Chief Financial Officer, John Heller. Today’s conference call is being webcast live from the Investor Relations section of our website and dial-in and webcast details for the call has been provided on Slide 3 of today’s presentation, which is also available on our website.

Before we get started, I would like to remind everyone that today’s conference call may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of U.S. and Canadian Securities Laws. These statements are based on management’s current expectations and involve risks and uncertainties that could differ materially from actual events and those described in such forward-looking statements. For more information on forward-looking statements, please refer to cautionary note regarding forward-looking statements in today's earnings release.

Now, I will hand the call over to Dr. Kingsley.

Kyle Kingsley

Thanks Sam. Good morning everyone and thank you all for joining us. We'll lead with our usual discussion of the highlights from the quarter, and I'll hand the call to John for his review of the financial results. I'd also like to remind everyone that our reported results exclude the impacts of our former cultivation and processing subsidiary Pennsylvania Medical Solutions, or PAMS, which we sold to a subsidiary of Jushi Holdings in a transaction that closed in August.

Please turn to Slide 4, where we provided a summary of highlights from the quarter. Total revenue of $13.4 million, including PAMS, was in line with our expectations. We grew 68% year-over-year. We experienced revenue growth across each of our operational markets and are pleased with the progression of gross margin improvement and continued discipline and cost controls, which resulted in sequential improvements in adjusted operating expenses and SG&A as a percentage of sales. For the past several quarters, we've been focused on executing our core strategy and our team has been working tirelessly to position our portfolio of vertically-integrated assets to produce sustained and profitable growth.

We believe today's results indicate that we're closing in on an inflection point in generating cash flow from operations and we still haven't even benefited from any of the tailwinds that come from transitioning to recreational-use markets. We also not yet capitalized on any of the substantial scale we're bringing to bear in Maryland - in Arizona in coming months. Arizona is poised to become our first state to permit recreational market sales after voters approved a ballot initiative after this month's election. And we continue to expect the majority of the rest of our medical markets to enact some form of regulatory change to their program frameworks within the next year. I'd encourage any current or prospective investor to investigate a few case studies of revenue growth trajectories in other states that have made the important transition from medical to recreational-use, and then consider the fact that Vireo was already well-prepared for these transitions as we invested heavily in CapEx to expand manufacturing capacity across our footprint over the past 18 months.

It should also be noted that New York and Minnesota, our two largest markets, still do not allow for the sale of flower in those programs. In Minnesota and New York, we're current operating - currently operating at only about 50% of our capacity and we're nearly finished with both of the massive expansion projects that we announced last quarter in Arizona and Maryland. As a reminder last quarter, we just closed our plan to invest between $8 million and $9 million in development projects in Arizona, Maryland, Minnesota and New Mexico before the end of January. All of these projects are currently on time and budget. In quarter three, we deployed roughly half of those dollars with most of the balance likely to occur in quarter four.

In Arizona, we have nine acres of outdoor cultivation, which brought our total square footage of cultivation in the state to over 400,000 square feet. We've completed our first harvest on this new growth and given the timing of Arizona's approval of recreational-use legislation we're in an excellent position to capitalize on an expected shortage of biomass in this market over the coming year.

We're actually producing high quality outdoor grown flower in the ground here and should be able to produce between five and eight tons of biomass from this addition on an annual basis once the operation has been optimized. We're obviously very excited about this asset and feel confident about our ability to drive significant revenue growth through the Arizona wholesale market over the near-term, while we look to augment our retail presence.

In Maryland, we're still in the process of upgrading the 120,000 square foot greenhouse facility we purchased this past summer, but we're aiming to have our first harvest there in late quarter one. Once we're done with our facility improvements, we're expecting to produce four plus turns of cultivation a year through that facility, which should increase our capacity approximately 12x compared to our former 22,000 square foot facility, which will become the exclusive - exclusively the site of our new processing operations.

These projects should enable us to continue driving strong wholesale revenue growth in Maryland for the foreseeable future. We're also looking forward to opening our first retail dispensary in Frederick, Maryland next month or early in 2021. In Minnesota, we recently opened our fifth retail dispensary in the Duluth area, which is the fourth largest city in Minnesota and we're on track to finish the construction of new dispensaries in Blaine, Woodbury and Burnsville, Minnesota, which are all in the Minneapolis metropolitan area before the end of the year.

We believe there's a path toward the inclusion of flower in this upcoming legislative session in the spring, but either way we're well positioned to be profitable in Minnesota next year and continue to believe that this market is one of the most overlooked cannabis opportunities in the United States. For those of you, who aren't familiar with our home state, there are only two vertically-integrated licensers for a population of 5.6 million people. Finally in New Mexico, we're awaiting final approval of 13,000 square foot cultivation facility and our two new dispensaries in Las Cruces and Albuquerque are on track to be completed next month with anticipated regulatory approval in January. We can bring our total number of operating dispensaries in New Mexico to four.

We continue to believe that New Mexico will be a sleeper market for us, where we've been able to carve out a profitable niche, especially as many techs and residents are likely to become tourist customers as [indiscernible] is approved as we expect. It's amazing what a difference even six months can make in our industry, but after a difficult first few quarters as a public company, Vireo is emerging in a very healthy position with significant upside opportunity in front of us.

Our balance sheet is in great position with over $16 million in cash as of close of the third quarter, and this does not include $16 million in additional cash proceeds that we're expecting over the course of the next couple of months, resulting from the recent forced conversion warrants and the private placement we did in March as well as the pending divestitures of our Ohio processing facility and dispensaries in Pennsylvania.

Last quarter, we disclosed that in the August timeframe we were burning approximately $750,000 a month in cash from operations and that we were expecting that figure to continue improving into next year. We still have about $4 million to deploy to complete the development projects we discussed today, but with $32 million in expected cash between ones on hand at the end of quarter three, and what we believe is coming in as well as the potential for up to $46 million non-convertible debt facility that we recently announced with Green Ivy earlier this month we suddenly have a lot more flexibility to continue making strategic investments in our business.

We're going to be mostly patient with these decisions and make sure to drive the highest possible ROI for our investors, but suffice it to say we have a lot of exciting opportunities in front of us. We also realize there's growing appetite in the investment community for us to start providing some form of guidance. But before we do, we'd like to be more familiar with our new operations in Arizona and Maryland and we'd like to get better visibility in the forefront of regulatory changes potentially across all of our core markets in 2021.

Our hope is that we'll be in a position to provide the investment community with an update in all of our development initiatives and the potential impacts to our long-term operating and financial outlook sometime in the spring of next year. Before I hand over the call to John, I'd like to briefly recognize promotions of Christian Gonzalez to the role of Chief Operating Officer and Patrick Peters to the role of Executive Vice President of Retail. Christian and Patrick had been a huge part of our recent success. These promotions have been very well earned.

Christian joined us in 2018 as the General Manager of our Pennsylvania operations. And since then has overseen several major capacity expansion projects and helped our teams to optimize manufacturing efficiencies in our cultivation and processing facilities in Minnesota, New York, Maryland, Arizona, and New Mexico. Patrick joined us last year to lead the nationwide rollout and rebranding of our Green Goods retail stores. Patrick's team is in the process of expanding our retail store count to 18 stores by the end of the first quarter and they're now also be spearheading our wholesale and e-commerce sales initiatives across our various markets. We're thrilled to have Christian and Patrick as part of our team and looking forward to their continued contributions to helping Vireo to drive profitable growth.

That concludes my prepared remarks. I'll now hand the call over to John.

John Heller

Thank you, Kyle, and thanks everyone for joining us on today's call.

I'll begin with a review of our reported results on Slide 5 of today's presentation. Please keep in mind that all numbers stated refer to U.S. dollar amounts unless noted otherwise. Total revenue, including PAMS, increased 68% year-over-year to $13.4 million.

Excluding PAMS revenue was $11.9 million, an increase of 67% as compared to the third quarter of last year and 11% sequentially compared to the second quarter of this year. Retail revenue through our own dispensaries was $9.9 million, an increase of 61% compared to $6.2 million in Q3 2019 with the increase primarily driven by greater patient enrolment and average revenue per patient in our Minnesota and New Mexico markets, as well as contributions from our two retail dispensaries in Pennsylvania.

Wholesale revenue of our products to third party was $2 million in Q3 2020 and reflected revenue from B2B customers in Arizona, Maryland, New York, and Ohio. Before biological adjustments required by IFRS, the company generated Q3 2020 gross profit of $5.1 million or 43% of revenue, as compared to $1.8 million or 25% in the same period last year.

The improvement in gross margin compared to the prior year was the result of operational efficiency gains in several markets, improved operating leverage through higher sales volumes and production facility upgrades completed last year.

Total operating expenses in Q3 were $6.9 million, an improvement of $1.3 million or 16% as compared to $8.2 million in Q3 2019. The reduction in operating expenses was attributable to lower professional fees and SG&A expenses including startup expenses related to build up and pre-revenue operations in some markets, excluding depreciation and share-based compensation, operating expenses in the third quarter of 2020 were $6.1 million or 51% of sales as compared to $7.5 million or 105% of sales in the third quarter of 2019, and 55% of sales in the second quarter of 2020.

SG&A expenses as a percent of revenue improved to 18% as compared to 57% in the third quarter of last year, and 22% in the second quarter of 2020. We did generate positive net income of $122,000 during the third quarter. But this was the result of a $16.4 million one-time gain that we reported on a divestiture PAMS during the quarter, which is reflected in the other income line item on today's income statement.

Total other income was $10.5 million during third quarter, compared to an expense of $825,000 in Q3 2019. I'd also like to remind investors that recent fluctuations in this other income line items have been primarily related to the book value of derivative liability, because we delivered a liability associated with the warrants that we issued in conjunction with the private placement that be completed in March.

We said earlier this month announcing that we had exercised their right to force the redemption of these norms. We expect these redemptions to result in cash flow $10 million during the third quarter, as well as the issuance of an additional 13,651,000 subordinate voting shares - liability of all other adults.

Net loss from continuing operations during the third quarter was $347,000, compared to a loss of $12.5 million in the third quarter of last year. We did have income from discontinued operations at PAMS during the third quarter of $469,000, but this was a result of the gain on biological assets of roughly $800,000 and PAMS have not been profitable in the third quarter otherwise.

Adjusted EBITDA was a loss of $676,000 during the third quarter, compared to a loss of $5.2 million in Q3 last year. For additional details regarding these metrics, please refer to the reconciliation table of non-IFRS items in today's earnings release and MD&A, which will be available on SEDAR later this afternoon.

We ended the quarter with total current assets of $81.3 million including cash on hand at $16.3 million. But I would point out this amount does not include approximately $16 million spending cash proceeds resolving some redemption of warrants and depending divestitures of Pennsylvania Dispensary Solutions and Ohio Medical Solutions.

I'd also like to remind investors that since we've announced the pending divestitures in Ohio and Pennsylvania Dispensary Solutions, there is all of these two subsidiaries will appear on the discontinued operations on the fourth quarter of income statement. Total current liabilities are $20.7 million, and we will continue to add zero debt currently due within 12 months.

As of June 30, 2020, there were 37,337,000 equity shares issued and outstanding, and 153,376,000 shares outstanding on an as-converted, fully-diluted basis. This fully-diluted share count here is inclusive of additional subordinated voting shares issued in relation to the redemption of warrants that we discussed on today's call.

For additional details surrounding our share structure including warrants and option grants, please refer to our disclosures surrounding share capital in our quarterly financial statements filed on SEDAR.

In terms of our priorities for the remainder of the year and into early 2021, you still have about $4 million to deploy before the end of the first quarter to complete the development projects we have underway in Maryland, Minnesota, and New Mexico. These projects should be complete by the end of Q1, 2021, and are expected to contribute to revenue growth and margin expansion.

The recent improvement in our balance sheets had enabled us to begin evaluating new investment opportunities to improve the long-term performance of the business. We're in the process of evaluating these opportunities and expect to provide the investment community with an update on our development initiatives and the potential impacts to our long-term operating and financial outlook in the spring of next year.

Before we wrap up, I'd like to point out that we currently are in the process of transition to U.S. domestic registrant and expect that this earnings call will be the last time that we report our results under IFRS as accounting rules, beginning of the next quarters call, we plan to present our financial statements in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles in the United States. As a result, we expect to begin filing our results with the SEC with the Annual Reports on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, improved reports on Form-8K.

We believe this transitional made it easier for content prospective investors to understand the performance of our business without adjusting for the volatility and fluctuating values of biological assets and we anticipate work related expenses in the result of one-time professional fees of approximately $0.5 million during the quarter.

And that concludes our prepared remarks. Operator, we'll now open the line to analyst questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions] First question comes from Eric Des Lauriers [Craig-Hallum]. Please go ahead.

Eric Des Lauriers

Thanks for taking my questions guys and congrats on the quarter. Really impressive is trying to make a profitability. I'd like to first focus on that impressive gross margin improvement; we saw over a 1000 basis point expansion quarter-over-quarter. Can you comment on the source of that expansion? Any specific markets you want to call out that are driving that or maybe some greater efficiencies on retail or cultivation operations? Just any more specific color on that expansion would be great?

John Heller

Yes. So primarily if you look at year-over-year it's just a continuum cost control on our production facilities, increased yield and - it's more efficiency in our production. And if you look at Q3 of ’19, we had some one-time costs in New York related to some improvements, and there was some downtime in the production facility last year that resolved in some higher per unit inventory costs that flowed through in Q2 of this year. So that's responsible for some of the margin improvement both year-over-year and sequentially, but primarily it's just the number one driver is just continued cost control and yield improvement.

Eric Des Lauriers

And then, I'd love your thoughts on the Minnesota market post-election, and the potential for regulatory change. It has a bit of a crystal ball question, but do you think meaningful reform is likely in 2021 and what is the appetite for change, whether it's permitting flower or adult-use sales in Minnesota, just any color to the extent that you do have any insight there?

Kyle Kingsley

Yes. Good morning, Eric. Kyle here. Yes, it's difficult to see the future there. I can say that both sides of the aisle, both the Republican controlled Senate and Democrats controlled house have interest in controlling costs for our patients and helping to limit kind of opioid and opioid crisis in the States, a major path there is the inclusion of flower into the existing medical program. And so that's really a primary focus for us.

We'll work with legislators to evaluate any potential appetite for adult use, but if I had to guess that the more likely outcome here is the addition of flower to the program in Minnesota. Again, as you realize, our two primary markets, Minnesota, New York don't even allow for the use of flower here by our patients, which provides for risks, potential upside for us with when those changes happen, which I do feel is inevitable. I don't know that it'll happen this year, but that's our hope.

Eric Des Lauriers

Okay. Yes, that makes sense. And, yes, certainly a very substantial upside once flower comes out, you know, 50% of sales pretty much across all markets here. And that's a good segue into my last question here. So the cash you guys have brought in since the end of Q2 has been really impressive especially when factoring in that $46 million credit facility. Can you talk about how that credit facility positions you guys to take advantage specifically of the New York market if adult use legalization is passed early next year as it's looking like it will?

Kyle Kingsley

Yes. When I think of the credit facility it’s tranched out and the other warrants re-price with each subsequent tranche. So we liked that character of it. One of the main drivers for us kind of pulling the trigger, there was growth opportunities in places like New York; I looked across all of our core markets and there is little question that we have opportunity for additional scaling, places like New York you have grossly undersized cultivation capacity when you look at the transition to adult use, depending on the exact timing, it's a big opportunity for us.

And you hit it on the head that does really open doors for us as far as a further expansion in places like New York and frankly, any core market that's transitioning with adult use, but New York is a primary focus.

Operator

Next question comes from Matt Bottomley with Canaccord.

Matt Bottomley

Just wanted to go back to Minnesota. I'm wondering if you can provide any data on, whether it's percentage increases or absolute number in patients. What is the uptake has been maybe quarter-over-quarter, and so far this year, and then any other updates on the planned retail locations for your additional dispensaries and that state if there is any restrictions on where you can or can't open?

Kyle Kingsley

Yes, absolutely. So roughly speaking again, these are estimates about 150 new patients were entering the program in Minnesota for the year plus leading up to April of this year. We saw an interesting upward inflection sort of contemporaneously with COVID where we're now looking at between 230 and 250 patients joining each week. So very interesting uptick there. Can't really attribute that to anything other than maybe COVID.

Although, you look at markets generally speaking, there is an inflection point at some point, but usually it's tied to changes to the program, but that was interesting to see that absent the addition of flower into the program, but very encouraging we've been getting good traction in the new Hermantown, Duluth facility.

And you mentioned that we have three additional facilities sort of in first and second tier suburbs of the greater Minneapolis area, very excited about those; primary driver for patients selecting dispensaries is location. And so we're excited to bring three new dispensaries those dispensary location or those population centers that are currently without dispensaries. Matt, I missed the second aspect of your question there. Sorry.

Matt Bottomley

No, no, that was great. I was just curious both on the patient uptake and then the retail location update as well. So that's very helpful. And then, yes, if you just kind of look at your messaging over the last little while here, so you had the dispositions in Pennsylvania in Ohio. So now that your balance sheet is it's pretty shored up here and there is obviously ability for incremental capital based on all the events you've outlined on the call. What is your - I guess the temperature out there for starting to invest some of that potential capital into going deeper in these markets.

You know, you've telegraphed where your capital expansions are. I imagine Arizona retail would be something, but are there things that you don't have today in existing markets you're in that you could see M &A being the way to go through it, or is the next two, three, four quarters here just on continued execution and what you guys have?

Kyle Kingsley

Yes. Based on our analysis, there is a lot more - it's a lot more efficient use of capital for us to double down in existing markets. For example, you know, substantial scale expansion in a place like New York, conditional scale expansion in a place like Maryland or Arizona, that's probably going to be higher yield than these rather expensive and M&A actions in the retail for Arizona and Maryland for example. We're very open, but we were kind of letting the ROI dictate where we put these dollars. Hopefully, we can do all the above eventually, but right now we're just going strictly to the highest IRR. It's very interesting how six months makes a difference. You know, we're looking at capital preservation and then we flipped completely to the most prudent, highest yield capital deployment now, which is a really pleasant transition.

Matt Bottomley

Perfect. And then last question for me. Given that, I know you're, you're waiting until the spring for guidance and totally understood why. Is there any other color you can give maybe for Q4 and Q1 of ’21 of what to expect, maybe directionally on the top line, it seems like a large majority is still Minnesota and New York and those have longer-term growth profiles, but I don't think in the next three to six months here it's expected to be anything materially different, and correct me if I'm wrong. So should we expect the kind of $12 million, $13 million, $14 million a quarter type prints? Or is there other maybe wholesale channels you might be turning on that might make that a little more variable than those numbers?

Kyle Kingsley

Yes, we're comfortable we'll continue to see this sort of a drum beat upward organic growth in our existing retail. We do have these great step functions in the form of Arizona and Maryland coming online. And what we can see is that the way you get these step functions as substantial scale on the production side and subsequent wholesaling, but we also remember to have a smooth dispensary is coming online here in the next six weeks and so excited to see the effects of that on quarter one and beyond.

Operator

[Operator Instructions] And we have a question from Patrick Sullivan [Eight Capital]. Please go ahead.

Patrick Sullivan

Thank you for taking my questions. Congrats in the quarter. I'm online here for Graeme Kreindler. I'm just wondering if you can talk a little bit about whether there is any more interest in actual divestiture of non-core assets. I know you've definitely shrinking your capital position pretty strongly over the last quarter. But is there anything else you're looking to take off the table?

Kyle Kingsley

Yes, certainly everything has its price. I look at our licenses in Puerto Rico, the licenses in Massachusetts, the very interesting 14 acres with a production facility in Nevada. And it's an interesting discussion internally on development versus divestiture, and it really will come down to the price, but a lot of these places we're not in a hurry. We have some pretty interesting assets that could have significant upside in the future. We are laser focused right now on our core markets, but we're always open to conversations in additional divestitures if they make sense.

Patrick Sullivan

And then I guess, shifting to the New Mexico market, not one we hear much about, I thought I understood it to be that your cultivation is capped at some sort of number of plants. And I wonder how - if that had been changed or if I'm misinformed there - and how that kind of fits into actually growing your platform in New Mexico?

Kyle Kingsley

Yes, a great question. The current limit is 1,750 plants if I'm not mistaken, which is a pretty significant limit, absent partnerships, we're working with other cultivators to try to increase that number. A big determinant of kind of the path for New Mexico would be the final adult-use legislation, which we anticipate we'll pass this legislative session that might be delayed into mid to late spring based on COVID. But, yes, that's going to be a major driver. We do anticipate that plant limit will be elevated. There are other things you can do large plants to really kind of maximize your production through the 1,750 limit, but that is - if you hit it on the head, that's a - it's a major driver we do anticipate that will change with adult-use legislation.

Patrick Sullivan

And then final one, you've mentioned a few times in your press release the conversion of your retail to launching your Green Goods branded stores. I'm just wondering how that's being received by patients and customers?

Kyle Kingsley

Yes, very well thus far. Remember a lot of our business is actually in the vestibule or curbside pickup, so they haven't been able necessarily to appreciate the interior of the stores, but these are - this is best-in-class retail that we're presenting here. Very well received by the media, very well received by the patients who have been able to access the stores, very excited over time to sequentially improve our retail footprint, so that these are competitive long-term and the Green Goods rebranding is a big part of that initiative.

Operator

[Operator Instructions] And we have a question from Paul Piotrowski with M Partners.

Paul Piotrowski

Just backing up to the margins again, so you talked about cost controls, yield improvements. Can you comment on sort of which state exactly drove the improvement? Or which one drove the most?

Kyle Kingsley

Yes, the biggest margin improvement year-over-year was in New York.

Paul Piotrowski

Okay.

Kyle Kingsley

Yes, Paul, I will just also point out that the prior year quarter, we were really just getting up to speed in Maryland. So it didn't quite have as much revenue from, let's say, yet, but still a fair amount of expense. So, that's important to be aware of.

Paul Piotrowski

Okay and one more follow-up on sort of the Green Goods banner. Can you guys give just a bit more detail on what you see and how they perform versus the other dispensaries or if you can sort of quantify in any way?

Kyle Kingsley

Yes, a bit early to do that here. Remember we have sort of a captive audience in Minnesota. And so, we do anticipate we'll continue to eat up market share in Minnesota with the transition, but it's a little bit early for us to say the effects of the change, positive so far.

Operator

[Operator Instructions] And we do not have any telephone questions at this time. I will turn the call over to the presenters.

Kyle Kingsley

Thanks again for joining us this morning and happy Thanksgiving for those who dialled in from the United States. We appreciate your continued support and wish all of you a happy holiday season. We look forward to speaking to you again in the New Year. Thanks.

