A Historic Capital Rotation Is Happening Hidden In Plain Sight

Once volatility and implied volatility settles down, the historic capital rotation, currently hidden in plain sight, will be more visible to many market participants.

FAANG is faltering, with the broader technology sector turning down again after its September downturn and rebound.

If everybody indexed, the only word you could use is chaos, catastrophe… The markets would fail."

- John Bogle, May 2017

Try to buy assets at a discount rather than earnings. Earnings can change dramatically in a short time. Usually, assets change slowly. One has to know much more about a company if one buys earnings."

- Walter Schloss

A 60:40 allocation to passive long-only equities and bonds has been a great proposition for the last 35 years… We are profoundly worried that this could be a risky allocation over the next 10."

- Sanford C. Bernstein & Company Analysts (January 2017)

Bull markets are born on pessimism, grow on skepticism, mature on optimism, and die on euphoria."

- Sir John Templeton

Life and investing are long ballgames."

- Julian Robertson

Introduction

There is a lot of noise right now in the financial markets, and the very structure of the markets is amplifying this daily rationale for price movements, making it harder for investors to ignore the news and focus on the longer-term drivers of share price performance.

Taking a step back, the bigger picture becomes clearer, and when you do that, it really looks like the momentum in-favor portion of the equity market, specifically the Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ,) which topped in early September of 2020, is faltering again. Building on this narrative, the vaunted FAANG stocks, including Facebook (FB), Amazon (AMZN), Apple (AAPL), Netflix (NFLX), with the notable exception of Alphabet (GOOGL) (GOOG), have all been struggling on a relative performance basis, which is somewhat hidden by the S&P 500 Index (SP500) making new 2020 highs.

This relative performance struggle is the clearest in shares of Apple, which I made the bearish call on in early August of 2020, where I cited that Apple shares traded at their most expensive valuations in a decade. This was in sharp contrast to my May 13, 2016, article, where I articulated that Apple shares traded at their cheapest valuation in a decade.

(Source: Author's May 13, 2016, Seeking Alpha article)

Since that August 5, 2020 article, Apple shares have indeed trailed the performance of the S&P 500 Index, rising 5.1% versus the 9.2% gain in the benchmark index.

(Source: Author's August 5, 2020, Seeking Alpha Article)

While the technology momentum stocks are struggling on a relative basis, commodity stocks are surging, led by the most out-of-favor energy equities, including Occidental Petroleum (OXY), which I profiled as "Too Cheap To Ignore" on August 7, 2020. Shares initially dipped over 50% from what I thought was a historically cheap valuation, before surging 83.8% in the month of November (through the closing price on Tuesday, November 25), amplifying the strong upward move in the energy sector as a leveraged exploration and production company, in what is shaping up to be a historic capital rotation.

On October 18, 2020, in an article published on Seeking Alpha with the title, "A Historic Capital Rotation Is On Tap", we made a case why we believed a capital rotation was imminent, and now that historic capital rotation is playing out, hidden in plain sight, as the broader market indices price action on the surface hides what is going on underneath the surface.

FAANG Stocks Are Quietly Faltering

FAANG equities dominate the largest components of both the S&P 500 Index and the NASDAQ 100 Index, and they are faltering.

Facebook, Amazon, Apple, and Netflix shares are all below their early September 2020 highs, with only Alphabet shares trading above their September 2020 highs, while the broader S&P 500 Index, as shown by the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY) below, makes new highs.

(Source: Author, StockCharts.com)

Looking at the charts above, the relative collective weakness in the FAANG stocks is a noticeable departure from their market-leading relative strength for much of 2020, a majority of 2017-2020, and for much of the past decade.

Apple Shares Signal A Change In Market Leadership

There is a popular meme going around Twitter (TWTR) that says a bell was indeed rung at the top when the market capitalization of Apple shares passed the market capitalization of the entire Russell 2000 Index in September of 2020, as outlined in this Financial Times article at the time.

(Source: Bloomberg, FT)

For perspective, roughly one-year earlier, Apple's market capitalization surpassed the entire market capitalization of the U.S. Energy sector, and then it roughly doubled from that level.

So, it should be no surprise that not only are the FAANG stocks faltering, with Apple shares leading to the downside, as AAPL shares are down over $20 per share from their early September 2020 highs, yet the surpassed small-caps and energy shares are rallying with a vengeance in the month of November.

(Source: Sarah Ponczek)

Obviously, there are still three trading days to go in November, and the current market euphoria does feel reminiscent of the early September 2020 highs (read caution warranted), though in a different way, however, the change in market leadership is striking.

Commodity Equities Rebound Vigorously

Led by energy stocks over the past month, commodity equities have had a phoenix-like rise from the ashes. Taking a step back and looking at the bigger picture perspective shows that economically sensitive and inflationary sensitive equities are now leading the recovery from the March 23, 2020, broader equity market lows.

(Source: Author, StockCharts.com)

Since the March 23, 2020, equity market lows, the SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (XME) is up 110.9%, led by steel stocks which I will detail further below, the SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (XOP) is higher by 85.3%, including a 46.9% gain this month, the Invesco QQQ Trust is higher by 73.5%, including a 9.3% gain in November thus far, the Energy Select SPDR Fund (XLE) is higher by 64.1%, including a 40.4% gain this month, the VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (GDX) is higher by 62.6%, including a 10.9% decline this month, and the SPDR S&P 500 ETF is higher by 60.1%.

Looking at the chart above, economically sensitive and inflation sensitive stocks led the recovery initially, however, the energy sector faltered noticeably after its June highs. The Invesco QQQ Trust led the recovery into early September 2020, however, cyclical stocks have taken over market leadership again, led by a revival in energy shares and consistent strength in basic materials equities, specifically in the steel sector.

Strength In Steel Prices Indicates A Healthy Global Economic Recovery

Quietly, steel prices have been very strong over the past two months, signaling alongside recovering oil prices, that the global economy is mending, perhaps faster than many investors and market pundits expected.

(Source: SteelBenchmarker)

Going back to a long covered name, I wrote an article recently on United States Steel (X) with the title "U.S. Steel: Too Cheap To Ignore Again", which was published on November 13, 2020, and shares have surged even over this recent time frame, gaining 34.7% since the article's publication versus a 1.4% gain in the S&P 500 Index.

(Source: Author's November 13, 2020, Seeking Alpha article)

United States Steel shares, and almost all cyclical shares, are benefitting from the recurring doses of good vaccine news, first by Pfizer (PFE) and BioNTech (BNTX), then Moderna (MRNA), and more recently AstraZeneca (AZN), however, it should be noted that the upturn in steel prices began long before the vaccine good news.

Bigger picture, this is a supply demand story, driven by the capital cycle, and it is playing out in an accelerated and amplified fashion due to the outbreak of COVID-19, which I said could be a black swan way back in February, however, what happened even caught me off guard, the ensuing lockdowns, and now the reopening of the global economy, led by the emerging markets. Thus, demand is accelerating for many commodities, and the previous several difficult years, which limited supply growth, is leading to a very favorable pricing environment.

(Source: GMO)

There has been an extreme amount of capital spending cuts, with one example being Exxon Mobil (XOM), which slashed their capital spending budget for 2020 from an estimated $33 billion to $23 billion in April. With their recent earnings release, Exxon indicated 2021's capital spending is set to be in a range of $16 to $19 billion, which is a further cut from 2020's already drastically reduced spending levels.

Collectively, these capital spending cuts are leading to higher commodity prices. Oil prices are just now breaking out to the upside, with steel prices already leading the way. Specific to steel prices, GLJ Research recently upgraded United States Steel and Cleveland-Cliffs (CLF), with analyst Gordon Johnson saying he expected "big upside" for United States Steel because of acute shortages in steel supply.

This capital cycle is playing out throughout the commodity sector, and commodity stocks are still early in the process of being discovered for their soon to be surging free cash flows.

On this note, an investor standing on the sidelines may say to themselves a stock like United States Steel has already doubled from its lows. How much more room does it have to run?

(Source: Author, StockCharts.com)

The answer may be surprising, as the move from the lows in late 2015 and early 2016, which took United States Steel shares from roughly $6 per share to roughly $40 per share in a year as shown above, could be reprised again. Adding to the narrative, there is an argument to be made that 2016's move was merely the appetizer as the capital cycle impact has been stronger due to the severity of the post-2008 bear market in commodity stocks.

Closing Thoughts: There Is Only One Generational Opportunity Right Now

Value stocks have been out-of-favor versus their growth counterparts for roughly 13 years now, inclusive of 2008. The widespread outbreak of COVID-19 certainly added to this dichotomy, impaling certain industries, and turning previously premium priced equities into verifiable value stocks, including REITs like Simon Property Group (SPG), which I wrote a bullish article on earlier this summer, (SPG shares are up 34.1% versus SPY's 16.2% gain since that article's publication) and Boeing (BA), which I wrote a bullish article on earlier this year too (BA shares are up 123.6% in BA versus SPY's gain of 50.9% since that article's publication). This unexpected disruption, the COVID-19 lockdown, created significant value opportunities; however, the only generational value opportunity is in commodities and commodity equities.

(Source: Author, StockCharts.com)

Remarkably, after a very strong rally in commodities, particularly base metal prices, and in commodity stocks, there is barely a dent on the relative valuation chart shown above, and the generational opportunity is firmly intact today. In time, I think we are going to look back as market participants, and widely recognize that the removal of Exxon Mobil from the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DIA), marked a seismic inflection point in the markets. On this note, a historic capital rotation, which is gathering steam in November in 2020, might just be at its beginning stages. Inflection points are notoriously volatile in the financial markets, so investors need to be prepared for volatility, and think differently about portfolio construction, while keeping their eye on the potentially developing historic capital rotation, currently still hidden in plain sight.

The Contrarian There is historic opportunity in the investment markets today. I have spent thousands of hours analyzing the markets, looking for the best opportunities, looking to replicate what I have been able to accomplish in the past. From my perspective, the opportunities in targeted out-of-favor equities today are every bit as big as the best opportunities in early 2016, and late 2008/early 2009. For further perspective on these opportunities, consider a membership to The Contrarian, sign up here to join.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BA, CLF, OXY, SPG, X, AND SHORT SPY AND AAPL IN A LONG/SHORT PORTFOLIO. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Every investor's situation is different. Positions can change at any time without warning. Please do your own due diligence and consult with your financial advisor, if you have one, before making any investment decisions. The author is not acting in an investment adviser capacity. The author's opinions expressed herein address only select aspects of potential investment in securities of the companies mentioned and cannot be a substitute for comprehensive investment analysis. The author recommends that potential and existing investors conduct thorough investment research of their own, including a detailed review of the companies' SEC filings. Any opinions or estimates constitute the author's best judgment as of the date of publication and are subject to change without notice.