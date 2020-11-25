Management's astute and timely pivot to cash has safeguarded the near term while strengthening for the future.

TransDigm continues to perform within one of the hardest-hit sectors of the economy.

Few industries have been as ravaged by the global pandemic as the aviation industry has. Couple that with the fact that the airline industry has never really been profitable. Even established players like American Airlines (AAL), Delta (DAL), and United (UAL) have at one point or another filed for bankruptcy.

Notwithstanding the swath of memes and posts that demonstrate a glaring lack of understanding about what Enterprise Value represents when claiming that Zoom (ZM) is worth more than all the airlines combined, the airlines have struggled to move past merely treading water.

Why, then, have money-losing airlines been allowed to continue operating in spite of their poor performance? Simply put: most stakeholders can't afford to let them close up shop.

The industry is characterized by its bloated cost structure, reputation for poor service, and vulnerability to exogenic events such as natural disasters, terrorism, oil prices, and, of course, global pandemics.

Nonetheless, aviation is seen as a vital service, and one that will continue to be propped up by any means necessary for the foreseeable future.

As a result, the industry's dependence on TransDigm (TDG) translates into an enduring business that enjoys significant pricing power, given the proprietary nature of its products and in most cases functioning as the sole source provider to original equipment manufacturers ("OEM").

(Source: TransDigm)

Business Model & Moat

On the surface, TDG sells airplane parts. Specifically, though, the company produces highly-sophisticated aerospace components. The industry's dynamics also foment significant aftermarket revenue for TDG. TDG's parts are initially sold to new aircrafts, but as they wear and tear during their 25-30 year useful lives, they rely on TDG to continually patch up these winged assets. Since a typical platform can be produced for 20 to 30 years, moreover, the estimated product life cycle is in excess of 50 years.

The numbers show that 49% of net sales for fiscal 2020 derived from aftermarket sales, and as we'll see, these enjoy whopping gross margins for a manufacturer.

Per TDG's latest 10-K, here's an overview of its product offering:

(Source: TransDigm Group 10-K Filing)

Further, this is made all the more impressive by the fact that 90% of net sales for fiscal year 2020 were generated by proprietary products, while 80% of net sales were from products in which the company is the sole source provider.

In other words, were a 777-9 to fall apart, the airlines must use TDG's products to keep its planes functioning. At an initial purchase price of $442.2 million, the airlines are not in a position to haggle over a replacement part when their only priority is reducing the time the plane is grounded. If a plane isn't in the air, it's losing money.

There are already a limited amount of parts suppliers, but when a specific supplier is the sole provider of what it makes, it has singlehandedly taken the competition out of the equation. The following illustration offers some perspective on how TDG fits within the industry.

(Source: Credit Suisse - Measuring the Moat)

The aforesaid gives way to TDG commanding especially high EBIT margins. Leading up to COVID-19, the company was averaging 42% EBIT margins during a 9-year span, as opposed to typical manufacture margins oscillating between 25-30% and 17-22% for competitors such as HEICO (HEI).

(Source: Curious Capital with data from company reports)

And although the company's latest quarterly report doesn't specify its EBITDA share by product type, the following graph appears to illustrate that 75% of Pro Forma EBITDA stems from its aftermarket vertical. LTM EBITDA margins are at 41.6%, and given that only 49% of net sales are derived from the aftermarket segment, this implies impressive (and higher) EBITDA margins.

(Source: Fiscal Year 2020 Q4 Earnings Call)

In many respects, the last few months have represented the worst crisis in the history of American aviation. Janet Bednarek, a professor at the University of Dayton who studies urban and aviation history, describes the past few months as "Armageddon".

While the extent of the damage had been put off as a result of a federal bailout that prevented carriers from cutting jobs, upon expiration in October more than 35,000 jobs were cut.

The devastation contrasts markedly with TDG's impressive fiscal year-end results against such an apocalyptic backdrop. Net income was "only" down 20%, while net sales practically remained flat. This is a testament to TDG's resilient business model, solid fundamentals, and overwhelming monopoly on critical parts to which the aerospace industry heavily relies on. Notwithstanding the surplus of planes grounded during the last few months, the inherent costliness of these assets requires significant maintenance at all times.

(Source: TransDigm Group 10-K Filing)

Exogenous Tailwind: 737 MAX Cleared

After being grounded for twenty months, the Boeing (BA) 737 MAX has been cleared to fly by the Federal Aviation Administration ("FAA"). This is the culmination of a "comprehensive and methodical" 20-month review process that materialized after two crashes: one in Ethiopia and another in Indonesia. Another casualty of the company's disaster was Dennis Muilenburg's position as CEO.

FAA chief Stephen Dickinson claimed the 737 MAX is now the "most scrutinized transport aircraft in history, with over 40 FAA employees working tens of thousands of hours on the plane".

This is crucial for the industry as a whole, as the 737 MAX was BA's bestselling plane before the crisis. For TDG's sake, this clears the path to servicing one of its most significant clients, specifically reflected in the decrease in organic commercial OEM sales due to production slowdowns.

With the 737 MAX set to resume flight as soon as December 29th, the industry could soon catch a much-needed break. TDG's product diversity enables it to offset the year's impact across its broad offering, yet with a year that has seemingly permeated all industries, it will directly benefit from an uptick in production and usage from the largest exporter in the United States by dollar value.

Valuation

TDG's stock is up 142% from its March lows. Its sustained rise has been product of continuously impressive quarterly results in spite of the broader context impacting the industry.

(Source: Koyfin)

On a multiple level, TDG is right in line with its peers. Yet, the company boasts far better margins and more attractive indicators pertaining to shareholders such as: revenue per share, operating income, EPS beats, and a 4-year yield 4x larger than its next closest competitor.

TDG FBHS CP CFX TRU HEI P/E Non-GAAP (FWD) 50.94 20.67 24.77 25.53 31.54 56.79 P/E Non-GAAP (TTM) 39.70 21.44 25.73 23.81 32.00 52.02 P/E GAAP (FWD) 65.47 21.28 25.74 91.71 54.13 56.96 P/E GAAP (TTM) 70.44 24.00 26.26 91.13 55.85 52.03 PEG Non-GAAP (FWD) 122.39 2.22 2.49 3.42 2.50 6.62 PEG GAAP (TTM) - 1.16 12.67 0.21 - 5.88 Price/Sales (TTM) 6.45 1.99 7.77 1.55 6.62 9.05 EV/Sales (TTM) 9.23 2.29 8.98 2.10 7.86 8.83 EV/EBITDA (TTM) 22.18 14.04 16.09 13.24 21.84 33.76 Price to Book (TTM) - 4.46 7.86 1.23 7.80 8.99 Price/Cash Flow (TTM) 25.77 14.85 20.91 17.63 23.81 40.83

The company might seem expensive due to its heavy net debt load of over $20 billion. However, it's worth acknowledging that this was borne out of management's agile ability to pivot to cash in April, resulting in ~$5 billion in cash reserves ready to be deployed for short-term sustainability and long-term durability. The company has a seasoned track record with financial discipline, and this has been no exception - most bonds mature towards the end of the decade and contain loose covenant structures.

This newfound war chest could also spur TDG onto further consolidation, as further acquisitions such as the Esterline deal could come into the fray.

Risks

What began as a two-week isolation has turned into months of lockdowns and curfews with seemingly no clarity regarding the near-term future. Potential vaccine headlines have boosted hopes, yet there's no telling when a mass rollout will actually happen.

The global economy has mainly had to play it by ear. TDG was proactive in its approach, rather than reactive, which has settled the aerospace giant well into the next year.

Final Thoughts

The airline industry is one of the worst businesses of all time, yet it must endure, given the critical nature of its service. TransDigm is located at the juncture between the essential and the profitable.

The proprietary nature of TDG's products has granted it a monopoly over its niche. As covered in previous pieces, the riches are in the niches, and TDG's momentous results in the face of an entire industry literally grounding to a halt speak volumes.

Industry dynamics place airlines at the company's mercy, which has in turn maximized pricing power to command unseen margins for a manufacturer. TDG owns significant brand equity with a reputation for high quality, reliability, and strong customer support - all of which contribute to its dominance. By means of focusing on a specific niche, TDG has manufactured its moat as the best at what it does and taking out the competition in a single stroke.

The company is simply too important for the industry as a whole. If the vaccines lead to an even quicker recovery, the company will recover its stride going forward. If not, TDG's fundamentals make it well-equipped to emerge minimally scathed by the pandemic's conclusion.

Never bet against humanity, and as we rise from an ailing year, so too will a company critical to connecting people across the globe.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.