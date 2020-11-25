Equities and bonds negative correlation

In the early 2000s, an important event has generated a tremendous opportunity in markets for investors who were looking to diversify their portfolios. After remaining negative for several decades, the correlation between the equity returns and changes in long-term bond yields has switched to positive; figure 1 shows the 3-year rolling correlation between the S&P 500 returns and changes in US 10Y using weekly times series. This chart implies that in the past 20 years, investors could diversify their portfolio by simply holding both equities and bonds as bonds have been acting as a hedge against periods of market stresses (which are usually negative for stocks).

Figure 1

Source: Eikon Reuters, RR calculations

A more striking observation arises when we compute the performance of US equities relative to bonds (vol-adjust) in the past 50 years. Using monthly times series of total returns of the Bloomberg Barclays US Aggregate Bond Index and the S&P 500 TR index, we calculate monthly returns of each asset class and then adjust our US Treasuries exposure using the 1-year realized volatility of equities. We also rebalance our portfolio every single month, so that the volatility of each asset remains constant. Figure 2 shows that US equities have lost 68% of their value relative to bonds since January 1974.

Figure 2

Source: Eikon Reuters, RR calculations

Figure 3 shows that adding bonds to your portfolio has significantly reduced the annual volatility and therefore enhanced the Sharpe ratio; while the equity long-only portfolio has offered a Shape ratio of 0.65 in the past 50 years (for an annualized volatility of 15.4), the 60/40 portfolio has had a Sharpe ratio of 0.91 (for an annualized vol of 9.6). In addition, we can notice that the 6M and 12M maximum drawdowns were significantly reduced from 41.8% to 25% and from 43.3% to 26%, respectively.

Figure 3

Source: Eikon Reuters, RR calculations

What is the future of 60/40 or risk parity portfolios with interest rates close to 0 percent?

Now that interest rates have declined to zero percent in the past cycle in most of the developed economies, investors have been asking themselves if bonds still act as a good hedge against equity drawdowns. With interest rates trading at or close to zero, the reward in bonds is very limited and therefore we could have periods of market stress in the future where equities and bonds fall down simultaneously. For instance, we saw that bonds and equities both sold off aggressively during the February/March panic; figure 4 shows that the 60/40 equity bond portfolio fell 18% from peak to trough during that period. The other 'all-weather' long-only asset allocation known as Risk Parity was down 28% from peak to trough, clearly questioning the robustness of these portfolios for the future.

Figure 4

Source: Eikon Reuters, RR calculations

What if reflation comes back?

Even though we agree that the severe restrictions imposed by governments to fight the pandemic will continue to accelerate the disinflationary / deflationary forces in the coming 12 to 24 months, investors must not completely rule out a sudden unexpected rise in inflation in the medium term given all the liquidity injections from central banks and governments. A sudden rise in LT inflation expectations will surely be critical for bonds and therefore for the 60/40 and risk parity portfolios (correlation between equity returns and changes in bond yields may switch back to negative if inflation rises).

Therefore, it is important that investors already start to think about diversifying their holdings for the long run as we are convinced that the classic 60/40 allocation will perform poorly if reflation comes back. Hence, an asset that offers similar characteristics than bonds with an 'unlimited' reward is gold; the precious metal not only acts as a hedge against inflation and significant increase in money supply in the long run, but also acts as an 'anti-fragile' asset in periods of equity drawdowns. As a reminder, gold was up 7.6% in Q4 2018 and 3.6% in Q1 2020 when equities plummeted by 14% and 20%, respectively.

Switch some bonds for gold

Therefore, we think that investors should switch some of their bond allocation for gold in order to protect themselves against a sudden regime change in the medium term.

Figure 5 shows that investors would have generated similar returns (and drawdowns) if they were holding a 5 to 10 percent in gold instead of their bond allocation in the past 50 years. So, why not hold gold now, which has 'unlimited' upside, rather than bonds, which have very limited upside? The consolidation in gold and precious metals lately has mainly come from a retracement in real yields (5Y US real rate is up by 20bps from its low of -1.41% reached in the end of August 2020), but on the long run we remain confident that gold will reach new highs as money supply keeps growing significantly.

Figure 5

Source: Eikon Reuters, RR calculations

