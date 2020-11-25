(Potential) activist HG Vora just filed with 9.4% ownership. We are convinced HG Vora will help the company unlock the substantial value in ODP and create value for all shareholders.

ODP Corporation (NASDAQ:ODP) has a ~$1.5B market cap, $375M or ~$7/sh in net cash, $1.7B in liquidity, trades at sub 2x EV/EBITDA with a 30%+ FCF yield on the EV. ODP's Business Solutions Division ("BSD") is worth at least a conservative ~$2B+ at 8-9x FCF, BSD is a sticky oligopolist distributor business with a valuable "distribution to desktop" supply chain and has limited competition from Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN). Management is restructuring around BSD, closing unprofitable retail stores and cutting as much associated fixed costs as they can - they have shown success and continue to drive SG&A toward their mid-teens target. ODP has a large strategic supply chain with next day delivery to 98.5% of the population (valuable bc of coveted last mile). IT service Co. CompuCom bought in 2017 for $1B is likely worth ~.25x sales or $250M. A potential activist investor recently filed owning 9.4% of ODP which should help crystalize the value.

ODP Generates a lot of FCF

Recent Earnings

ODP reported a great Q3 and was positive on Q4 - Q3 was $186M in adj EBITDA with $22M in merger and restructuring adjustments and $14M capex - for a clean $150M in pretax FCF before working cap. Sales trends are continuing to get better on an absolute basis sequentially through October, school reopenings (only 47% in person) will help in Q1. BSD is working its way back, down 11% in the Q with good sequential EBIT growth. They also brought back their $130M buyback plan, annualizing the amount they spent on buybacks in Q1 they were on pace to retire ~10% of shares.

ODP reiterated a couple of times on the call that they are very excited about their investor day announcement in Q1 about the evolution of ODP around BSD.

There are four near-term catalysts:

chance they get aggressive with buyback with their 1.7b liquidity and nearly 30% of mkt cap in net cash. Highly accretive. Q4 should be another big EBITDA number due to better sales trends sequentially (per mgnt) and continued progress driving SG&A down to mid-teens from 17.8% in Q3 and 20% in recent years (these guys are good at it). On the recent earnings call ODP management sounded very excited about their upcoming January/February investor day which should be bullish. ODP may take a strategic step such as selling CompuCom (they are looking at strat alts for CompuCom) and or spin retail to highlight the value in BSD. ODP reorged into a holdco this past July. HG Vora just filed with a 9.4% stake in ODP. HG Vora is a quality activist shop who often works behind the scenes with companies to create value for shareholders. Their recent wins include pushing Caesars to sell to Eldorado, their largest position William Hill getting sold to Caesars, working with retailer Aaron's to spin out its leasing business. Interestingly, earlier this year HG filed a 13-g 9.9% stake in Tivity Health (~$800M Mkt cap) then 12 days later filed a 13-d at the same co and got two board seats. We see too much value in ODP for HG to passively sit by, ODP is their 2nd largest position, they will likely push for an ASR/tender and then a spin. The ODP board owns hardly any stock (except for the CEO who owns ~1% of the company). The CEO has egg on his face from the $1B CompuCom acquisition fiasco, it's hard to see the company fighting with HG when they are already moving in the direction of 1) buying back stock 2) reorganizing around BSD. HG just needs to push them a little further.

Variant Perception - ODP is valued as a dying B&M retailer in a very tough category. Yet 60% of 2019 EBIT is the BSD business which is a highly cash generative, highly recurring, strategic, and oligopolistic business that when valued at its peer set could be worth 8-12x EBITDA, although we value it below the bottom of the range to be conservative. ODP's BSD enterprise business does not compete head to head with Amazon which doesn't have the distribution to desktop supply chain or focus that BSD has, Amazon doesn't even bid these corporate contracts and doesn't have an office supplies sales force. ODP management is very good at taking costs out of the business and will continue to generate a FCF yield of 30% on the current quote, buybacks followed by a spinoff or sale should result in ODP being worth 2-3x the current quote.

Recent Expert network call - Ex B2B President for many years.

B2B - AMZN is getting bigger in B2B but not trying to go directly at BSD's corporate clients, it's a matter of some smaller customers going to Amazon, as Amazon doesn't have a sales force competing head to head with BSD nor do they have the 1-day tailored bulk delivery to desktop capabilities.

A Staples ODP merger of the B2B segments would go through today. It also makes a lot of sense for AMZN to buy ODP.

ODP would have very few problems if they decided to split retail and BSD - which would highlight the value of BSD.

Our conclusion - We believe the status quo of -2% to -3% organic top line growth will continue at BSD and ODP can plug in the holes by making small regional distributor tuck in acquisitions and keep both the top line and EBIT ~flat and potentially grow LSD.

BSD: The Business Solutions Division is comprised of two main sales channels: contract and direct.

Overview from the ODP 10-k "Our contract sales channel serves business customers including small, medium, and enterprise businesses as well as schools and local, state and national governmental agencies. We also enter into agreements with consortiums to sell to entities across many industries, including government and non-profit entities, in non-exclusive buying arrangements. Our direct sales channel primarily serves small to medium-sized customers. Direct customers can order products through our eCommerce platform, from our catalogs, or by phone. Website functionality provides customers the convenience of using the loyalty program and offers suggestions by product ratings, pricing, and brand, among other features. Customer orders are fulfilled through our supply chain.

We have an established high-quality customer base, including the most well-recognized brand names in the world, with about 200,000 large enterprise customers, including many of the Fortune 500, nearly 10 million business customers and a total customer base of approximately 29 million customers."

BSD - With LSD organic declines revenue declines (organic 3 year rev CAGR of ~-2%, total rev 3 year CAGR of -0.6%, rev flat in 2019), steady cash generation held up by some tuck in regional distributor acquisitions and some cost efficiencies. I think the way to view BSD is as a $225M FCF business with 0-2% growth, this counts a $30M in annual acquisitions number as incremental capex, keeping the BSD growing ~0-2%. This annuity FCF could be capitalized at 10x or $51/share (post 20% tender).

This also gives little credit to the possibility that ODP can and probably will direct a portion of its huge cash flow toward more aggressive tuck ins of regional distributors. ODP could show HSD growth (via M&A) in BSD and receive a better multiple than 6.5x EBITDA or 10x FCF.

BSD Comps

When Staples was being acquired by PE firm Sycamore, in the June 2017 merger proxy Staples' bankers listed the most comparable firms to their B2B business.

Here were the precedent transactions:

And the comps:

These comps are 3 years old and many have better end markets (but may not be oligopolies like BSD) so it is fair to say BSD is worth an EBITDA multiple at or below the lower end of the range.

Staples is discussed on page 6 - Sycamore paid 5.2x EBITDA for Staples and split off the retail segment and put 6x leverage on the B2B business - which shows it is a high cash flow and highly recurring business. Staples is levered 5.9x and their unsecured debt trades in the 90s- which signals that AMZN isn't a dooming threat in B2B and that the industry is fairly healthy.

Essendant, a national wholesale distributor of office supplies was bought by Staples for 10.7x EBITDA in late 2018 and is likely the best comp. Even valuing BSD at 3.7x multiple discount to Essendant, or 7x BSD's $300M in 2019 EBITDA, is $2.1B or 9.3x BSD's steady state $225M FCF. After a 20% buyback BSD would be worth ~$49/share.

BSD Q3

BSD was down 11% in Q3 but has continued to improve sequentially by month through October - EBIT is also trending back in the right direction. The pace of business and school reopenings, as this will have impact to the speed of the top line recovery.

Additionally, ODP recently hired a new CTO - the former head of product and tech of Amazon Business for six years. ODP IR has mentioned they have made numerous other executive hires from AMZN as well.

Ecomm has picked up the slack - people moving to work from home need an office setup and supplies at home as well as back at the office.

"The lower demand from our business-to-business customers was partially offset by higher sales in our eCommerce platform, which experienced increased demand during this period as more customers preferred to order online and have their purchases delivered. Product categories that experienced growth in our eCommerce platform during both periods included printing products and supplies, technology products, cleaning supplies and personal protective equipment." -ODP earnings release. ODP is now at a run rate of $1.2B in ecom sales.

"As we look at post pandemic, and the normalization of the economy and again going back to that, what does the work-from-home paradigm shift look like? We think the B2B pivot continues to be the right pivot for the organization and really utilizing the retail chain, both the service, the small to medium-size service the retail customer base as well. But also potentially as I mentioned earlier looking at it as a strategic asset that potentially extend our distribution capabilities or extend our same day delivery capabilities that many companies don't have. So, the fact that we have a supply chain. We have the procurement strengths. We have the retail distribution and we know we control that supply chain through our own fleet of delivery, 600 plus vehicles plus partnerships with many third-party logistics companies. We really believe that that's a strength and that retail chain continue to be a strength in that network. Where we see opportunities is the consolidation of that retail footprint over time, which will drive as I mentioned earlier, on a relative basis better economics for the organization and better cash flow and ultimately EBITDA margins." -ODP at September 2020 Sidoti investor conference.

ODP retail is still a ~$150-$175M pre-tax FCF and $4.3B revenue business where management is reducing its footprint but lowering SG&A even faster - they are shooting for SG&A as a % of sales in the mid-teens vs. ~20% recently - this would imply continued margin expansion and flat to growing FCF in the segment.

This business should be spun (worth 3-3.5x FCF) or put in a Joint Venture with Staples retail. In a spin the ODP retail business is likely worth 3-3.5x pretax FCF or anywhere from $10-$14 per share (post 20% buyback).

A JV with Staples retail business is doable. Sycamore spun off the U.S. and Canadian retail operations into separate entities. The carveout transactions would be independently financed and yield $1.35 billion for Staples Inc. Post-spinoff they would be run and managed independently. When the DOJ ultimately blocked the Staples/ODP merger their arguments were against the B2B combo and not the retail combo. After the merger was blocked Staples board sought to reorg to maximize value, looked at spinning off retail, selling retail, selling wholeco, etc. Staples engaged five interested parties, one strategic which was ODP and four financials. ODP was a serious bidder for NA retail division, eventually bidding $700M for retail without rights to Staples brand or its website URL. The Staples board sought counsel at least twice and determined that antitrust risk for ODP buyout of retail was manageable and worth pursuing. Ultimately, the Sycamore wholeco bid won out. While I value the ODP retail business in a spin at ~$525M or 3-3.5x the $150-175M run rate pre-tax FCF, ODP could and should JV the business with Staples retail, which would be a $8-8.5B top line company. If the two could get 2-3 points of synergies from buying power/SG&A/closing overlapping/etc. - This could be a $550M+ pre-tax FCF business, and at just 5x FCF the retail JV would be worth $2.75B, and ODP would own 45% - worth $1.24B, or ~$29/per share (post 20% buyback)

CompuCom

ODP bought CompuCom for $1B in 2017 to beef up its IT services business and potentially cross sell BSD. The acquisition has been a bust. Operating income has been minimal. There is likely a buyer or JV partner out there that would value CompuCom at .25x sales because they may be able to get operating income back to 2016/2017's ~$100M EBITDA. There is a history of PE flipping CompuCom. Platinum acquired legacy CompuCom on Oct 2004 for $254M, but eight weeks later, they expanded the business with a follow-on acquisition of GE's IT Solutions business. The new CompuCom had a constructed, private market valuation of roughly ~$500M. In 2007, another PE firm paid $628M for the new CompuCom and in 2013, THL paid $1.1B at ~0.5x of revenues. ODP's Nov 2017 purchase of CompuCom for ~$1B was at a high ~10x EBITDA, ~1.0x of revenues.

At .25x revenue at 25% of what ODP paid for it 3 years ago, CompuCom can be sold for $250M (2.5x 2016/2017 EBITDA) or $5.80/share (post 20% buyback).

Comps

Staples LBOd by Sycamore for 5.2x EBITDA a couple years ago. ODP at 5.2x EBITDA (post 20% buyback) would be $68/share. Not a true comp but Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) is up 40% YTD at all-time highs and 10.3x EBITDA - some meaningful overlap in product categories between the two.

ODP - from a merchandising perspective, we've seen tremendous growth in furniture and tech, a number of sort of printers, et cetera, et cetera. And so I think we're very, very well positioned to continue that. We're seeing that strength continue.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) did a $300M Dutch tender a few quarters ago. Almost every sell side shop had a sell on GME. The business got less bad and the stock ended up being a 4 bagger. Whereas ODP actually has a decent business in BSD (ODP at ~3x FCF) and even more balance sheet liquidity ($1.7B) as a percent of market cap than GME.

Other notable commentary

Former CFO (left a couple quarters ago for AutoNation (NYSE:AN)) at Baird conference in June 2019

Asked if he would separate retail biz - "not off limits, no sacred cows, we are committed to create shareholder value." (Earlier he cited some dis-synergies of separation).

Additionally, the Ex-President of BSD said it would not be complicated to spin retail.

Supply chain as a service - can ODP leverage its distribution capabilities and last mile? announced pilot partnership with Alibaba (NYSE:BABA) in 1Q19 but hasn't mentioned Alibaba in over a year so it likely fell flat. BABA the largest b2b marketplace in the world. 150k suppliers.

Management comp - 30% TSR / 30% total company FCF / 40% time

ODP Restructuring

Maximize B2B Restructuring Plan Includes reduction of 13,100 employees vs. 40k last quarter, the plan will be complete at the end of 2023. Total restructuring costs (thru 2023) are expected to be ~$143M, with $55m severance, facility closure costs of $51M, and other costs of $37M.

ODP reorganized into a holdco on July 1st .

Sycamore / Staples

Sycamore paid 5.2x Ebitda for Staples in late 2017. Sycamore bought Staples at a valuation of $6.9 billion, its biggest takeover ever. Sycamore contributed $1.6 billion of equity and raised $4 billion of debt for the company's more promising wholesale division, which sells office supplies to large corporations. At the same time it spun off the U.S. and Canadian retail operations into separate entities. The carveout transactions would be independently financed and yield $1.35 billion for Staples Inc. Post-spinoff they would be run and managed independently.

Sycamore reportedly recapped ~80% of their equity check in ~1 year. This was a great trade.

This also demonstrates that retail can be separated from the B2B supplies business.

We believe an ODP trades at a huge discount to PMV and an LBO would be extremely profitable while requiring a very small equity check from the sponsor.

Activist playbook

ODP reorganized into a holdco on July 1st. Per the release "To more closely align the company's operating assets to their respective operating channels… and increase operational flexibility."

As ODP's head of IR Tim Perrott was quoted as saying a reason for the change is to give ODP "the ability to unlock the value of those assets".

The company undoubtedly sees the breakup value of ODP that is 2-3x the current quote. ~$7/share of net cash and still generating a FCF yield of ~30% of the market cap. With a high-quality oligopoly B2B distributor business housed inside a melting ice cube retailer.

I think it's reasonable to believe they reorged into a holdco to leave options open for separating the three segments - BSD, retail, and CompuCom.

Scenario #1

HG Vora will likely persuade the company to ASR/tender 20-25% of shares. This would mean retiring 13.5M shares which should be able to get done at $32/share. This would cost $432M, ODP has ~$750M in cash and just ~$375M in debt for net cash of ~375M, with total available liquidity of $1.7B. ODP can complete this repurchase with just its year end net cash, AND ODP is generating at least $350-$400M in FCF as well. ODP also owns its 625k sq ft HQ in Boca, paid $132M in 2017, they can SLB or mortgage this for ~$120M+. The remaining share count will be 40M shares.

Once the repurchase plan is complete the company can now seek to maximize value and explore the following: spin off retail or JV it with Staples retail business (there would be no FTC), sell CompuCom, and leave BSD as its own company so it will get a decent multiple or go shop it.

Base Case

Bull Case

Scenario #2

Take an 18-month time horizon and opportunistically repurchase 60% of the shares. ODP has traded rangebound at a ~$1.1-$1.3B market cap for the last 3 years. This would mean buying 32M shares over 18 months. At an average price of $31/share this would cost $1B. ODP has ~$750M in cash today and just $375M in debt, $1.7B liquidity. ODP could sell CompuCom for $250M, I'll haircut to $200M. ODP owns its 625k sq ft HQ in Boca, paid $132M in 2017, they can SLB or mortgage this for ~$120M. Over just the next 12 months take a lowballed $300M in FCF generation. With $750M cash today, $200M from CompuCom, $120M from HQ, and NTM FCF of $300M, this equals $1.37B in cash with just $375M in debt. ODP can easily complete the $1B buyback for 60% of the float. The remaining share count would be 21.4M shares. After the ~18 months ODP would sell or split retail and BSD. Even at lowballed multiples fair value would be $103/share.

ODP is a 2-3 bagger with a huge margin of safety. The catalyst appears to be forthcoming which will set ODP up for a GameStop/Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) type move.

Amazon is a potential Suitor for ODP but you win big as well with a spin or a sale to Private Equity

Amazon could buy Office Depot for the "same day/1-day distribution to the desktop" to 98.5% of the US, which AMZN doesn't have. Considering it would cost more than a couple billion to Amazon, this is way cheaper and faster than building out the 1-day distribution to desktop - plus it gives them access to ODP's sticky business customer contracts - nearly 10 million business customers and a total customer base of approximately 29 million customers. This is unlikely to face the antitrust risk that buying the larger Staples would.

