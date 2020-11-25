New Administration = Enormous Opportunity. The Biden/Harris administration will be friendly to cleantech and likely expedite the pivot from smelting to “aqua refining”.

The AQMS licensing pivot is about to bear fruit. Cleantech/ESG tailwinds are coming and the space is bubbling with optimism.

Company overview from Aqua Metals, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:AQMS) annual report:

"Aqua Metals is seeking to reinvent lead recycling with its patented and patent pending AquaRefining™ technology. Unlike smelting, AquaRefining is a room temperature, water-based process. Lead is a globally traded commodity with a worldwide market value in excess of $20 billion. Lead acid batteries (LABs) are the primary consumer use of all lead produced in the world. Because the chemical and metallurgical properties of lead allow it to be recycled and reused indefinitely, LABs are also the dominant feed source for lead production across the world. As such, LABs are almost 100% recycled for purposes of capturing the lead contained therein for re-use. We believe that our proprietary and patented AquaRefining process will provide for the existing LAB recycling facility to leverage our capabilities for expanded production of a much higher purity lead with fewer environmental and regulatory issues than is possible with the current conventional methods of lead production. In recent years, recycled lead has become increasingly important to LAB production. Recycled lead surpassed mined lead in the 1990s and now represents more than 70% of the lead content in new LABs. Whether it is produced from lead ore or recycled LABs, lead has historically been produced by smelting. Smelting is a high-temperature, metallurgical/chemical reduction, energy intensive and often a highly polluting process. As a consequence of the environmental and health issues, lead smelting has become increasingly regulated in many countries. In the U.S., regulatory non-compliance has forced the closure of large lead smelters in Vernon, California, Frisco, Texas and Herculaneum, Missouri over the last several years. In response to increasing environmental regulation over the past three decades, there has been an expansion of LAB smelting capacity in Mexico and other less regulated countries. The resulting transportation of used LABs from where they originate in the U.S. to smelters in Mexico, South Korea, the Philippines and elsewhere is an increasingly significant logistical and global environmental cost. AquaRefining uses a bio-degradable aqueous solvent and a novel ambient temperature electro-chemical process to produce lead suitable for use in LAB production. Our AquaRefining process produces lead with a purity of 99.996+%, making it the purest lead ever made from a recycling technique that is in fact more pure than lead made from mining processes. We believe that AquaRefining can provide a more efficient production process as compared with alternative methods of producing equivalent grades of lead. For example, licensing the technology to facilities closest to the source of used LABs is more efficient due to minimization of transport costs and supply chain bottlenecks. On this basis, we believe that AquaRefining reduces environmental plant emissions, health concerns and permitting needs compared with lead smelting. We believe that the combined advantages offered by AquaRefining represent a potential step change in lead recycling technology that includes improved product quality, advantages in footprint and logistics as well as reduced environmental impact."

AQMS is pursuing licensing opportunities within the lead battery recycling marketplace

Seek to Contract Licensed Site #1 – Several interested parties currently exist in addition to Clarios (Johnson Controls). Initial site announcement expected by Q4/2020 or Q1/2021; site deployment expected in 2021.

AQMS has 45 patents allowed or granted in 17 countries or regions. Just this year alone, Aqua Metals has secured 15 patents in 10 countries or regions. AQMS has 67 additional applications pending both in the U.S. and in foreign jurisdictions.

AQMS has invested $180M+ into getting the technology patented, proven and near licensable state.

Partnerships with proven large industrial players further validates the technology. Including a licensing agreement with Johnson Controls (now Clarios). A feedstock agreement with Interstate battery and an operations and maintenance agreement with Paris-based Veolia (an industrial giant spun out of Dupont).

Additional Market Opportunities

Aqua refining has applications in other metals including cobalt, the principal component of Lithium Ion Batteries. The company is pursuing opportunities to recycle “LIBs” (Lithium Ion Batteries) which is a large and rapidly growing market. It includes Electric vehicles, Cell phones, Gridscale Storage, Clean energy Storage used at Wind/Solar facilities , as well as Golf carts.

What life looks like after first deployment

High-margin equipment sales. Projecting possible equipment sales of over $10M per project.

Engineering services. Six to seven figures per project, as well as ongoing maintenance contracts.

High-margin recurring royalty revenues. potentially 3-5% royalty rates.

Once the refining solution is up and running, AQMS expects to collect a running royalty per tonne of AquaRefining lead produced by the operation. The expected royalty would be based upon the inherent value of the clean process and the economic and marketing benefits plus the premium value of the ultra-pure AquaRefining lead itself which has already commanded up to a 10% premium over the standard London Metals Exchange pricing per millions of dollars of lead sold from its AquaRefinery.

“For a modest 15,000 tonne a year AquaRefining facility, we could expect to see over $1 million of running royalty per year. It is important to note that a large deployment of AquaRefining into an existing facility can support in excess of 100,000 tonnes a year of production. I would also like to point out that due to the modular nature of our technology; our technology is compatible with smaller deployments that are below 15,000 tonnes per year.” AQMS Q3 earnings transcript.

Management has identified up to 300 potential smelting plants that could use AquaRefining in various capacities.

In 2018-2019, AQMS ran up to 24 electrolyzers for many periods 24/7 with consistent output and purity resulting in 35,000 plus ingots of ultra-pure A.R. lead which was certified and purchased by industrial partner Clarios (Formerly Johnson Controls Power Solution who enjoys a 40% global market share)

At the current share price, investors have asset-backed downside protection and seemingly a free call option on the licensing business model with a disruptive technology in a large rapidly growing LAB TAM of $78.7b (10.2% CAGR) by 2024. AQMS has historically traded at a market cap as high as $500M.

Risks - price of lead decreasing, company execution.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AQMS. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.