Beyond Meat's (BYND) mixed earnings report took shares back down to midsummer levels even with new partnerships and distribution outlets arising. Beyond Meat's growth in foodservice and retail channels has been and should continue to be strong, but the company still struggles to cement profitability and has margins all over the place, which is preventing shares from breaking out to all-time highs.

Synergies in foodservice and retail channels continue to expand. Beyond had some volatility with developments with McDonald's (NYSE:MCD) and also announced a partnership with Pizza Hut (YUM) to create the plant-based Italian Sausage pizza. Beyond has continued item testing internationally during Q3, testing foods with KFC in China, Pizza Hut in Belgium, Starbucks (SBUX) in Thailand and Taiwan, as well as TGI Friday's and Corner Bakery Cafe. Six new products and a new minced pork were also rolled out and this constant innovation has put the company as one of the top spenders on R&D in the industry.

Expansion in retail and foodservice channels has been strong, and should continue to be strong in the future. Walmart's (WMT) distribution is expanding, tripling the Beyond Burger availability to over 2,400 locations; retail distribution of sausage patties is doubling, including the likes of Kroger (KR), Super Target (TGT), and other grocers. An overview of the channels and distribution partners/customers is seen below.

Source: Q3 Presentation

Retail has had the largest revenue growth YTD, but the smallest growth in points of distribution since IPO; Beyond has over 120,000 outlets offering its products, and future expansion could see that at 200,000 by early 2022 as market share continues to grow, up 272 bp the last quarter. However, if retail outlets pick up pace relative to foodservice, that could impact bottom line performance.

Yet even as YTD revenues have grown 53% YoY to $304.8 million, margins have shrunk quite dramatically, swinging Beyond to a wider loss. Those YTD revenues have been driven by retail sales, both domestically and internationally (up 115% and 135%, respectively).

Margins grew tremendously during 2019, but have stagnated so far during 2020, with a 140 bp contraction YTD stemming from the YoY 860 bp decline to a 27.0% gross margin for Q3. Operating expenses have doubled YTD, rising to nearly 40% of net revenues, fueled by enhanced marketing initiatives to gain market share and brand awareness as well as international expansion.

Source: Q3 Presentation

As foodservice revenue growth for the quarter has dwindled with restaurants still operating on lower capacities and modified structures, gross margin witnessed a negative impact from the subsequent scale-down of manufacturing capacity and "lower absorption of fixed overhead production costs."

However, in the long-run, recovery in volumes should ease that pressure on gross margin, as well as "cost savings achieved through scale of purchasing." Yet there are still multiple factors that can keeps margins pressured - "volume deleveraging, aggressive pricing strategies and increased discounting, expanding into new geographies and markets" and increased spend on innovating and product development. In foodservice specifically, "consumer trials could continue to have negative impacts on gross margin as more product tests occur worldwide."

Source: Author's calculations

Retail has taken up a higher percentage of revenues, and with that, it has pushed gross margin lower in the prior quarters - on a quarterly basis, Q2 and Q3 both showed sub-30% margins, ultimately drawing the cumulative YTD margin down nearer to 30%; adjusted margin has found some growth YoY due to exclusion of repackaging costs.

As foodservice remains heavily impacted, retail should remain a significant driver of revenues for 2020, and growth in retail during Q4 could offset losses in foodservice as well as margin impacts less fixed cost absorption; however, with volume growth overall likely to be minimal, gross margin could only see minimal expansion to 32.2%.

As the macro environment around foodservice could remain impacted through 2021, meaningful upticks in revenues derived there might not be seen until late 2021, or into 2022, so there's a shadow of doubt that revenue generation from foodservice eclipses 50% as it had done in 2019. By 2022, foodservice revenues are likely to have resumed their growth trajectories domestically and internationally, and retail could see less of a contribution to revenues, and margins can find more upside.

The shift to retail revenue generation isn't a good long-term provider of margin expansion. Retail competition is heavy, and entry into warehouses like Sam's Club and BJ's (BJ) are focused on ultimate value for the consumer, and therefore lead to lower per unit sales prices. Club warehouses' "larger format provide value to consumers and a more accessible entry point for those looking to try a plant-based option for the first time or increase their adoption of plant-based meat."

Risks to offering products in club warehouses fall to targeting customers who buy in bulk and accepting lower sale prices per unit - a 2 pack of Beyond's burgers costs $5-6 at Target ($3 per burger), while the 8 pack sells for $18 at Sam's Club ($2.25); while it seems small, it is 25% less per burger in bulk through a different channel (Walmart sells at $4.84, for $2.42 per unit, $0.17 higher than Sam's Club). Expanding sales in these channels could impact margins, as these retailers offer these low per unit prices by purchasing products from Beyond at lower prices.

Yet bottom-line performance could still be impacted from a mix more in favor of retail revenue generation, as operating expenses stay high with R&D a key priority. Operating expenses have risen to just about 40% of revenues, pushing net margin further in the red; working on expanding channels and revitalizing growth in foodservice will lend itself to higher expenses, and if gross margin doesn't find rapid growth back to the high 30% range, losses could be likely throughout much of 2021.

Back in late August, Beyond seemed overvalued, yet shares still rallied to nearly $200; now it's returned to those late summer levels after disappointing earnings. There are still uncertainties within the foodservice environment, and growth has lagged during the quarter. Q3 loss widened to $20 million from a $4 million profit in 2019, and EPS for the nine months fell YoY to ($0.45) as YTD net loss more than doubled. Beyond was expected to break into annual profitability by Q4, yet that's now most likely out of the picture with margin contraction. 2021 forward P/E is 342x, and barely below 200x forward earnings for 2022's estimated $0.65. Earnings growth is visible, but profitability has been pushed back due to the losses during Q3. Forward P/S is also extremely bloated, at 20x, as retail remains the sole driver for revenue growth as international and domestic foodservice remain challenged.

Beyond has had a chaotic quarter, with shares moving about $70 up, then down to remain flat with mid-summer trading levels. Q3 earnings missed the mark, and profitability estimates for 2020 have been revised, pushing annual profitability back to 2021 at a smaller amount. As such, valuation remains wildly bloated, and while growth is there, the impacts to foodservice revenues leading to reliance on retail revenues could impact margins and continue to impact bottom-line performance. Innovation is a main pillar for Beyond, and continual innovation and higher R&D spend will also cut into profitability, until foodservice demand can ramp back up and allow overhead to be spread across a higher production level. Competition is quite strong, with many names willing to enter the plant-based protein market in both retail and foodservice. Beyond could still have a wild ride ahead in the upcoming two quarters as foodservice could remain impacted, and retail might stay the key driver of revenue growth, so margin contraction and dampened profitability/losses stemming from higher operating expenses could be a key figure to watch.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.